CBSE Physics Practical Syllabus for Class 11 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Check the complete practical portion of CBSE Physics for Class 11th, 2023-2024 academic session.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Syllabus 2024: CBSE curriculum for class 11th has 10 units, overall. Although the paper is marks, only 70 marks come from the Theory part. The remaining 30 marks are based on Practicals. The school must allocate a total of 60 periods of classes for the conduction of the practicals. CBSE curriculum mentions in detail the evaluation scheme, list of experiments and activities to be performed by the 11th class students. Paying attention in all practical classes and maintaining records is very essential for the candidates not just because of the 30 marks coming from this section but also because a strong hold on these will help students in their 11th class as well. So, check CBSE Class 11th Physics Practical syllabus 2023-24 from this article.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical Highlights

Total Marks: 30



Time given: 3 hours



The practical record has to be submitted by the students at the time of their annual examination.



CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical record submitted for CBSE 2024 Board exam must include the following:



Record of, at least, 8 Experiments [with 4 from each section], to be performed by the students.



Record of, at least, 6 Activities [with 3 each from section A and section B], to be performed by the students.

The Report of the project carried out by the students.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical 2023-24 Syllabus

SECTION–A

List of Experiments

To measure diameter of a small spherical/cylindrical body and to measure internal diameter and depth of a given beaker/calorimeter using Vernier Callipers and hence find its volume. To measure diameter of a given wire and thickness of a given sheet using screw gauge. To determine volume of an irregular lamina using screw gauge. To determine the radius of curvature of a given spherical surface by a spherometer. To determine the mass of two different objects using a beam balance. To find the weight of a given body using the parallelogram law of vectors. Using a simple pendulum, plot its L-T2 graph and use it to find the effective length of second's pendulum. To study variation of time period of a simple pendulum of a given length by taking bobs of same size but different masses and interpret the result. To study the relationship between force of limiting friction and normal reaction and to find the co- efficient of friction between a block and a horizontal surface. To find the downward force, along an inclined plane, acting on a roller due to the gravitational pull of the earth and study its relationship with the angle of inclination θ by plotting a graph between force and Sinθ.

List of Activities

To make a paper scale of given least count, e.g., 0.2cm, 0.5 cm. To determine mass of a given body using a metre scale by principle of moments. To plot a graph for a given set of data, with proper choice of scales and error bars. To measure the force of limiting friction for rolling of a roller on a horizontal plane. To study the variation in range of a projectile with angle of projection. To study the conservation of energy of a ball rolling down on an inclined plane (using a double inclined plane). To study dissipation of energy of a simple pendulum by plotting a graph between square of amplitude and time.

SECTION–B

List of Experiments

To determine Young's modulus of elasticity of the material of a given wire. To find the force constant of a helical spring by plotting a graph between load and extension. To study the variation in volume with pressure for a sample of air at constant temperature by plotting graphs between P and V, and between P and 1/V. To determine the surface tension of water by capillary rise method. To determine the coefficient of viscosity of a given viscous liquid by measuring terminal velocity of a given spherical body. To study the relationship between the temperature of a hot body and time by plotting a cooling curve. To determine specific heat capacity of a given solid by method of mixtures. To study the relation between frequency and length of a given wire under constant tension using sonometer. To study the relation between the length of a given wire and tension for constant frequency using sonometer.

To find the speed of sound in air at room temperature using a resonance tube by two resonance positions.

List of Activities

To observe change of state and plot a cooling curve for molten wax. To observe and explain the effect of heating on a bi-metallic strip. To note the change in level of liquid in a container on heating and interpret the observations. To study the effect of detergent on surface tension of water by observing capillary rise. To study the factors affecting the rate of loss of heat of a liquid. To study the effect of load on depression of a suitably clamped metre scale loaded at (i) its end (ii) in the middle. To observe the decrease in pressure with increase in velocity of a fluid.

CBSE Class 11 Physics Practical 2023-24 Evaluation Scheme

Instructions:

The record, to be submitted by the students, at the time of their annual examination, has to include:

Record of at least 8 Experiments [with 4 from each section], to be performed by the students.

Record of at least 6 Activities [with 3 each from section A and section B], to be performed by the students.

Report of the project carried out by the students.

Max Marks: 30

Time: 3 hours

Two experiments one from each section 7 + 7 Marks Practical record [experiments and activities] 5 Marks One activity from any section 3 Marks Investigatory Project 3 Marks Viva on experiments, activities and project 5 Marks TOTAL 30 Marks

Prescribed Books:

Physics, Class XI, Part -I and II, Published by NCERT. Laboratory Manual of Physics for class XI Published by NCERT. The list of other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also).

