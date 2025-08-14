Indian States With the Longest Highway Networks: Top 10 List

India’s vast road network is crucial for transportation and economic growth. Among all states, some have developed extensive highway systems connecting cities, towns, and rural areas. Here is the list of the top 10 Indian states with the longest highway network as of 2025.

1. Maharashtra

Maharashtra has the longest highway network in India, spanning over 35,000 km. This extensive road system supports Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and other key cities, boosting trade and travel.

2. Rajasthan

With a highway length exceeding 28,000 km, Rajasthan’s network covers its vast desert and urban centers, connecting remote areas to economic hubs.

3. Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has about 27,500 km of highways. The network links major cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

4. Madhya Pradesh