CBSE English Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE has recently made available the English curriculum for the 2023-24 academic session on its official website. Check the 11th class English Core syllabus syllabus here.

CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has made available the English Core curriculum with all required details for the 2023-2024 academic session. In this article, we have provided the complete English Core curriculum for the 11th class students. Check the detailed syllabus content here, structure of the paper, question paper design. prescribed books and the list of chapters to be studied. Download the CBSE Class 11 English Core Syllabus 2023-24 here.

CBSE English Syllabus Class Highlights

Subject: English Core

Class: 11th

Subject Code: 301

CBSE English Syllabus for Class 11 2023-24

Section A – 26 Marks Reading Skills

I Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (12+10 = 22 Marks)

One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and inference. Vocabulary. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary. One unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 600-750 words.

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked.

Note Making and Summarisation based on a passage of approximately 200-250 words.

i NOTE MAKING 5 MARKS Title 1 Numbering and Indenting 1 Key/ glossary 1 Notes 2 ii SUMMARY (up to 50 words): 3 MARKS Content 2 Expression 1

Section B – 23 Marks Grammar & Creative Writing Skills

II Grammar 7 marks

Questions on Gap filling (Tenses, Clauses) Questions on re-ordering/ transformation of sentences

Creative Writing Skills 16 marks

6 Short writing task – Classified Advertisements, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered (3 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1)

7 Short writing task –Poster up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (3 marks:Format : 1 / Content : 1 / Expression : 1)

8 Long Writing task: Speech in 120-150 words based on verbal / visual cues related to contemporary / age-appropriate topic. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2)

9 Long Writing Task: Debate based on visual/verbal inputs in 120-150 words, thematically related to contemporary, topical issues. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (5 Marks: Format: 1 / Content: 2 / Expression: 2).

Section C – 31 Marks Literature TextBook and Supplementary Reading Text

This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and extrapolation beyond the text.

One Poetry extract out of two, from the book Hornbill , to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and appreciation. (3x1=3 Marks) One Prose extract out of two, from the book Hornbill , to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and appreciation. (3x1=3 Marks) One prose extract out of two, from the book Snapshots , to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. (4x1=4 Marks) Two Short answer type questions (one from Prose and one from Poetry, from the book Hornbill ), out of four, to be answered in 40-50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. (3x2=6 Marks) One Short answer type question, from the book Snapshots , to be answered in 40-50 words. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. One out of two questions to be done. (3x1=3 Marks) One Long answer type question, from Prose/Poetry of Hornbill , to be answered in 120-150 words. Questions can be based on incident / theme / passage / extract / event as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit analytical and evaluative response from the student. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x6=6 Marks) One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Snapshots , to be answered in 120-150 words, to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide analytical and evaluative responses using incidents, events, themes, as reference points. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x6=6 Marks)

CBSE Class 11 English Core Prescribed Books

Hornbill: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

The Portrait of a Lady (Prose)

A Photograph (Poem)

“We’re Not Afraid to Die... if We Can be Together

Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues

The Laburnum Top (Poem)

The Voice of the Rain (Poem)

Childhood (Poem)

The Adventure

Silk Road (Prose)

Father to Son

Snapshots: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse (Prose)

The Address (Prose)

Mother’s Day (Play)

Birth ( Prose)

The Tale of Melon City

CBSE Class 11 English Core Question Paper Design 2023-24

Section Competencies Total marks Reading Skills Conceptual understanding, decoding, Analyzing, inferring, interpreting, appreciating, literary, conventions and vocabulary, summarizing and using appropriate format/s. 26 Grammar and Creative Writing Skills Conceptual Understanding, application of rules, Analysis, Reasoning, appropriacy of style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency, inference, analysis, evaluation and creativity. 23 Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text Recalling, reasoning, appreciating literary convention, inference, analysis, creativity with fluency, Critical Thinking. 31 TOTAL 80 Internal Assessment Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills I Listening II Speaking 10 Project Work 10 GRAND TOTAL 100

CBSE Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download

Also check:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus (All Subjects) 2023-24