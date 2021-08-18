Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Download PDF

Check (Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 & download it in PDF format. The link to download CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 2 is given at the end of the article. Here you will get syllabus of theory & practical as well. It is important for preparation of CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam 2021-22.

(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22

Evaluation Scheme Units Term 2 Marks VIII Biology and Human Welfare: Chapter – 8 and 10 14 IX Biotechnology and its Applications: Chapter – 11 and 12 11 X Ecology and Environment: Chapter – 13 and 15 10 Practical Term – II 15

TERM - II

Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare

Chapter-8: Human Health and Diseases

Pathogens; parasites causing human diseases (malaria, dengue, chikungunya, filariasis, ascariasis, typhoid, pneumonia, common cold, amoebiasis, ring worm) and their control; Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines; cancer, HIV and AIDS; Adolescence - drug and alcohol abuse.

Chapter-10: Microbes in Human Welfare

Microbes in food processing, industrial production, sewage treatment, energy generation and microbes as bio-control agents and bio-fertilizers. Antibiotics; production and judicious use.

Unit-IX Biotechnology and its Applications

Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes

Genetic Engineering (Recombinant DNA Technology).

Chapter-12: Biotechnology and its Application

Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture: Human insulin and vaccine production, stem cell technology, gene therapy; genetically modified organisms - Bt crops; transgenic animals; biosafety issues, biopiracy and patents.

Unit-X Ecology and Environment

Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations

Organisms and environment: Habitat and niche, population and ecological adaptations; population interactions - mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism; population attributes - growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution.

Chapter-15: Biodiversity and its Conservation

Biodiversity - Concept, patterns, importance; loss of biodiversity; biodiversity conservation; hotspots, endangered organisms, extinction, Red Data Book, Sacred Groves, biosphere reserves, national parks, wildlife, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites.

A. List of Experiments

TERM - II:

3. Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis.

4. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism

5. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them.

B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting)

TERM – II:

B.6 Common disease - causing organisms like Ascaris, Entamoeba, Plasmodium, any fungus causing ringworm through permanent slides, models or virtual images. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause.

B.7 Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in xeric conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

B.8 Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

