CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam on May 30: Practice Important 3 Marks Questions to Ace the Term 2 Test

For CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam that is going to be held on 30th May, 2022, we have provided here important 3 marks questions framed by experts. Practice these chapter-wise questions for last minute revision and get a high score in exam.

CBSE Class 12 Biology students would appear for the biology term 2 board exam on 30th May (Monday). To help them prepare well for the exam and revise important concepts, we have provided below the important 3 marks questions. These important questions are set by the experts. Check below the chapter-wise questions and practice them all to score full marks in your CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022.

New!

CBSE Class 12 Biology Solved Practice Paper by Experts for Last Minute Revision before Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper by Experts for Term 2 Board Exam 2022

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Important 2 Marks Questions (Chapter-Wise)

Chapter 8 - Human Health and Diseases

Q.Name the disease in which immune system of a person is suppressed. Name the causal organism and diagnostic technique of this disease.

Q.A farmer while working on his farm was bitten by a poisonous snake. The workers in the farm immediately rushed him to the nearby health center. The doctor right away gave him an injection to save his life. What did the doctor inject and why? Explain.

Q.a) It is generally observed that the children who had suffered from chicken pox in their childhood may not cause the same disease in their adulthood. Explain giving reasons the basis of such an immunity in an individual. Name the kind of immunity.

b) What is interferon? Mention their role.

Q.a). Why is there a fear amongst the guardians that their adolescent wards may get trapped in drug /alcohol abuse?

b) Explain addiction and dependence in respect of drug/alcohol abuse in youth.

Q.How does the HIV break down the immune system of the AIDS patients?

CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper & Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022 (By CBSE Board)

Chapter 10 - Microbes in Human Welfare

Q.Certain fungi form symbiotic association with the roots of higher plants and both partners gain benefit from this association. How is this association beneficial to plants?

Q.Organic farmers have started using microbes for controlling pests instead of pesticides. Name a bacterium and a virus which are used as biocontrol agents. How this method is better than pesticide based farming?

Q.The Eco club members of a school has donated portable biogas plant to their school for managing lunch wastes. It is essential to add cow dung in the biogas plant initially for the generation of biogas.

a.What is the purpose of adding cow dung in the biogas plant?

b.Name any three constituents of biogas.

c.How is the spent slurry useful?

Q.a)What is activated sludge in STP?

b) Explain the fate of activated sludge in the sludge digester.

Q.How are the following microbes useful to us?

a)Trichoderma polysporum

b)Monascus purpureus

c)Penicillium notatum.

Chapter 11 - Biotechnology - Principles and Processes

Q.With the help of diagrams show the different steps in the formation of recombinant DNA by the action of restriction endonuclease.

Q.How are restriction endonuclease enzymes named? Write examples.

Q.How are DNA segments separated by gel electrophoresis be visualised and isolated?

Q.List 6 recombinant proteins which are used in medical practice? Find where they are used as therapeutics.

Q.Sketch the two types of bioreactors. What is the utility? Which is the common type of bioreactors?

Chapter 12 - Biotechnology and its Application

Q.What are transgenic animals? How was the first transgenic cow found to be more useful than the normal cow, for humans?

Q.How does silencing of specific mRNA in RNA interference prevent parasitic infestation?

Q.What is the cause of Adenosine deaminase deficiency in a person?

Q.GMO’s have been useful to mankind. List about five useful GMO’s created so far and how they have been useful.

Q.Suggest any two possible treatments that can be given to a patient exhibiting adenosine deaminase deficiency.

Chapter 13 - Organisms and Populations

Q.(a) Explain any two defence mechanisms plants have evolved against their predators.

(b) How does predation differ from parasitism ?

Q.On a visit to a Hill station, one of your friend suddenly became unwell and felt uneasy.

(a) List two symptoms you would look for to term it to be due to allergy.

(b) Explain the response of the body to an allergen.

(c) Name two drugs that can be recommended for immediate relief

Q.(a) ‘‘Organisms may be conformers or regulators.’’ Explain this statement and give one example of each.

(b) Why are there more conformers than regulators in the animal world?

Q.Different animals respond to changes in their surroundings in different ways. Taking one example each, explain ‘‘some animals undergo aestivation while some others hibernation’’. How do fungi respond to adverse climatic conditions(3)

Q.(a) Compare, giving reasons, the J-shaped and S-shaped models of population growth of a species.

(b) Explain ‘‘fitness of a species’’ as mentioned by Darwin.

Chapter 15 - Biodiversity and its Conservation

Q.State how does ex-situ conservation help in protecting biodiversity.

Q.Mention the kind of biodiversity of more than a thousand varieties of mangoes in India represent. How is it possible?

Q.Co-extinction and introduction of alien species too are responsible for the loss of biodiversity. Explain, how.

Q.Name and describe any three causes of biodiversity losses.

Q.Narrowly utilitarian arguments are put forth in support of biodiversity conservation.

Also Read:

CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022 with Important Revision Resources

CBSE Class 12 Biology NCERT Solutions