State-Wise Famous Indian Sweets

India is a land of rich culture and diverse culinary traditions, and its sweets (mithai) are a delicious reflection of this diversity. Every state in India boasts its own unique and famous sweet treats, often made from local ingredients and traditional recipes passed down through generations. Let’s take a sweet journey across India and explore the most famous sweets from each state, along with the history behind them. 1. West Bengal – Rasgulla Soft, spongy, and soaked in sugar syrup, Rasgulla is a signature Bengali sweet loved across India. It is believed to have been invented in the 19th century by Nobin Chandra Das in Kolkata. Made from chenna (Indian cottage cheese), Rasgulla holds a special place during festivals and celebrations in Bengal and Odisha. 2. Maharashtra – Puran Poli Puran Poli is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet flatbread stuffed with a filling made of jaggery and yellow gram dal. This sweet dates back to ancient times and is mentioned in old Sanskrit texts. It’s especially popular during festivals like Holi and Ganesh Chaturthi, symbolizing prosperity and happiness.

3. Punjab – Jalebi Jalebi, crispy and syrup-soaked spirals, is believed to have origins in the Middle East, brought to India during medieval times. It became especially popular in Punjab, where it is often enjoyed hot with rabri or milk during festive occasions. 4. Tamil Nadu – Mysore Pak This rich, melt-in-the-mouth sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar was first prepared in the royal kitchens of Mysore palace during the 19th century. Legend says it was named after the city Mysore when a royal chef offered it to King Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV. 5. Gujarat – Mohanthal Mohanthal is a traditional Gujarati sweet made with gram flour, ghee, and sugar, flavoured with cardamom and garnished with nuts. It has been a part of Gujarati festivals and weddings for centuries, believed to be named after Lord Krishna ("Mohan" meaning enchanting).

6. Uttar Pradesh – Balushahi Balushahi, a flaky, deep-fried sweet dipped in sugar syrup, has roots tracing back to the Mughal era. It resembles a glazed doughnut and is famous in Uttar Pradesh and Northern India for its crispy exterior and soft inside. 7. Rajasthan – Ghewar Ghewar, a disc-shaped sweet soaked in sugar syrup, is traditionally prepared during Teej and Raksha Bandhan festivals. It is believed to have originated in the royal kitchens of Rajasthan centuries ago and is often garnished with saffron and dry fruits. 8. Kerala – Ada Pradhaman Ada Pradhaman is a rich, creamy dessert made with rice flakes, jaggery, and coconut milk. It is a traditional Kerala sweet served during Onam, Kerala’s harvest festival, and has been a part of the region’s cuisine for generations. 9. Odisha – Chhena Poda