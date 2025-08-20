Operation Sindoor for Classes 3 to 12: NCERT Introduces Special Modules Highlighting the Military Operation

The NCERT has introduced two special modules on Operation Sindoor for classes 3 to 12. The modules describe the mission not just as a military operation but also as a promise to protect peace and honour of the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The modules have been introduced as supplementary material in the curriculum, stating that although Pakistan denied its involvement in the terror attack, it was carried out on direct orders from the Pakistan military and political leadership.

The curriculum mentions the launch of the missiles and air strikes by India targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. From the nine targets, seven were terror camps destroyed in the air strikes.

The NCERT has reinforced the government's stance on no civilian casualties. The module mentioned that every target was double-checked and only terrorist bases were attacked.