UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links
News

WBJEE Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Time, Official Website Link, Steps to Download Scorecard at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE result 2025: The WBJEE 2025 results, delayed due to court directives on merit list discrepancies, are expected this week. The Calcutta High Court mandated that WBJEEB present an updated merit list that adheres to OBC reservation regulations. Upon their release, scorecards and results will be accessible on the official WBJEE websites.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Aug 18, 2025, 15:13 IST
WBJEE Result 2025
WBJEE Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

WBJEE result 2025: The WBJEE 2025 results are anticipated to be released this week by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), despite several delays in the process. The findings were first expected on June 5 but were then rescheduled for August 7. On that day, nevertheless, the Calcutta High Court stepped in and ordered WBJEEB to create an updated merit list of applicants.

When revisiting the case on August 7, Justice Chanda noted that the WBJEE 2025 merit list was created blatantly against the court's previous May 21 decision. The court ordered the examination board to take corrective action as a result. After Justice Chanda received multiple emails from candidates expressing concerns about the merit list production method, the suo motu proceedings were started. The revised merit list, once finalized, will pave the way for the release of results, ensuring fairness and compliance with the court’s directives.

How To Download The WBJEE 2025 Results?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the WBJEE 2025 results:

  • Go to wbjeeb.nic.in, the official WBJEEB website, using a secure browser on your device.

  • Carefully find and click the active link that says "WBJEE 2025 Result/Scorecard Download" on the homepage.You will be taken to the login page, where secure access requires the candidate's credentials.

  • As stated on your admit card, enter your application number, password, and security pin.

  • Once your information has been filled out, click "Submit" to continue and see your WBJEE 2025 result.

  • Your results will show up on the screen with your overall rank, total marks, and subject-wise scores.

  • The scorecard PDF should be downloaded, saved, and printed for counseling and future admissions-related needs.

Related Stories

WBJEE 2025 Results Expected Soon After Court’s Directive

The Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) to create a new merit list of applicants after a recent hearing, claiming that the previous list disregarded the court's order regarding OBC reservation. Consequently, the previously postponed WBJEE 2025 results are now expected to be made public by the end of this week.

WBJEEB has not yet provided an official confirmation of the revised release date, nevertheless. Following the announcement, students will be able to access the updated merit list and individual scorecards on the official WBJEEB websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, and wbresults.nic.in. It is anticipated that the revised results will guarantee adherence to the court's directive and provide clarification for applicants who are awaiting admission.

WBJEE 2024 Exam Statistics 

Students can check the table below related to the last year’s WBJEE 2024 Exam:

Particulars

Details

Total Candidates Appeared

142,694

Total Candidates Passed

112,963

Overall Pass Percentage

99.53%

Exam Purpose

Admission into UG Courses in Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, Architecture

Conducting Authority

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB)

Exam Nature

State-government controlled centralized test

Also Read:

CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key Delayed, Check Expected Release Date & Time, Official Website Link here

 

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News