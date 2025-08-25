Today’s School Assembly Headlines (26th August 2025): Dream11 Ends Title Sponsorship, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

26th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 26th August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
-
Ukraine marks 34 years of independence with US support, while President Zelensky urges a fair peace for stability.
-
North Korea test-fires two new air defence missiles amid heightened military drills with the US.
-
Rohingya Exodus Commemorated in Bangladesh
-
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are commemorating the anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar as a new conference begins.
-
Due to new tariffs, New Zealand Post has stopped all deliveries to the United States.
-
Vietnam is beginning mass evacuations and closing its airports in preparation for Typhoon Kajiki.
-
Five people were injured in an arson attack at an Indian restaurant in London, and two suspects, a man and a teenager have been arrested.
-
The Pentagon reports that some National Guard battalions in Washington are now armed, following threats made by Trump against several cities.
Also Check:
National News for School Assembly
-
Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bikes in Bihar's Purnia during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', highlighting voter roll irregularities.
-
PM Modi vows a fresh set of reforms after GST overhaul and Income Tax Bill passage to boost manufacturing and business.
-
The Supreme Court prevents the trial court from noting the charge sheet against the lecturer from Ashoka University.
-
The Supreme Court will hear appeals from crime victims and their heirs against the accused's acquittal.
-
According to the Supreme Court, the death penalty may be contested under Article 32 on the grounds of a violation of procedural protections.
Sports News for School Assembly
-
Daniil Medvedev Breaks Silence on US Open Incident
-
Dream11 Ends Title Sponsorship of Indian Cricket Team
-
Mirabai Chanu returns at the Commonwealth Championships as Indian weightlifters aim for medals.
-
Coach Khalid Jamil names a 23-man squad for the upcoming tournament, marking a new era for Indian football.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
What is the name of the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter
-
What is the name for a group of lions?
Answer: Pride
-
What force keeps our feet on the ground and the planets in orbit?
Answer: Gravity
-
What is the name of the process where a caterpillar becomes a butterfly?
Answer: Metamorphosis
-
What do you call the fear of heights?
Answer: Acrophobia
-
What is the name of the ancient Egyptian writing system?
Answer: Hieroglyphics
-
What is the name of the artist who painted the Mona Lisa?
Answer: Da Vinci
-
What is the only mammal that can truly fly?
Answer: Bat
-
What is the most common gas in the air we breathe?
Answer: Nitrogen
-
What do you call a baby kangaroo?
Answer: Joey
Thought of the day:
"A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees." – Amelia Earhart
Word of the day:
Serendipity
Meaning: The occurrence and development of events by chance in a happy or beneficial way. It's about making fortunate discoveries by accident.
Example: "Finding my long-lost friend at the airport was a moment of pure serendipity."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation