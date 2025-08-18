WBJEE Result 2025: Check Expected Date and Time, Official Website Link, Steps to Download Scorecard at wbjeeb.nic.in

WBJEE result 2025: The WBJEE 2025 results are anticipated to be released this week by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), despite several delays in the process. The findings were first expected on June 5 but were then rescheduled for August 7. On that day, nevertheless, the Calcutta High Court stepped in and ordered WBJEEB to create an updated merit list of applicants.

When revisiting the case on August 7, Justice Chanda noted that the WBJEE 2025 merit list was created blatantly against the court's previous May 21 decision. The court ordered the examination board to take corrective action as a result. After Justice Chanda received multiple emails from candidates expressing concerns about the merit list production method, the suo motu proceedings were started. The revised merit list, once finalized, will pave the way for the release of results, ensuring fairness and compliance with the court’s directives.