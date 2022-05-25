CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper By Experts For Last Minute Revision| Term 2 Exam 2022

Check and solve the following sample paper set by experts for last-minute practice before CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 exam 2022. The exam is to be held on May 30, 2022.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Term 2 Exam 2022: Solve Revision Questions Below

1. Name and explain 4 lymphoid organs present in humans.

2. What is an autoimmune disease? Give an example.

3. Name the causative organism of the disease Amoebiasis. List three symptoms of this disease

4. What would happen to the immune system, if the thymus gland is removed from our body?

5. What is the role of histamine in inflammatory response? Name two drugs which reduce the symptoms of allergy.

6. Name the form of Plasmodium that enters the human body. Explain the different stages of its lifecycle in the human body

7. (a)Name and explain giving reasons for the type of immunity provided to the newborn by colostrum and vaccinations

(b)Name the type of antibody present in colostrum produced in response to allergens in the human body.

8. (a)Differentiate between benign & malignant tumours.

(b)Why is colostrum a boon to newborn babies?

9. Briefly describe the life history of the Malarial parasite.

10. Give an account of the following diseases

(i) Ascariasis

(ii) Filariasis

(iii) Ringworms

11. Describe the lymphoid organs of the body and their role.

12. Trace the events that occur in the human body to cause immune deficiency, when HIV enters the body.

13. a. What is the basic principle of vaccination? How do vaccines prevent microbial infections?

(b) Name the organism from which the Hepatitis B vaccine is produced.

(c)Differentiate between B -cells and T- cells

14. Certain fungi forms symbiotic association with the roots of higher plants and both partners gain benefit from this association. How is this association beneficial to plants?

15. Organic farmers have started using microbes for controlling pests instead of pesticides. Name a bacterium and a virus which are used as biocontrol agents. How this method is better than pesticide-based farming?

16. The Eco club members of a school have donated a portable biogas plant to their school for managing lunch wastes. It is essential to add cow dung to the biogas plant initially for the generation of biogas.

What is the purpose of adding cow dung to the biogas plant? Name any three constituents of biogas. How is the spent slurry useful? What is activated sludge in STP?

17. Explain the fate of activated sludge in the sludge digester.

18. How are the following microbes useful to us?

Trichoderma polysporum

Monascus purpureus

Penicillium notatum

19. Name two different categories of microbes naturally occurring in sewage water.

20. Explain their role in cleaning sewage water into usable water.

21. Explain the process of sewage water treatment before it can be discharged into natural water bodies. Why is this treatment essential?

22. With the help of diagrams, enumerate the different steps in recombinant DNA technology.

23. With the help of a neat labelled sketch, explain the formation of recombinant DNA by the action of restriction endonuclease enzyme EcoR1.

24. a) Why are engineered vectors preferred by biotechnologists for transferring the desired genes into another organism?

(b)Explain how do “ori” selectable markers” and” cloning sites” facilitate cloning into a vector?

25. List the steps involved in rDNA technology

26. Any recombinant DNA with the desired gene is required in billion copies for commercial use. How is the amplification done? Explain.

27. Mention two applications of biotechnology in medicine with examples.

28. Why do the toxic insecticidal proteins secreted by Bacillus thuringiensis kill the insect and not the bacteria itself?

29. List any four beneficial effects of GM plants.

30. Suggest two possible treatments that can be given to patients with ADA Deficiency.

31. What are transgenic animals? How was the first transgenic cow found to be more useful than the normal cow, for humans?

