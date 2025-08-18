WBJEE Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Time, Official Website Link, Steps to Download Scorecard at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE result 2025: The WBJEE 2025 results are anticipated to be released this week by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), despite several delays in the process. The findings were first expected on June 5 but were then rescheduled for August 7. On that day, nevertheless, the Calcutta High Court stepped in and ordered WBJEEB to create an updated merit list of applicants.
When revisiting the case on August 7, Justice Chanda noted that the WBJEE 2025 merit list was created blatantly against the court's previous May 21 decision. The court ordered the examination board to take corrective action as a result. After Justice Chanda received multiple emails from candidates expressing concerns about the merit list production method, the suo motu proceedings were started. The revised merit list, once finalized, will pave the way for the release of results, ensuring fairness and compliance with the court’s directives.
How To Download The WBJEE 2025 Results?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the WBJEE 2025 results:
Go to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEEB website, using a secure browser on your device.
Carefully find and click the active link that says "WBJEE 2025 Result/Scorecard Download" on the homepage.You will be taken to the login page, where secure access requires the candidate's credentials.
As stated on your admit card, enter your application number, password, and security pin.
Once your information has been filled out, click "Submit" to continue and see your WBJEE 2025 result.
Your results will show up on the screen with your overall rank, total marks, and subject-wise scores.
The scorecard PDF should be downloaded, saved, and printed for counseling and future admissions-related needs.
WBJEE 2025 Results Expected Soon After Court’s Directive
The Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to create a new merit list of applicants after a recent hearing, claiming that the previous list disregarded the court's order regarding OBC reservation. Consequently, the previously postponed WBJEE 2025 results are now expected to be made public by the end of this week.
WBJEEB has not yet provided an official confirmation of the revised release date, nevertheless. Following the announcement, students will be able to access the updated merit list and individual scorecards on the official WBJEEB websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, and wbresults.nic.in. It is anticipated that the revised results will guarantee adherence to the court's directive and provide clarification for applicants who are awaiting admission.
WBJEE 2024 Exam Statistics
Students can check the table below related to the last year’s WBJEE 2024 Exam:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Total Candidates Appeared
|
142,694
|
Total Candidates Passed
|
112,963
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
99.53%
|
Exam Purpose
|
Admission into UG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Architecture
|
Conducting Authority
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)
|
Exam Nature
|
State-government controlled centralized test
