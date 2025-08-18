CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key Delayed, Check Expected Release Date & Time, Official Website Link here

CPGET 2025: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2025 conducting authority, Osmania University (OU), was scheduled to make the final answer key available on its official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in, on August 14, 2025. However, the release has been postponed, and the university has not yet released an official announcement regarding the updated date.
In order to guarantee correctness and openness in the assessment process, Osmania University had already released the provisional answer keys for a number of postgraduate disciplines on August 8, 2025, and invited candidates to object. In order to determine their likely scores prior to the results being revealed, students are now anxiously awaiting the release of the final answer key. For information on the revised release date, candidates are encouraged to often visit the official website. In order to decide who gets admitted to PG programs at participating universities, the final answer key will be very important.
How To Check the CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key:
-
Make sure your device is utilizing a safe and up-to-date internet browser before visiting the official CPGET website, cpget.tsche.ac.in.
-
Find the "Final Answer Key 2025" notification link under the "latest announcements or updates" section on the homepage.
-
To go straight to the CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key download site, click the link that appears.
-
To view the particular final answer key, choose the appropriate subject or course code from the list that is provided.
-
Question numbers and their official responses will be displayed on the screen of the CPGET 2025 Final Answer Key PDF.
-
To determine their likely scores, candidates should carefully go over and contrast their answers with the final answers that have been provided.
-
Download the answer key PDF and save it securely on your device for future reference during admission processes.
-
Take a clear printout of the downloaded answer key for offline verification and cross-checking with your exam response sheet.
CPGET 2025: Dates & Schedule
Candidates can Check the CPGET 2025 final answer key dates given in the table below:
|
Events
|
Important dates
|
Final answer key
|
August 2025
|
CPGET 2025 Result
|
August 2025
|
Provisional Answer Key
|
August 8, 2025
What Comes After the Final Answer Key for CPGET 2025?
Following the release of the CPGET 2025 final answer key, Osmania University will compile the results and rank cards. This final answer key serves as the sole basis for the results and rank cards. After this phase, no more adjustments will be performed. A merit list for the 2025 CPGET counseling schedule will be released by OU following the results. In order to finish the admissions process, shortlisted students can choose their colleges.
For information on results, the merit list, and counseling, candidates are encouraged to frequently visit the official website, cpget.tsche.ac.in.
