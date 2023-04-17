CBSE English Elective Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2024: To check the contents and download the full curriculum of 11th class English Elective paper for the academic year 2023-2024, check this article and download PDF from the link provided towards the end.

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Board has released the curriculum of all subjects for the new academic session 2023-2024 on its academic website. Students can check the complete list of subject-wise syllabus PDFs through the official website of CBSE and Jagran Josh. In this article, we have provided the syllabus of CBSE English Elective for 11th class. The curriculum of English Elective must not be confused by students with the curriculum of English Core. While the subject code of English Elective is 001, the subject code of English Core is 301. Candidates can check below the complete contents of the curriculum provided by the board and also download the full CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE English Elective Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

Section A Reading Comprehension 25 MARKS

Two unseen passages and a poem

1. 12 out of Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, from a literary or discursive passage of about 950-1000 words to assess comprehension, interpretation, inference, analysis, appreciation and vocabulary. (1 X 12 =12 Marks)

2. 8 out of 9 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions to test interpretation, inference and appreciation of a poem of about 10-12 lines. (1x8=8 Marks)

3. 5 out of 7 multiple choice questions / Objective Type Questions from a case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 100-120 words to test interpretation, analysis and evaluation. (1 X 5= 5 Marks)

Section B Creative Writing Skills 15 Marks

An Essay on an argumentative/discursive/reflective/descriptive topic, leading to creative rendering, forming and defending of opinions, to be answered in 120-150 words. (5 marks) Article on one out of two topics to be answered in 120-150 words pertaining to contemporary topical issues. (5 marks) Speech on one out of two topics to be answered in 120-150 words pertaining to contemporary topical issues. (5 marks)

Section C

This section will have a variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, analysis, interpretation and extrapolation beyond the text.

Textbook 20 Marks

Reference to the Context

i. One Prose extract, out of two, to assess comprehension, literary appreciation and inference.

ii. One Poetry extract, out of two, to assess comprehension, literary appreciation and inference. (5+5= 10 Marks)

8. Two Short Answer Questions out of three, to be answered in 30-40 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (2x2= 4 Marks)

9. Two Short Answer Questions, out of three to be answered in 50-60 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3X2= 6 Marks)

Arms and the Man - [Drama] (10 Marks)

One Long Answer Questions, out of three, to be answered in 80-100 words to appreciate characters, events and episodes. Questions to provide analytical responses using incidents, events, themes, as reference points. (5x2=10 marks)

Fiction (10 Marks)

One Short Answer Question, out of two, to be answered in 30-40 words to critically appreciate characters, events, episodes, interpersonal relationships and formation of personal points of view, with reference to content, events and episodes. (2 marks) One Short Answer Question, out of two, to be answered in 50-60 words to assess understanding, analysis and critical appreciation.Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3 Marks) One Long Answer Question, out of two, to be answered in 120-150 words to test literary appreciation and to draw inferences. Questions should elicit creative responses and develop ability to form personal points of view. (5 marks)

Seminar (20 Marks)

Presentation - book review /a play /a short story/a novel/novella (tale, fable and parable) to be followed by a question-answer session.

Poetry reading to be followed by interpretative tasks based on close reading and literary analysis of the text.

Critical review of a film or a play

Conducting a theatre workshop to be followed by a discussion

Note: Teachers may develop their own rubrics to assess the performance of students objectively

The parameters for assessing Speaking skills, as given in the curriculum for English Core, may be referred to.

Prescribed Books:

Text book: Woven Words published by NCERT Fiction: The Old Man and the Sea (Novel unabridged) by Ernest Hemingway Drama: Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw

Book-Woven Words- Short Stories The Lament

A Pair of Mustachios

The Rocking-horse Winner

The Adventure of the Three Garridebs

Pappachi’s Moth

The Third and Final Continent Book-Woven Words-Poetry The Peacock

Let me Not to the Marriage of True Minds

Coming

Telephone Conversation

The World is too Much With Us

Mother Tongue

Hawk Roosting

Ode to a Nightingale Book-Woven Words-Essays My Watch

My Three Passions

Patterns of Creativity

Tribal Verse

What is a Good Book?

The Story

Bridges

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Question Paper Design 2023-24

Section Competencies Total marks % Weightage Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, decoding, analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary 25 31.25 Creative Writing Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, use of appropriate format and fluency 15 18.75 Textbook Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 20 25 Drama Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 10 12.50 Fiction Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary conventions, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, giving opinions and justifying with fluency 10 12.50 TOTAL 80 100 Seminar Seeking information and clarifying, illustrating with relevant quotations from the texts, reasoning, diction, articulation clarity of pronunciation, using appropriate language conventions Addressing participants using appropriate titles or nomenclatures and overall fluency 20 Grand Total 100

CBSE Class 11 English Elective Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

