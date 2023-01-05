CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Papers and Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE has made available the CBSE board class 12th sample papers and marking scheme. The subject wise PDFs are available on its official website cbse.nic.in. Students can view and download the subject-wise PDFs directly from Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers and marking scheme for all subjects of all streams for 2022-23. CBSE annually releases these sample papers and marking schemes so that students get an idea of kinds of questions that can be asked in the exam and how to write their answers to score full marks.

The sample papers and marking schemes for the academic year 2022-23 have been published on the official website of CBSE board. Students can download these from CBSE’s website.

Check here the step by step guide to download the sample question paper and marking scheme of CBSE class 12th.

We have also provided these subject wise sample papers and marking scheme so that students do not have to spend their precious time on looking for it. Students can directly get these subject wise sample question papers PDFs along with the PDF of the marking scheme from the table given below in this article.

How To Download CBSE Class 12th Sample Papers and Marking Scheme 2023?

Go to the CBSE official website cbse.gov.in. Select the academic website option. Go to the drop down menu for Sample Question paper. Select SQP 2022-2023. Now select Class 12. The page with the complete list of Class 12th subject wise Sample Question Paper and Marking scheme opens up. Select the option of the Sample Question Paper and the Marking Scheme against the name of the desired subject to download PDFs.

CBSE Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2023



