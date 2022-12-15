CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Candidates can get here the past years question papers for CBSE Class 12th Chemistry subject along with their solutions. These previous years’ question papers would provide students with an overview of the questions that the students in the past years have been evaluated on. Using these students can score more marks in the upcoming board examinations.

CBSE Chemistry Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: In this article, students who are pursuing the Science stream in class 12th can get here the previous years’ question papers of the Chemistry subject. These past years’ question papers are available from the years 2022 (term 2) and 2021 (term 1), 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus comprises of ten units where each unit's weightage is predefined. However, it will only be through the analysis of these previous year questions that students would be able to transparently see the weightage of each topics from each chapter for the final board examinations.

Students can download these question papers from this article here. We have presented these question papers in a year wise format.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Previous Year Question Papers

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry subject papers will help students give their best performance.

The year-wise question papers for Class 12th Chemistry subject have been provided in the table below –

Importance of the Chemistry Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

Before appearing for any examination, it is a prerequisite for the students to have an overall idea of the whole examination pattern. To get this overview, previous year question papers become very essential.

The previous year question papers prove to be really helpful for the students in understanding the paper pattern of the subject and of the changes in the exam format over the years. As students must be aware that CBSE has recently rationalised the syllabus contents, it becomes all the more important for students to be familiar with the Chemistry previous year papers in order to understand what kind of questions and topics would demand more time and attention from the students.

CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2022-23 to see the complete syllabus.

Why should one solve Chemistry Previous Year’s Question Papers?

As the major crux of the curriculum stays the same, it is mostly the format of the questions and the marking scheme that goes through some changes.

You can check the list of Deleted topics from the latest syllabus of Class 12 Chemistry by visiting CBSE class 12 Chemistry DELETED syllabus 2022-23.

Thus, the topics and the concepts covered in the examination each year stays the same.

Thus, students should do an analysis of all these past years question papers that we have provided for Class 12th Chemistry subject in order to understand the difficulty level of various questions, type of questions, marking scheme etc.

CBSE Board Class 12 Chemistry Marking Scheme 2022-23

Since CBSE has rationalised its syllabus, it becomes important for the students to check the latest sample paper that has been published by the board to understand the approach that the Board is going to take in the evaluation this year.

The board also provides important instructions to the students in its sample papers. Check below the blueprint of the Class 12 Chemistry sample paper for 2022-23 session followed by the rest of the general instructions.

Maximum Marks :70

Time allotted: 3 hours

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions carefully.

a) There are 35 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

b) SECTION A consists of 18 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

c) SECTION B consists of 7 very short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

d) SECTION C consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

e) SECTION D consists of 2 case- based questions carrying 4 marks each.

f) SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

g) All questions are compulsory.

h) Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed

To check the complete sample paper and marking scheme, visit CBSE Board Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2022-23.

