CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Home Science Syllabus for Class 11: It’s the beginning of a new academic session. The 2023-24 Academic year started in April 2023 and will end in March 2024. CBSE has released the syllabus of all the subjects for this session. This article is devoted to discussing the updated and latest syllabus of CBSE Class 11 Home Science. Class 11 Home Science syllabus comprises five units that are further divided into chapters. To know the syllabus in detail read this post. You can download the pdf as well.
CBSE Home Science Syllabus Learning Objectives:
The Home Science curriculum at the senior secondary level has been framed to enable the learners to:
1. develop an understanding of the self and one's role and responsibilities as a productive individual and as a member of family, community and society.
2. integrate learning across diverse domains and undertake a critical analysis of issues and concerns specific to family, community and society.
3. appreciate the discipline of Home Science for professional careers.
4. acquaint learners with the basic knowledge specific to five domains namely, Foods and nutrition, Human Development and Family studies, Fabric and Apparel, Resource Management and Communication and Extension.
5. develop functional skills in the five domains for career and employment.
6. equip learners for the enrichment and higher studies.
CBSE Home Science Syllabus Learning outcomes:
After undertaking the course students will be able to:
1. function as a productive and responsible individual in relation to self, family, community and society.
2. apply the basics of human development with specific reference to self, family and community.
3. utilize the skills of judicious management of various resources.
4. be sensitized to fabric and apparel, their selection and care.
5. inculcate healthy food habits and lifestyle to enable the prevention and management of diseases.
6. become an alert and aware consumer.
7. appreciate the potential of entrepreneurship and other varied professional opportunities to make informed career choices.
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Course Structure 2023-24
Theory: 70 Marks
Practical: 30 Marks
Time: 3 hours
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
No. of Periods
|
1
|
Introduction to Home Science
|
02
|
04
|
2
|
Understanding oneself: Adolescence
|
20
|
35
|
3
|
Understanding Family, Community and Society
|
15
|
35
|
4
|
Childhood
|
15
|
24
|
5
|
Adulthood
|
18
|
28
|
Total
|
70
|
126
|
Practical
|
30
|
28
|
Grand Total
|
100
|
154
CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
UNIT I: INTRODUCTION TO HOME SCIENCE
|
|
UNIT II: UNDERSTANDING ONESELF: ADOLESCENCE
|
Unit II focus on the stage of adolescence – the stage of life to which you belong at present. This unit deals with understanding your own self in terms of your personal and social identity, your nutritional and health requirements, management of basic resources of time and space, fabrics around you, and your communication skills. The last chapter of the unit situates the adolescent in the context of the family and larger society, thereby linking it to the next unit that deals with the individual in relation to her/his family, school, community and society.
|
CHAPTER: UNDERSTANDING THE SELF
|
What is Self?
What is Identity?
Self during Infancy: characteristics
Self during early childhood: characteristics
Self during middle childhood: characteristics
Self during adolescence: characteristics
Influences on identity
|
CHAPTER: FOOD, NUTRITION, HEALTH AND FITNESS
|
Introduction
Definition of
Balanced diet
Health and Fitness
Using Basic food Groups for planning Balanced Diets
Vegetarian food Guide
Dietary patterns in Adolescence
Modifying diet related behaviour
Factors influencing eating behaviour
Eating disorders at adolescence
Key terms and their meaning
|
CHAPTER: MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES
|
Introduction
Classification of resources
Human and non-human resources
o Knowledge
o Motivation/ interest
o Skills/ strength/ aptitude
o Time
o Energy
o Money
o Material resources
Individual and shared resources
Natural and community resources
Characteristics of resources
Managing Resources
|
CHAPTER: FABRIC AROUND US
|
Definition of yarns, fibres, textile products, finishing.
Introduction to fibre properties
Classification of textile fibres
Types of Natural Fibres
Types of Manufactured Fibres
Some Important fibres and their properties
Yarns
Yarn processing
Yarn terminology
Fabric production
Textile Finishing
|
CHAPTER-MEDIA COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY
|
Communication and Communication Technology
What is media
What is communication technology
|
UNIT III: UNDERSTANDING FAMILY, COMMUNITY AND SOCIETY
|
The chapters in Unit II were all addressed to you for the understanding of self and of the factors that influence your decision making. Let us now move on to understanding the family, the community and the society that you are a part of.In the first section- the focus will be on relationships and interactions with significant others, i.e. those important to you in these contexts. The second section- will discuss concerns and needs, such as those of health, work, resources, education and textile tradition in the adolescent‟s diverse social contexts.
|
CHAPTER: CONCERNS AND NEEDS IN DIVERSE CONTEXTS
|
A. NUTRITION, HEALTH AND HYGIENE
Health and its Dimensions
Health care Indicators of Health
Nutrition and Health
Importance of nutrients
Factors affecting nutritional well being
Nutritional Problems and their consequences
Hygiene and Sanitation
B. RESOURCES AVAILABILITY AND MANAGEMENT
Time Management
Space Management
|
UNIT IV: CHILDHOOD
|
The theme of this unit is „Childhood‟. You may wonder why did the book address the adolescent years first and childhood later. Well, it is because if you as an adolescent understand issues about yourself first, it would be easier to grasp the issues that are concerned with the stage of childhood, and later with adulthood. In this unit you will be studying about children‟s growth and development, critical concerns about their health and nutrition, education and clothing. As we would like children with disabilities to be an inclusive part of our society, the chapters provide us important information on their needs and ways to meet them.
|
CHAPTER: SURVIVAL GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT
|
The meaning of survival
Growth and development
Areas of development
Good Nutrition
Stages in development
o Reflexes
o Sensory capabilities
Development across stages from infancy to adolescence
o Mental processes involved in thinking
o Stages of cognitive development
|
CHAPTER: NUTRITION, HEALTH AND WELL-BEING
|
Introduction
Nutrition, Health and Well-being during infancy (birth – 12 months)
o Benefits of breast feeding
Nutrition, Health and well-being of preschool children (1-6 years)
Nutrition, Health and well-being of school-age children (7-12 years)
|
CHAPTER: OUR APPAREL
|
Clothing functions and the selection of clothes
Factors affecting selection of clothing in India
Understanding children‟s basic clothing needs
Clothing requirements at different childhood stages
|
UNIT V: ADULTHOOD
|
With the advent of adulthood, the adolescent passes through the portal of what may be termed as the “real world”. One enters the world of higher education, work and marriage, and gets involved in establishing one‟s own family. Hence responsibilities of the individual increases manifold. In this unit you will learn about the major factors that play a role in determining the quality of adult life, these being health and wellness, financial planning and management, maintenance of fabrics and apparel that one uses personally as well as in the home, and appreciation of different perspectives in communication. The unit concludes with the chapter on individual responsibilities and rights, not only for one‟s own self, but also in relation to the family and larger society.
|
CHAPTER: HEALTH AND WELLNESS
|
Importance of health and fitness
Healthy & Unhealthy diet
BMI
Do‟s and Don‟ts for health promoting diets
Fitness
Importance of exercise and physical activities in adulthood
Wellness
Qualities of a person who is rated high on wellness
Dimensions of wellness
Stress and coping with stress
Simple techniques to cope with stress
|
CHAPTER: FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND PLANNING
|
Financial management
Financial planning
Management
Money and its importance
Family Income
Income management
Budget
Steps in making budget
Advantages of planning family budgets
Control in money management
o Mental and mechanical check
o Records and accounts
Savings
Investment
Principles underlying sound investments
Savings and investment avenues
Credit
Need of credit
4C’s of credit: character, capacity, capital means, collateral,
|
CHAPTER: CARE AND MAINTENANCE OF FABRICS
|
Mending
Laundering
o Vegetable stains
o Animal stains
o Oil stains
o Mineral stains
o Dye bleeding
o Scraping
o Dipping
o Sponging
o Drop method
Removal of dirt: the cleaning process
Finishing
Ironing
Dry cleaning
Storage of textile products
Factors affecting fabric care
Care label
Note:
- Wherever required latest data/figures to be used.
- Latest RDA’s to be used.
|
PRACTICALS FOR CLASS XI
|
1. Understanding oneself with reference to:
a) Physical development in terms of age, height, weight, hip and chest circumference.
b) Sexual maturity (Age at menarche, Development of breasts: girls). Growth of beard, change in voice: boys)
2. Observe developmental norms: (Physical, Motor, Language and social-emotional) from birth to three years.
3. List and discuss 4-5 areas of agreement and disagreement with
a) Mother
b) Father
c) Siblings/ Friends
d) Teacher
4. a) Record own diet for a day
b) Evaluate qualitatively for adequacy
5. Preparation of different healthy snacks for an adolescent suitable in her/his context.
6. a) Record one day‟s activities relating to time use and work
b) Prepare a time plan for yourself
7. Plan a budget for a given situation/purpose.
8. a) Record the fabrics and apparel used in a day
b) Categorize them according to functionality
9. Relationship of fibre properties to their usage:
a) Thermal property and flammability
b) Moisture absorbency and comfort
10. (a) Analyze the label of any one garment with respect to: Clarity, fibre content, size and care instructions.
(b) Prepare one care label for any garment.
(c) Analyze two different fabric samples for colour fastness.
|
Scheme for practical examination
|
30 Marks
|
1. Observe developmental norms: (Physical, Motor, Language and social-emotional) from birth to three years.
OR
List and discuss 4-5 areas of agreement and disagreement with
a) Mother
b) Father
c) Siblings/ Friends
d) Teacher
|
5 marks
|
2. Preparation of healthy snacks for an adolescent.
|
7 marks
|
3. Plan a budget for a given situation/purpose.
|
3 marks
|
4. Prepare a time plan for yourself.
|
3 marks
|
5. Relationship of fibre properties to their usage:
a) Thermal property and flammability
b) Moisture absorbency and comfort
OR
Prepare one care label of any garment.
|
5 marks
|
6. File
|
5 marks
|
7. Viva
|
2 marks
|
