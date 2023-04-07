CBSE Physics Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education has released the 12th class Physics syllabus or curriculum for the students pursuing Science stream under CBSE Board in the 2023-2024 session. The curriculum is designed in such a way as to emphasise on basic conceptual understanding of Physics, use of SI units, symbols, nomenclature of physical quantities and formulations as per international standards, providing logical sequencing of units of the subject matter and proper placement of concepts with their linkage for better learning. It contains the course structure, course content, typology of questions, etc. Students can check the complete contents of the syllabus and download the CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF from this article.
CBSE 12th Physics Syllabus Highlights
Subject: Physics
Subject Code: 041
Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 70 + Practical 30)
CBSE Class 12 Physics 2023-24 Course Structure
|
Units
|
Name of the unit
|
Marks
|
Unit–I
|
Electrostatics
|
16
|
Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields
|
Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
|
Unit-II
|
Current Electricity
|
Chapter–3: Current Electricity
|
Unit-III
|
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
|
17
|
Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
|
Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter
|
Unit-IV
|
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
|
Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
|
Chapter–7: Alternating Current
|
Unit–V
|
Electromagnetic Waves
|
18
|
Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves
|
Unit–VI
|
Optics
|
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
|
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
|
Unit–VII
|
Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
|
12
|
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and
Matter
|
Unit–VIII
|
Atoms and Nuclei
|
Chapter–12: Atoms
|
Chapter–13: Nuclei
|
Unit–IX
|
Electronic Devices
|
7
|
Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
|
Total
|
70
|
Practicals
|
30
|
Total
|
100
CBSE Physics Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24
Unit 1: Electrostatics
Chapter–1: Electric Charges and Fields
Electric charges, Conservation of charge, Coulomb's law-force between two-point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle and continuous charge distribution.
Electric field, electric field due to a point charge, electric field lines, electric dipole, electric field due to a dipole, torque on a dipole in uniform electric field.
Electric flux, statement of Gauss's theorem and its applications to find field due to infinitely long straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet and uniformly charged thin spherical shell (field inside and outside).
Chapter–2: Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance
Electric potential, potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, a dipole and system of charges; equipotential surfaces, electrical potential energy of a system of two-point charges and of electric dipole in an electrostatic field.
Conductors and insulators, free charges and bound charges inside a conductor. Dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, energy stored in a capacitor (no derivation, formulae only).
Unit 2: Current Electricity
Chapter–3: Current Electricity
Electric current, flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, drift velocity, mobility and their relation with electric current; Ohm's law, V-I characteristics (linear and non-linear), electrical energy and power, electrical resistivity and conductivity, temperature dependence of resistance, Internal resistance of a cell, potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and in parallel, Kirchhoff's rules, Wheatstone bridge.
Unit 3: Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism
Concept of magnetic field, Oersted's experiment.
Biot - Savart law and its application to current carrying circular loop.
Ampere's law and its applications to infinitely long straight wire. Straight solenoid (only qualitative treatment), force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields.
Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, force between two parallel current-carrying conductors-definition of ampere, torque experienced by a current loop in uniform magnetic field; Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment, moving coil galvanometerits current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter.
Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter
Bar magnet, bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid (qualitative treatment only), magnetic field intensity due to a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) along its axis and perpendicular to its axis (qualitative treatment only), torque on a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) in a uniform magnetic field (qualitative treatment only), magnetic field lines.
Magnetic properties of materials- Para-, dia- and ferro - magnetic substances with examples, Magnetization of materials, effect of temperature on magnetic properties.
Unit 4: Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction
Electromagnetic induction; Faraday's laws, induced EMF and current; Lenz's Law, Self and mutual induction.
Chapter–7: Alternating Current
Alternating currents, peak and RMS value of alternating current/voltage; reactance and impedance; LCR series circuit (phasors only), resonance, power in AC circuits, power factor, wattless current. AC generator, Transformer.
Unit 5: Electromagnetic waves
Chapter–8: Electromagnetic Waves
Basic idea of displacement current, Electromagnetic waves, their characteristics, their transverse nature (qualitative idea only). Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays) including elementary facts about their uses.
Unit 6: Optics
Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments
Ray Optics: Reflection of light, spherical mirrors, mirror formula, refraction of light, total internal reflection and optical fibers, refraction at spherical surfaces, lenses, thin lens formula, lens maker’s formula, magnification, power of a lens, combination of thin lenses in contact, refraction of light through a prism.
Optical instruments: Microscopes and astronomical telescopes (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifying powers.
Chapter–10: Wave Optics
Wave optics: Wave front and Huygen’s principle, reflection and refraction of plane wave at a plane surface using wave fronts. Proof of laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen’s principle. Interference, Young's double slit experiment and expression for fringe width (No derivation final expression only), coherent sources and sustained interference of light, diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maxima (qualitative treatment only).
Unit 7: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter
Dual nature of radiation, Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard's observations; Einstein's photoelectric equation-particle nature of light.
Experimental study of photoelectric effect
Matter waves-wave nature of particles, de-Broglie relation.
Unit 8: Atoms and Nuclei
Chapter–12: Atoms
Alpha-particle scattering experiment; Rutherford's model of atom; Bohr model of hydrogen atom, Expression for radius of nth possible orbit, velocity and energy of electron in his orbit, of hydrogen line spectra (qualitative treatment only).
Chapter–13: Nuclei
Composition and size of nucleus, nuclear force
Mass-energy relation, mass defect; binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number; nuclear fission, nuclear fusion.
Unit 9: Electronic Devices
Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
Energy bands in conductors, semiconductors and insulators (qualitative ideas only) Intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors- p and n type, p-n junction
Semiconductor diode - I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, application of junction diode -diode as a rectifier.
CBSE Class 12 Physics (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24
|
Typology of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Approximate %
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers.
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.
|
27
|
38
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.
|
22
|
32
|
Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations.
Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.
|
21
|
30
|
Total
|
70
|
100
|
Practical
|
30
|
Gross Total
|
100
Note:
The above template is only a sample. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating similar templates keeping the overall weightage to different form of questions and typology of questions same.
CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus PDF 2023-24
