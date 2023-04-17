CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2024: Get here an updated and detailed syllabus for CBSE Home Science class 11. Download the 2023-24 unit-wise syllabus pdf.

Download CBSE Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus PDF, session 2023-24
Download CBSE Board Class 11 Home Science Syllabus PDF, session 2023-24

CBSE Home Science Syllabus for Class 11: It’s the beginning of a new academic session. The 2023-24 Academic year started in April 2023 and will end in March 2024. CBSE has released the syllabus of all the subjects for this session. This article is devoted to discussing the updated and latest syllabus of CBSE Class 11 Home Science. Class 11 Home Science syllabus comprises five units that are further divided into chapters. To know the syllabus in detail read this post. You can download the pdf as well. 

CBSE Home Science Syllabus Learning Objectives: 

The Home Science curriculum at the senior secondary level has been framed to enable the learners to: 

1. develop an understanding of the self and one's role and responsibilities as a productive individual and as a member of family, community and society. 

Career Counseling

2. integrate learning across diverse domains and undertake a critical analysis of issues and concerns specific to family, community and society. 

3. appreciate the discipline of Home Science for professional careers. 

4. acquaint learners with the basic knowledge specific to five domains namely, Foods and nutrition, Human Development and Family studies, Fabric and Apparel, Resource Management and Communication and Extension. 

5. develop functional skills in the five domains for career and employment. 

6. equip learners for the enrichment and higher studies.

CBSE Home Science Syllabus Learning outcomes: 

After undertaking the course students will be able to: 

1. function as a productive and responsible individual in relation to self, family, community and society. 

2. apply the basics of human development with specific reference to self, family and community. 

3. utilize the skills of judicious management of various resources. 

4. be sensitized to fabric and apparel, their selection and care. 

5. inculcate healthy food habits and lifestyle to enable the prevention and management of diseases. 

6. become an alert and aware consumer. 

7. appreciate the potential of entrepreneurship and other varied professional opportunities to make informed career choices.

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Course Structure 2023-24

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical: 30 Marks

Time: 3 hours

Unit No.

Unit Name

Marks

No. of Periods

1

Introduction to Home Science

02

04

2

Understanding oneself: Adolescence 

20

35

3

Understanding Family, Community and Society

15

35

4

Childhood

15

24

5

Adulthood

18

28

Total

70

126
 

Practical

30

28

Grand Total

100

154

 

CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24

 

UNIT I: INTRODUCTION TO HOME SCIENCE
  • What is Home Science
  • Areas of Home Science
  • Home Science is important for both boys and girls
  • Career options of Home Science

UNIT II: UNDERSTANDING ONESELF: ADOLESCENCE 

Unit II focus on the stage of adolescence – the stage of life to which you belong at present. This unit deals with understanding your own self in terms of your personal and social identity, your nutritional and health requirements, management of basic resources of time and space, fabrics around you, and your communication skills. The last chapter of the unit situates the adolescent in the context of the family and larger society, thereby linking it to the next unit that deals with the individual in relation to her/his family, school, community and society.

CHAPTER: UNDERSTANDING THE SELF 

What is Self?

  • Personal dimension
  • Social dimension
  • Self- concept
  • Self esteem

What is Identity?

  • Personal identity
  • Social identity

Self during Infancy: characteristics

Self during early childhood: characteristics

Self during middle childhood: characteristics

Self during adolescence: characteristics

  • Identity development
  • Identity crisis
  • Real vs Ideal self

Influences on identity

  • Developing a sense of self and identity
  • Influences on formation of identity
  • Biological and physical changes
  • Socio-cultural context
  • Emotional changes
  • Cognitive changes

CHAPTER: FOOD, NUTRITION, HEALTH AND FITNESS

Introduction

Definition of

  • Food
  • Nutrition
  • Nutrients

Balanced diet

  • Definition
  • RDA

Health and Fitness

Using Basic food Groups for planning Balanced Diets

  • Food guide pyramid.

Vegetarian food Guide

Dietary patterns in Adolescence

  • Irregular meals and skipping meals
  • Snacking
  • Fast foods
  • Dieting

Modifying diet related behaviour

  • Diet journal
  • Exercise
  • Substance use and abuse
  • Healthy eating habits
  • Snacks
  • Drinking water

Factors influencing eating behaviour

Eating disorders at adolescence

Key terms and their meaning

CHAPTER: MANAGEMENT OF RESOURCES 

Introduction

Classification of resources

  • Human /non-human resources
  • Individual / shared resources
  • Natural / community resources

Human and non-human resources

  • Human resources

o Knowledge

o Motivation/ interest

o Skills/ strength/ aptitude

o Time

o Energy

  • Non-human resources

o Money

o Material resources

Individual and shared resources

  • Individual resources
  • shared resources

Natural and community resources

  • Natural resources
  • community resources

Characteristics of resources

  • Utility
  • Accessibility
  • Interchangeability
  • Manageable

Managing Resources

  • Management process
  • Planning
  • Steps in planning
  • Organising
  • Implementing
  • Controlling
  • Evaluation

CHAPTER: FABRIC AROUND US

Definition of yarns, fibres, textile products, finishing.

Introduction to fibre properties

Classification of textile fibres

  • Filament/staple fibres
  • Natural/Manufactured (manmade) fibres

Types of Natural Fibres

  • Cellulosic fibres
  • Protein fibres
  • Mineral fibres
  • Natural rubber

Types of Manufactured Fibres

  • Regenerated cellulosic fibres
  • Modified cellulosic fibres
  • Protein fibres
  • Non-cellulosic fibres
  • Mineral fibres

Some Important fibres and their properties

  • Cotton
  • Linen
  • Wool
  • Silk
  • Rayon
  • Nylon
  • Polyester
  • Acrylic
  • Elastomeric fibres

Yarns

Yarn processing

  • Cleaning
  • Making into a sliver
  • Attenuating, drawing out and twisting

Yarn terminology

  • Yarn number
  • Yarn twist
  • Yarn and thread

Fabric production

  • Weaving
  • Knitting
  • Braiding
  • Nets
  • Laces

Textile Finishing

  • Finishing with colour
  • Printing

CHAPTER-MEDIA COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

Communication and Communication Technology

  • What is Communication
  • Classification of communication
  • How does communication takes place

What is media

  • Media classification and functions

What is communication technology

  • Classification of communication technologies
  • Modern communication technologies

UNIT III: UNDERSTANDING FAMILY, COMMUNITY AND SOCIETY

The chapters in Unit II were all addressed to you for the understanding of self and of the factors that influence your decision making. Let us now move on to understanding the family, the community and the society that you are a part of.In the first section- the focus will be on relationships and interactions with significant others, i.e. those important to you in these contexts. The second section- will discuss concerns and needs, such as those of health, work, resources, education and textile tradition in the adolescent‟s diverse social contexts.

CHAPTER: CONCERNS AND NEEDS IN DIVERSE CONTEXTS

A. NUTRITION, HEALTH AND HYGIENE

Health and its Dimensions

  • Social health
  • Mental health
  • Physical health

Health care Indicators of Health

Nutrition and Health

Importance of nutrients

Factors affecting nutritional well being

  • Food and nutrient security
  • Care for the vulnerable
  • Good health for all
  • Safe environment

Nutritional Problems and their consequences

  • Malnutrition
  • Under nutrition
  • Over nutrition

Hygiene and Sanitation

  • Personal Hygiene
  • Environmental Hygiene
  • Food Hygiene
  • Water safety-Qualities of potable water, methods of water
  • purification(Boiling, chlorine, storage and electric filter, RO)

B. RESOURCES AVAILABILITY AND MANAGEMENT

Time Management

  • Definition of time plan
  • How good is your time management (Activity)?
  • Steps in making time plan
  • Tips for effective time management
  • Tools in time management---Peak load period, Work curve, Rest
  • /break periods, Work simplification

Space Management

  • Space and the home
  • Principles of space planning

UNIT IV: CHILDHOOD

The theme of this unit is „Childhood‟. You may wonder why did the book address the adolescent years first and childhood later. Well, it is because if you as an adolescent understand issues about yourself first, it would be easier to grasp the issues that are concerned with the stage of childhood, and later with adulthood. In this unit you will be studying about children‟s growth and development, critical concerns about their health and nutrition, education and clothing. As we would like children with disabilities to be an inclusive part of our society, the chapters provide us important information on their needs and ways to meet them.

CHAPTER: SURVIVAL GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

The meaning of survival

Growth and development

Areas of development

  • Physical development
  • Motor development
  • Cognitive development
  • Sensory development
  • Language development
  • Social development
  • Emotional development

Good Nutrition

Stages in development

  • Neonate

o Reflexes

o Sensory capabilities

Development across stages from infancy to adolescence

  • Physical and motor development
  • Language development
  • Socio –emotional development
  • Cognitive development

o Mental processes involved in thinking

o Stages of cognitive development

  • Sensory motor stage
  • Pre-operational stage
  • Concrete operational stage
  • Formal operational stage

CHAPTER: NUTRITION, HEALTH AND WELL-BEING 

Introduction

Nutrition, Health and Well-being during infancy (birth – 12 months)

  • Dietary requirements of infants
  • Breast feeding

o Benefits of breast feeding

  • Feeding the low birth weight infants
  • Complementary foods
  • Guidelines for complementary feeding
  • Immunization
  • Common health and nutrition problems in infants and young
  • children

Nutrition, Health and well-being of preschool children (1-6 years)

  • Nutritional needs of preschool children
  • Guidelines for healthy eating for preschoolers
  • Planning balanced meals for preschool children
  • Some examples of low-cost snacks
  • Feeding children with specific needs
  • Immunization

Nutrition, Health and well-being of school-age children (7-12 years)

  • Nutritional requirements of school children
  • Planning diets for school-age children
  • Factors that influence diet intake of preschool-age and schoolage children
  • Healthy habits
  • Health and nutrition issues of school age children

CHAPTER: OUR APPAREL

Clothing functions and the selection of clothes

  • Modesty
  • Protection
  • Status and prestige
  • Adornment

Factors affecting selection of clothing in India

  • Age
  • Climate and season
  • Occasion
  • Fashion
  • Income

Understanding children‟s basic clothing needs

  • Comfort
  • Safety
  • Self help
  • Appearance
  • Allowance for growth
  • Easy care
  • Fabrics

Clothing requirements at different childhood stages

  • Infancy (birth to six months)
  • Creeping age (6 months to one year)
  • Toddlerhood (1-2 years)
  • Preschool age (2-6 years)
  • Elementary school years (5-11 years)
  • Adolescents (11-19 years)
  • Clothes for children with special needs

UNIT V: ADULTHOOD

With the advent of adulthood, the adolescent passes through the portal of what may be termed as the “real world”. One enters the world of higher education, work and marriage, and gets involved in establishing one‟s own family. Hence responsibilities of the individual increases manifold. In this unit you will learn about the major factors that play a role in determining the quality of adult life, these being health and wellness, financial planning and management, maintenance of fabrics and apparel that one uses personally as well as in the home, and appreciation of different perspectives in communication. The unit concludes with the chapter on individual responsibilities and rights, not only for one‟s own self, but also in relation to the family and larger society.

CHAPTER: HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Importance of health and fitness

Healthy & Unhealthy diet

BMI

Do‟s and Don‟ts for health promoting diets

Fitness

Importance of exercise and physical activities in adulthood

Wellness

Qualities of a person who is rated high on wellness

Dimensions of wellness

  • Social aspect
  • Physical aspect
  • Intellectual aspect
  • Occupational aspect
  • Emotional aspect
  • Spiritual aspect
  • Environmental aspect
  • Financial aspect

Stress and coping with stress

Simple techniques to cope with stress

  • Relaxation
  • Talking with friends/family
  • Reading
  • Spirituality
  • Music
  • Hobby
  • Yoga

CHAPTER: FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND PLANNING

Financial management

Financial planning

Management

Money and its importance

Family Income

  • Money income
  • Real income: Direct and Indirect income
  • Psychic income

Income management

Budget

Steps in making budget

Advantages of planning family budgets

Control in money management

  • Checking to see how well the plan is progressing

o Mental and mechanical check

o Records and accounts

  • Adjusting wherever necessary
  • Evaluation

Savings

Investment

Principles underlying sound investments

  • Safety to the principle amount
  • Reasonable rate of interest
  • Liquidity
  • Recognition of effect of world conditions
  • Easy accessibility and convenience
  • Investing in needed commodities
  • Tax efficiency
  • After investment service
  • Time period
  • Capacity

Savings and investment avenues

  • Post office
  • Banks
  • Unit Trust of India
  • NSC
  • Mutual funds
  • Provident funds
  • Chit fund
  • Life insurance and medical insurance
  • Pension scheme
  • Gold, house, land
  • Others (new schemes)

Credit

Need of credit

4C’s of credit: character, capacity, capital means, collateral,

CHAPTER: CARE AND MAINTENANCE OF FABRICS 

Mending

Laundering

  • Stain removal

o Vegetable stains

o Animal stains

o Oil stains

o Mineral stains

o Dye bleeding

  • Techniques of stain removal

o Scraping

o Dipping

o Sponging

o Drop method

  • Reagent for stain removal
  • Common stains and method of removing

Removal of dirt: the cleaning process

  • Soaps and detergents
  • Methods of washing: friction, kneading & squeezing, suction, washing by machine

Finishing

  • Blues and optical brighteners
  • Starches and stiffening agents

Ironing

Dry cleaning

Storage of textile products

Factors affecting fabric care

  • Yarn structure
  • Fabric construction
  • Colour and finishes

Care label

 

Note: 

  • Wherever required latest data/figures to be used.
  • Latest RDA’s to be used.

 

PRACTICALS FOR CLASS XI

1. Understanding oneself with reference to:

a) Physical development in terms of age, height, weight, hip and chest circumference.

b) Sexual maturity (Age at menarche, Development of breasts: girls). Growth of beard, change in voice: boys)

2. Observe developmental norms: (Physical, Motor, Language and social-emotional) from birth to three years.

3. List and discuss 4-5 areas of agreement and disagreement with

a) Mother

b) Father

c) Siblings/ Friends

d) Teacher

4. a) Record own diet for a day

b) Evaluate qualitatively for adequacy

5. Preparation of different healthy snacks for an adolescent suitable in her/his context.

6. a) Record one day‟s activities relating to time use and work

b) Prepare a time plan for yourself

7. Plan a budget for a given situation/purpose.

8. a) Record the fabrics and apparel used in a day

b) Categorize them according to functionality

9. Relationship of fibre properties to their usage:

a) Thermal property and flammability

b) Moisture absorbency and comfort

10. (a) Analyze the label of any one garment with respect to: Clarity, fibre content, size and care instructions.

(b) Prepare one care label for any garment.

(c) Analyze two different fabric samples for colour fastness.

 

 

Scheme for practical examination 

30 Marks

1. Observe developmental norms: (Physical, Motor, Language and social-emotional) from birth to three years.

OR

List and discuss 4-5 areas of agreement and disagreement with

a) Mother

b) Father

c) Siblings/ Friends

d) Teacher

5 marks

2. Preparation of healthy snacks for an adolescent. 

7 marks

3. Plan a budget for a given situation/purpose.

3 marks

4. Prepare a time plan for yourself. 

3 marks

5. Relationship of fibre properties to their usage:

a) Thermal property and flammability

b) Moisture absorbency and comfort

OR

Prepare one care label of any garment. 

5 marks

6. File

5 marks

7. Viva

2 marks

 

Download the CBSE Class 11 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF here

 

Related:

CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24 (All subjects)

CBSE Class 11 Biology 2024 Syllabus 

CBSE Class 11 2024 Chemistry Syllabus PDF

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus (2023-24)

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next