CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2024: Get here an updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Home Science class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

CBSE Home Science Syllabus for Class 11: It’s the beginning of a new academic session. The 2023-24 Academic year started in April 2023 and will end in March 2024. CBSE has released the syllabus of all the subjects for this session. This article is devoted to discussing the updated and latest syllabus of CBSE Class 11 Home Science. Class 11 Home Science syllabus comprises five units that are further divided into chapters. To know the syllabus in detail read this post. You can download the pdf as well.

CBSE Home Science Syllabus Learning Objectives:

The Home Science curriculum at the senior secondary level has been framed to enable the learners to:

1. develop an understanding of the self and one's role and responsibilities as a productive individual and as a member of family, community and society.

2. integrate learning across diverse domains and undertake a critical analysis of issues and concerns specific to family, community and society.

3. appreciate the discipline of Home Science for professional careers.

4. acquaint learners with the basic knowledge specific to five domains namely, Foods and nutrition, Human Development and Family studies, Fabric and Apparel, Resource Management and Communication and Extension.

5. develop functional skills in the five domains for career and employment.

6. equip learners for the enrichment and higher studies.

CBSE Home Science Syllabus Learning outcomes:

After undertaking the course students will be able to:

1. function as a productive and responsible individual in relation to self, family, community and society.

2. apply the basics of human development with specific reference to self, family and community.

3. utilize the skills of judicious management of various resources.

4. be sensitized to fabric and apparel, their selection and care.

5. inculcate healthy food habits and lifestyle to enable the prevention and management of diseases.

6. become an alert and aware consumer.

7. appreciate the potential of entrepreneurship and other varied professional opportunities to make informed career choices.

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Course Structure 2023-24

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical: 30 Marks

Time: 3 hours

Unit No. Unit Name Marks No. of Periods 1 Introduction to Home Science 02 04 2 Understanding oneself: Adolescence 20 35 3 Understanding Family, Community and Society 15 35 4 Childhood 15 24 5 Adulthood 18 28

Total 70 126 Practical 30 28

Grand Total 100 154

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

UNIT I: INTRODUCTION TO HOME SCIENCE What is Home Science

Areas of Home Science

Home Science is important for both boys and girls

Career options of Home Science UNIT II: UNDERSTANDING ONESELF: ADOLESCENCE Unit II focus on the stage of adolescence – the stage of life to which you belong at present. This unit deals with understanding your own self in terms of your personal and social identity, your nutritional and health requirements, management of basic resources of time and space, fabrics around you, and your communication skills. The last chapter of the unit situates the adolescent in the context of the family and larger society, thereby linking it to the next unit that deals with the individual in relation to her/his family, school, community and society. CHAPTER: UNDERSTANDING THE SELF What is Self? Personal dimension

Social dimension

Self- concept

Self esteem What is Identity? Personal identity

Social identity Self during Infancy: characteristics Self during early childhood: characteristics Self during middle childhood: characteristics Self during adolescence: characteristics Identity development

Identity crisis

Real vs Ideal self Influences on identity Developing a sense of self and identity

Influences on formation of identity

Biological and physical changes

Socio-cultural context

Emotional changes

Cognitive changes CHAPTER: FOOD, NUTRITION, HEALTH AND FITNESS Introduction Definition of Food

Nutrition

Nutrients Balanced diet Definition

RDA Health and Fitness Using Basic food Groups for planning Balanced Diets Food guide pyramid. Vegetarian food Guide Dietary patterns in Adolescence Irregular meals and skipping meals

Snacking

Fast foods

Dieting Modifying diet related behaviour Diet journal

Exercise

Substance use and abuse

Healthy eating habits

Snacks

Drinking water Factors influencing eating behaviour Eating disorders at adolescence Key terms and their meaning CHAPTER: MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES Introduction Classification of resources Human /non-human resources

Individual / shared resources

Natural / community resources Human and non-human resources Human resources o Knowledge o Motivation/ interest o Skills/ strength/ aptitude o Time o Energy Non-human resources o Money o Material resources Individual and shared resources Individual resources

shared resources Natural and community resources Natural resources

community resources Characteristics of resources Utility

Accessibility

Interchangeability

Manageable Managing Resources Management process

Planning

Steps in planning

Organising

Implementing

Controlling

Evaluation CHAPTER: FABRIC AROUND US Definition of yarns, fibres, textile products, finishing. Introduction to fibre properties Classification of textile fibres Filament/staple fibres

Natural/Manufactured (manmade) fibres Types of Natural Fibres Cellulosic fibres

Protein fibres

Mineral fibres

Natural rubber Types of Manufactured Fibres Regenerated cellulosic fibres

Modified cellulosic fibres

Protein fibres

Non-cellulosic fibres

Mineral fibres Some Important fibres and their properties Cotton

Linen

Wool

Silk

Rayon

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Elastomeric fibres Yarns Yarn processing Cleaning

Making into a sliver

Attenuating, drawing out and twisting Yarn terminology Yarn number

Yarn twist

Yarn and thread Fabric production Weaving

Knitting

Braiding

Nets

Laces Textile Finishing Finishing with colour

Printing CHAPTER-MEDIA COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY Communication and Communication Technology What is Communication

Classification of communication

How does communication takes place What is media Media classification and functions What is communication technology Classification of communication technologies

Modern communication technologies UNIT III: UNDERSTANDING FAMILY, COMMUNITY AND SOCIETY The chapters in Unit II were all addressed to you for the understanding of self and of the factors that influence your decision making. Let us now move on to understanding the family, the community and the society that you are a part of.In the first section- the focus will be on relationships and interactions with significant others, i.e. those important to you in these contexts. The second section- will discuss concerns and needs, such as those of health, work, resources, education and textile tradition in the adolescent‟s diverse social contexts. CHAPTER: CONCERNS AND NEEDS IN DIVERSE CONTEXTS A. NUTRITION, HEALTH AND HYGIENE Health and its Dimensions Social health

Mental health

Physical health Health care Indicators of Health Nutrition and Health Importance of nutrients Factors affecting nutritional well being Food and nutrient security

Care for the vulnerable

Good health for all

Safe environment Nutritional Problems and their consequences Malnutrition

Under nutrition

Over nutrition Hygiene and Sanitation Personal Hygiene

Environmental Hygiene

Food Hygiene

Water safety-Qualities of potable water, methods of water

purification(Boiling, chlorine, storage and electric filter, RO) B. RESOURCES AVAILABILITY AND MANAGEMENT Time Management Definition of time plan

How good is your time management (Activity)?

Steps in making time plan

Tips for effective time management

Tools in time management---Peak load period, Work curve, Rest

/break periods, Work simplification Space Management Space and the home

Principles of space planning UNIT IV: CHILDHOOD The theme of this unit is „Childhood‟. You may wonder why did the book address the adolescent years first and childhood later. Well, it is because if you as an adolescent understand issues about yourself first, it would be easier to grasp the issues that are concerned with the stage of childhood, and later with adulthood. In this unit you will be studying about children‟s growth and development, critical concerns about their health and nutrition, education and clothing. As we would like children with disabilities to be an inclusive part of our society, the chapters provide us important information on their needs and ways to meet them. CHAPTER: SURVIVAL GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT The meaning of survival Growth and development Areas of development Physical development

Motor development

Cognitive development

Sensory development

Language development

Social development

Emotional development Good Nutrition Stages in development Neonate o Reflexes o Sensory capabilities Development across stages from infancy to adolescence Physical and motor development

Language development

Socio –emotional development

Cognitive development o Mental processes involved in thinking o Stages of cognitive development Sensory motor stage

Pre-operational stage

Concrete operational stage

Formal operational stage CHAPTER: NUTRITION, HEALTH AND WELL-BEING Introduction Nutrition, Health and Well-being during infancy (birth – 12 months) Dietary requirements of infants

Breast feeding o Benefits of breast feeding Feeding the low birth weight infants

Complementary foods

Guidelines for complementary feeding

Immunization

Common health and nutrition problems in infants and young

children Nutrition, Health and well-being of preschool children (1-6 years) Nutritional needs of preschool children

Guidelines for healthy eating for preschoolers

Planning balanced meals for preschool children

Some examples of low-cost snacks

Feeding children with specific needs

Immunization Nutrition, Health and well-being of school-age children (7-12 years) Nutritional requirements of school children

Planning diets for school-age children

Factors that influence diet intake of preschool-age and schoolage children

Healthy habits

Health and nutrition issues of school age children CHAPTER: OUR APPAREL Clothing functions and the selection of clothes Modesty

Protection

Status and prestige

Adornment Factors affecting selection of clothing in India Age

Climate and season

Occasion

Fashion

Income Understanding children‟s basic clothing needs Comfort

Safety

Self help

Appearance

Allowance for growth

Easy care

Fabrics Clothing requirements at different childhood stages Infancy (birth to six months)

Creeping age (6 months to one year)

Toddlerhood (1-2 years)

Preschool age (2-6 years)

Elementary school years (5-11 years)

Adolescents (11-19 years)

Clothes for children with special needs UNIT V: ADULTHOOD With the advent of adulthood, the adolescent passes through the portal of what may be termed as the “real world”. One enters the world of higher education, work and marriage, and gets involved in establishing one‟s own family. Hence responsibilities of the individual increases manifold. In this unit you will learn about the major factors that play a role in determining the quality of adult life, these being health and wellness, financial planning and management, maintenance of fabrics and apparel that one uses personally as well as in the home, and appreciation of different perspectives in communication. The unit concludes with the chapter on individual responsibilities and rights, not only for one‟s own self, but also in relation to the family and larger society. CHAPTER: HEALTH AND WELLNESS Importance of health and fitness Healthy & Unhealthy diet BMI Do‟s and Don‟ts for health promoting diets Fitness Importance of exercise and physical activities in adulthood Wellness Qualities of a person who is rated high on wellness Dimensions of wellness Social aspect

Physical aspect

Intellectual aspect

Occupational aspect

Emotional aspect

Spiritual aspect

Environmental aspect

Financial aspect Stress and coping with stress Simple techniques to cope with stress Relaxation

Talking with friends/family

Reading

Spirituality

Music

Hobby

Yoga CHAPTER: FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND PLANNING Financial management Financial planning Management Money and its importance Family Income Money income

Real income: Direct and Indirect income

Psychic income Income management Budget Steps in making budget Advantages of planning family budgets Control in money management Checking to see how well the plan is progressing o Mental and mechanical check o Records and accounts Adjusting wherever necessary

Evaluation Savings Investment Principles underlying sound investments Safety to the principle amount

Reasonable rate of interest

Liquidity

Recognition of effect of world conditions

Easy accessibility and convenience

Investing in needed commodities

Tax efficiency

After investment service

Time period

Capacity Savings and investment avenues Post office

Banks

Unit Trust of India

NSC

Mutual funds

Provident funds

Chit fund

Life insurance and medical insurance

Pension scheme

Gold, house, land

Others (new schemes) Credit Need of credit 4C’s of credit: character, capacity, capital means, collateral, CHAPTER: CARE AND MAINTENANCE OF FABRICS Mending Laundering Stain removal o Vegetable stains o Animal stains o Oil stains o Mineral stains o Dye bleeding Techniques of stain removal o Scraping o Dipping o Sponging o Drop method Reagent for stain removal

Common stains and method of removing Removal of dirt: the cleaning process Soaps and detergents

Methods of washing: friction, kneading & squeezing, suction, washing by machine Finishing Blues and optical brighteners

Starches and stiffening agents Ironing Dry cleaning Storage of textile products Factors affecting fabric care Yarn structure

Fabric construction

Colour and finishes Care label

Note:

Wherever required latest data/figures to be used.

Latest RDA’s to be used.

PRACTICALS FOR CLASS XI 1. Understanding oneself with reference to: a) Physical development in terms of age, height, weight, hip and chest circumference. b) Sexual maturity (Age at menarche, Development of breasts: girls). Growth of beard, change in voice: boys) 2. Observe developmental norms: (Physical, Motor, Language and social-emotional) from birth to three years. 3. List and discuss 4-5 areas of agreement and disagreement with a) Mother b) Father c) Siblings/ Friends d) Teacher 4. a) Record own diet for a day b) Evaluate qualitatively for adequacy 5. Preparation of different healthy snacks for an adolescent suitable in her/his context. 6. a) Record one day‟s activities relating to time use and work b) Prepare a time plan for yourself 7. Plan a budget for a given situation/purpose. 8. a) Record the fabrics and apparel used in a day b) Categorize them according to functionality 9. Relationship of fibre properties to their usage: a) Thermal property and flammability b) Moisture absorbency and comfort 10. (a) Analyze the label of any one garment with respect to: Clarity, fibre content, size and care instructions. (b) Prepare one care label for any garment. (c) Analyze two different fabric samples for colour fastness.

Scheme for practical examination 30 Marks 1. Observe developmental norms: (Physical, Motor, Language and social-emotional) from birth to three years. OR List and discuss 4-5 areas of agreement and disagreement with a) Mother b) Father c) Siblings/ Friends d) Teacher 5 marks 2. Preparation of healthy snacks for an adolescent. 7 marks 3. Plan a budget for a given situation/purpose. 3 marks 4. Prepare a time plan for yourself. 3 marks 5. Relationship of fibre properties to their usage: a) Thermal property and flammability b) Moisture absorbency and comfort OR Prepare one care label of any garment. 5 marks 6. File 5 marks 7. Viva 2 marks

