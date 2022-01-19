CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22 With Answers: Free PDF Download!

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Sample Papers for Biology, session 2021-22 is available below for PDF download. Check Questions here with Answers and Marking Scheme below.

Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE Biology Sample Paper with answers. Check the marking scheme along with the PDF download of the sample paper below. Also, understand the paper pattern of the CBSE 12th Biology Paper here.

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 For Term 2 Released With CBSE Answers & Marking Scheme 2021-22: Check Here!



CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22: Class 12 Maths- Download Free PDF With Answers| CBSE Board Exam 2022



CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22: Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme

The sample question paper consists of three sections and 13 questions. It is expected the paper would be similar. All the questions would be compulsory.

Section–A consists of 6 questions of 2 marks each

Section–B would consist of 6 questions of 3 marks each

Section–C consists of a case-based question of 5 marks

This paper unlike other many has no overall choice. However, internal choices have been provided in some questions. A student can attempt only one of the alternatives in such questions.

Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Download PDF



CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021-22: Questions & Answers

Q.1 Humans have innate immunity for protection against pathogens that may enter the gut along with food. What are the two barriers that protect the body from such pathogens?

Ans. Microbial pathogens enter the gut of humans along with food:

Physical barriers: Mucus coating of the epithelium lining the gastrointestinal tract helps in trapping microbes entering our body.

Physiological barriers: Acid in the stomach, saliva in the mouth prevent microbial growth.

Q.2 A patient admitted to ICU was diagnosed to have suffered from myocardial infarction.

Name two bioactive agents and their mode of action that can improve this condition.

Ans. Streptokinase (produced by the bacterium Streptococcus) is used as a ‘clot buster’ for removing clots from the blood vessels of patients who have undergone myocardial infarction. Statins (produced by the yeast Monascus purpureus) act as blood cholesterol-lowering agents.

Q.3 Substantiate by giving two reasons as to why a holistic understanding of the flora and fauna of the cropland is required before introducing an appropriate biocontrol method.

Ans: Eradication of pests will disrupt predator-prey relationships, where beneficial predatory and parasitic insects which depend upon flora and fauna as food or hosts, may not be able to survive. A holistic approach ensures that various life forms that inhabit the field, their life cycles, patterns of feeding and the habitats that they prefer are extensively studied and considered.

Q.4 Identify the compound chemical structure is shown below. State any three of its physical properties

Ans. It is Morphine. Physically it appears as a white, odourless, crystalline compound.

Q.5 An ecologist study an area with population A, thriving on unlimited resources and showing exponential growth, introduced populations B and C to the same area. What will be the effect on the growth pattern of the population A, B and C when living together in the same habitat?

Ans. This interaction will lead to competition between the individuals of populations A, B and C for resources. Eventually, the ‘fittest’ individuals will survive and reproduce. The resources for growth will become finite and limiting, and population growth will become realistic.

Check out more questions and answers below:

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22- Biology| Download PDF

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Biology Answers with Marking Scheme PDF