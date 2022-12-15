CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Biology Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: Access the previous year question papers of CBSE Class 12 Biology from this article. We have also provided the solutions to these previous year questions. From 2016 to 2021, you can access all the previous year question papers with their solution here.

CBSE Biology Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: The previous year question papers provided in this article would provide students with an overview of the questions that the students in the past years have faced in their board examinations. Using these questions, students can analyse the potential questions for the upcoming board examination in 2023 and refer to the solutions to score more marks in their CBSE Class 12 Biology board examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Previous Year Question Papers

The question papers for Class 12th Biology subject have been provided in the table below in a year-wise format –

Students need not worry about the huge content to be covered. They just need to understand where to put the most efforts and practise.

The CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus consists of only these five units:

Unit Title Marks VI Reproduction 16 VII Genetics and Evolution 20 VIII Biology and Human Welfare 12 IX Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment 10

Based on the unit-wise weightage, students can put more efforts into heavy topics.

To check the complete syllabus and weightage of marks for CBSE class 12 Biology paper, check CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2022-23.

Also check: CBSE Class 12 Biology DELETED Syllabus 2022-23 to ensure that you are preparing only the topics which would be evaluated in the exams.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Marking Scheme 2022-23

Maximum Marks: 70

Time: 3 hours

General Instructions:

(i) All questions are compulsory.

(ii) The question paper has five sections and 33 questions. All questions are compulsory.

(iii) Section–A has 16 questions of 1 mark each; Section–B has 5 questions of 2 marks each; Section– C has 7 questions of 3 marks each; Section– D has 2 case-based questions of 4 marks each; and Section–E has 3 questions of 5 marks each.

(iv) There is no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

(v) Wherever necessary, neat and properly labelled diagrams should be drawn.

Importance of the Biology Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students

Previous question papers are a major learning and revising resource. After going through the previous years papers that we have provided here, students can easily learn and revise the important concepts from which questions have been asked regularly in CBSE Class 12 Biology board exams.

Why should one solve Biology Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam often worry about the plethora of diagram based questions in the examination. Using these previous year papers, students would not only be able to identify the most important diagrams for the board examination but also practise it several times to master it.

Similarly, ranging from 1 mark MCQs to Long answer questions, it would be very helpful for students to analyse the questions and prepare them thoroughly to master the subject and smoothly appear for their exams.

Also Check -



Important resources to help you score more: