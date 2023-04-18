CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has already published the 2023-2024 Mathematics (subject code 041) curriculum for Class 11th students. Students can check the course structure, the complete unit-wise contents of the syllabus and question paper design of the paper and download the CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF directly from this article.
CBSE Class 11 Maths 2023-24 Course Structure
Time: 3 Hours Max Marks: 80
|
No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
I
|
Sets and Functions
|
23
|
II
|
Algebra
|
25
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
12
|
IV
|
Calculus
|
08
|
V
|
Statistics and Probability
|
12
|
|
Total
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
CBSE Maths Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24
|
Unit-I: Sets and Functions
|
1. Sets
Sets and their representations, Empty set, Finite and Infinite sets, Equal sets, Subsets, Subsets of a set of real numbers especially intervals (with notations). Universal set. Venn diagrams. Union and Intersection of sets. Difference of sets. Complement of a set. Properties of Complement.
2. Relations & Functions
Ordered pairs. Cartesian product of sets. Number of elements in the Cartesian product of two finite sets. Cartesian product of the set of reals with itself (upto R x R x R).Definition of relation, pictorial diagrams, domain, co-domain and range of a relation. Function as a special type of relation. Pictorial representation of a function, domain, co-domain and range of a function. Real valued functions, domain and range of these functions, constant, identity, polynomial, rational, modulus, signum, exponential, logarithmic and greatest integer functions, with their graphs. Sum, difference, product and quotients of functions.
3. Trigonometric Functions
Positive and negative angles. Measuring angles in radians and in degrees and conversion from one measure to another. Definition of trigonometric functions with the help of unit circle. Truth of the identity sin2x + cos2x = 1, for all x. Signs of trigonometric functions. Domain and range of trigonometric functions and their graphs. Expressing sin (x±y) and cos (x±y) in terms of sinx, siny, cosx & cosy and their simple applications. Deducing identities like the following:\
|
Unit-II: Algebra
|
1. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
Need for complex numbers, especially √−1, to be motivated by inability to solve some of the quadratic equations. Algebraic properties of complex numbers. Argand plane
2. Linear Inequalities
Linear inequalities. Algebraic solutions of linear inequalities in one variable and their representation on the number line.
3. Permutations and Combinations
Fundamental principle of counting. Factorial n. (n!) Permutations and combinations, derivation of Formulae for nPr and nCr and their connections, simple applications.
4. Binomial Theorem
Historical perspective, statement and proof of the binomial theorem for positive integral indices. Pascal’s triangle, simple applications.
5. Sequence and Series
Sequence and Series. Arithmetic Mean (A.M.) Geometric Progression (G.P.), general term of a G.P., sum of n terms of a G.P., infinite G.P. and its sum, geometric mean (G.M.), relation between A.M. and G.M.
|
Unit-III: Coordinate Geometry
|
1. Straight Lines
Brief recall of two dimensional geometry from earlier classes. Slope of a line and angle between two lines. Various forms of equations of a line: parallel to axis, point -slope form, slope-intercept form, two-point form, intercept form, Distance of a point from a line.
2. Conic Sections
Sections of a cone: circles, ellipse, parabola, hyperbola, a point, a straight line and a pair of intersecting lines as a degenerated case of a conic section. Standard equations and simple properties of parabola, ellipse and hyperbola. Standard equation of a circle.
3. Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry
Coordinate axes and coordinate planes in three dimensions. Coordinates of a point. Distance between two points.
|
Unit-IV: Calculus
|
1. Limits and Derivatives
Derivative introduced as rate of change both as that of distance function and geometrically. Intuitive idea of limit. Limits of polynomials and rational functions trigonometric, exponential and logarithmic functions. Definition of derivative relate it to scope of tangent of the curve, derivative of sum, difference, product and quotient of functions. Derivatives of polynomial and trigonometric functions.
|
Unit-V Statistics and Probability
|
1. Statistics
Measures of Dispersion: Range, Mean deviation, variance and standard deviation of ungrouped/grouped data.
2. Probability
Events; occurrence of events, ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events, exhaustive events, mutually exclusive events, Axiomatic (set theoretic) probability, connections with other theories of earlier classes. Probability of an event, probability of ‘not’, ‘and’ and ‘or’ events.
CBSE Class 11 Maths (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
% Weightage
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
44
|
55
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
20
|
25
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
16
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
80
|
100
- No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters
- Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates keeping the overall weightage to different forms of questions and typology of questions same.
CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download CBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus PDF 2023-24
