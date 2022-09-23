CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23: Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 - Read this article to view the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 and download the pdf

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Question Paper 2022-23: CBSE board has released Class 12 Biology Sample Paper and it is available on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education for all the streams.

Along with all other sample papers for 2022-23 board exams, the board has also released the marking scheme for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams in February, March, and April 2023.

If you are wondering how the sample paper can help you prepare or you don’t know which topics to prioritise then you are in the right place. Sample papers help you ascertain what kind of questions are asked from different topics. Meanwhile, the marking scheme can help you decide which portions to cover first according to your strengths and weaknesses. We have provided both of these here for your ease. With the help of CBSE sample question papers 2022-23 and the marking scheme, you can prepare vigorously and score more marks.

Before attempting to solve the sample paper, you should make sure that you cover all the topics mentioned in the syllabus. Click here to check the new CBSE 12th Biology syllabus.

As a candidate appearing for CBSE Class 12 Biology Board exams, it is important for you to solve the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Question Paper 2022-23 to get a hold of your blind spots and to learn and revise each of the concepts from your syllabus.

Remember that the sample paper is just for sample and the questions in the board exams can come from any topic in the prescribed syllabus.

Let us start with the general instructions provided in the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are as follows:

Maximum Marks: 70

Time: 3 hours

General Instructions:

(i) All questions are compulsory.

(ii) The question paper has five sections and 33 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

(iv) There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

(v) Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

Students of class 12 can see the complete content of the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Question Paper 2022-23 below and prepare for their upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022-23.

SECTION A

An infertile couple was advised to undergo In vitro fertilization by the doctor. Out ofthe options given below, select the correct stage for transfer to the fallopian tube forsuccessful results?

(a) Zygote only

(b) Zygote or early embryo upto 8 blastomeres

(c) Embryos with more than 8 blastomeres

(d) Blastocyst Stage

Given below are four contraceptive methods and their modes of action. Select the correct match

(a) a)–(i) b)–(ii) c)– (iii) d)–(iv)

(b) a)–(ii) b)–(iii) c)–(iii) d) – (i)

(c) a)–(iii) b)–(iv) c)–(ii) d)–(i)

(d) a)–(iv) b)–(i) c)– (iii) d)–(ii)

3 Which of the following amino acid residues will constitute the histone core?

(a) Lysine and Arginine

(b) Asparagine and Arginine

(c) Glutamine and Lysine

(d) Asparagine and Glutamine

4 Evolutionary convergence is development of a

(a) common set of functions in groups of different ancestry.

(b) dissimilar set of functions in closely related groups.

(c) common set of structures in closely related groups.

(d) dissimilar set of functions in unrelated groups.

5 Apis mellifera are killer bees possessing toxic bee venom. Identify the treatment and the type of immunity developed from the given table to treat a person against the venom of this bee.

Jagran Josh has also provided the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format for you to download and print.

Click here to download the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format.



Students must prepare after checking the resources above to plan and study smartly.

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is attached below.

Click here to download the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format

With the CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2022-23 and the marking scheme, candidates should prepare strategically to ace their exams.

