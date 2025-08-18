CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key Delayed, Check Expected Release Date & Time, Official Website Link here

CPGET 2025: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2025 conducting authority, Osmania University (OU), was scheduled to make the final answer key available on its official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in, on August 14, 2025. However, the release has been postponed, and the university has not yet released an official announcement regarding the updated date.

In order to guarantee correctness and openness in the assessment process, Osmania University had already released the provisional answer keys for a number of postgraduate disciplines on August 8, 2025, and invited candidates to object. In order to determine their likely scores prior to the results being revealed, students are now anxiously awaiting the release of the final answer key. For information on the revised release date, candidates are encouraged to often visit the official website. In order to decide who gets admitted to PG programs at participating universities, the final answer key will be very important.