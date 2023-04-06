CBSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Chemistry curriculum for the 2023-24 Chemistry of Class 12th CBSE is out now. Check the complete Chemistry curriculum of Class 12 Chemistry from this article and download PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus: Chemistry curriculum at the senior secondary level of CBSE is designed to promote understanding of basic facts and concepts in Chemistry and making students capable of studying chemistry in academic and professional level. The curriculum for the 2023-204 academic year has already been released on CBSE's academic website. Check the contents and download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus PDF 2024 from this article.

CBSE 12th Chemistry Syllabus Highlights

Subject: Chemistry

Subject Code: 043

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Theory 70 + Practical 30)

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry 2023-24 Course Structure

Units Topic Marks 1 Solutions 7 2 Electrochemistry 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 7 4 d -and f -Block Elements 7 5 Coordination Compounds 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 9 Amines 6 10 Biomolecules 7 TOTAL 70

CBSE Chemistry Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Unit 2: Solutions

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor.

Unit 3: Electrochemistry

Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis and law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion.

Unit 4: Chemical Kinetics

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first order reactions), concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation.

Unit 8: d and f Block Elements

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first-row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation, preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4.

Lanthanoids – Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids.

Unit 9: Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT; structure and stereoisomerism, the importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).

Unit 10: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only). Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.

Unit 11: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration, uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophilic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit 12: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

Unit 13: Amines

Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

Unit 14: Biomolecules

Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccharides (glucose and fructose), D-L configuration oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen); Importance of carbohydrates.

Proteins - Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes.

Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.

Vitamins - Classification and functions.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry (043) Question Paper Design 2023-24

Domain Marks Percentage Remembering and Understanding: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 28 40 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 21 30 Analysing, Evaluating and Creating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30

No chapter wise weightage. Care to be taken to cover all the chapters. Suitable internal variations may be made for generating various templates. Choice(s):

There will be no overall choice in the question paper.

However, 33% internal choices will be given in all the sections.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

Related:

CBSE Biology Syllabus for Class 12 2024: Download PDF

Also check:

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus (All Subjects)