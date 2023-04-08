CBSE Chemistry Practical Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Get the complete Practical exam syllabus of CBSE 12th Chemistry. Check the list of experiments to be done and the evaluation scheme to be followed in 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2024: In this article, students can check the complete syllabus of CBSE Board’s 12th Class Chemistry. Talking about the syllabus of Chemistry in CBSE 12th class, the 100 marks paper is divided into two, theory and practical. The Chemistry theory paper is of 70 marks and practical paper is of 30 marks. The practical curriculum includes a list of experiments to be done, evaluation scheme and suggested list of products. Check the complete CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical syllabus 2024 here.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical 2023-24 Evaluation Scheme

Max Marks: 30

Time: 3 hours

EVALUATION SCHEME MARKS Volumetric Analysis 8 Salt Analysis 8 Content Based Experiment 6 Project Work 4 Class record and viva 4 TOTAL 30

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical 2023-24 Syllabus

Micro-chemical methods are available for several of the practical experiments. Wherever possible, such techniques should be used.

A. Surface Chemistry

(a) Preparation of one lyophilic and one lyophobic sol

Lyophilic sol - starch, egg albumin and gum

Lyophobic sol - aluminium hydroxide, ferric hydroxide, arsenous sulphide.

(b) Dialysis of sol-prepared in (a) above.

(c) Study of the role of emulsifying agents in stabilizing the emulsion of different oils.

B. Chemical Kinetics

(a) Effect of concentration and temperature on the rate of reaction between Sodium Thiosulphate and Hydrochloric acid.

(b) Study of reaction rates of any one of the following:

(i) Reaction of Iodide ion with Hydrogen Peroxide at room temperature using different concentration of Iodide ions.

(ii) Reaction between Potassium Iodate, (KIO3) and Sodium Sulphite: (Na2SO3) using starch solution as indicator (clock reaction).

C. Thermochemistry

Any one of the following experiments

i) Enthalpy of dissolution of Copper Sulphate or Potassium Nitrate.

ii) Enthalpy of neutralization of strong acid (HCI) and strong base (NaOH).

iii) Determination of enthaply change during interaction (Hydrogen bond formation) between Acetone and Chloroform.

D. Electrochemistry

Variation of cell potential in Zn/Zn2+|| Cu2+/Cu with change in concentration of electrolytes (CuSO4 or ZnSO4) at room temperature.

E. Chromatography

i) Separation of pigments from extracts of leaves and flowers by paper chromatography and determination of Rf values. ii) Separation of constituents present in an inorganic mixture containing two cations only (constituents having large difference in Rf values to be provided).

F. Preparation of Inorganic Compounds

Preparation of double salt of Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate or Potash Alum. Preparation of Potassium Ferric Oxalate.

G. Preparation of Organic Compounds

Preparation of any one of the following compounds

i) Acetanilide ii) Di -benzalAcetone iii) p-Nitroacetanilide iv) Aniline yellow or 2 - Naphthol Anilinedye.

H. Tests for the functional groups present in organic compounds:

Unsaturation, alcoholic, phenolic, aldehydic, ketonic, carboxylic and amino (Primary) groups.

I. Characteristic tests of carbohydrates, fats and proteins in pure samples and their detection in given foodstuffs.

J. Determination of concentration/ molarity of KMnO4 solution by titrating it against a standard solution of:

i) Oxalic acid,

ii) Ferrous Ammonium Sulphate

(Students will be required to prepare standard solutions by weighing themselves). K.

Qualitative analysis

Determination of one cation and one anion in a given salt.

Cation : Pb2+, Cu2+ As3+, Aℓ3+, Fe3+, Mn2+, Zn2+, Cu2+, Ni2+, Ca2+, Sr2+, Ba2+, Mg2+, NH4+

Anions: (CO3)2-, S2-, (SO3)2-, (NO2)-, (SO4)2-, Cℓ-, Br-, I-, PO3-4, (C2O4)2-, CH3COO-,NO3-

(Note: Insoluble salts excluded)

PROJECT

Scientific investigations involving laboratory testing and collecting information from other sources.

A few suggested Projects:

Study of the presence of oxalate ions in guava fruit at different stages of ripening.

Study of quantity of casein present in different samples of milk.

Preparation of soybean milk and its comparison with the natural milk with respect to curd formation, effect of temperature, etc.

Study of the effect of Potassium Bisulphate as food preservative under various conditions (temperature, concentration, time, etc.)

Study of digestion of starch by salivary amylase and effect of pH and temperature on it.

Comparative study of the rate of fermentation of following materials: wheat flour, gram flour, potato juice, carrot juice, etc.

Extraction of essential oils present in Saunf (aniseed), Ajwain (carum), Illaichi (cardamom).

Study of common food adulterants in fat, oil, butter, sugar, turmeric power, chilli powder and pepper.

Note: Any other investigatory project, which involves about 10 periods of work, can be chosen with the approval of the teacher.

Prescribed Books for CBSE Chemistry Practical Class 12:

Chemistry Part -I, Class-XII, Published by NCERT. Chemistry Part -II, Class-XII, Published by NCERT

