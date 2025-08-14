Indian States With the Longest Highway Networks: Top 10 List

India’s vast road network is crucial for transportation and economic growth. Among all states, some have developed extensive highway systems connecting cities, towns, and rural areas. Here is the list of the top 10 Indian states with the longest highway network as of 2025.
1. Maharashtra
Maharashtra has the longest highway network in India, spanning over 35,000 km. This extensive road system supports Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and other key cities, boosting trade and travel.
2. Rajasthan
With a highway length exceeding 28,000 km, Rajasthan’s network covers its vast desert and urban centers, connecting remote areas to economic hubs.
3. Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has about 27,500 km of highways. The network links major cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.
4. Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh has nearly 25,000 km of highways, connecting central India and aiding movement of goods across the country.
5. Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu’s highways stretch over 22,000 km, providing connectivity across industrial zones and coastal cities like Chennai and Coimbatore.
6. Gujarat
Gujarat boasts a highway network of around 21,500 km, supporting its strong industrial base and ports along the Arabian Sea.
7. Karnataka
Karnataka’s highways measure about 18,000 km, linking Bengaluru with other important cities and tourist spots.
8. Andhra Pradesh
With approximately 16,000 km of highways, Andhra Pradesh connects its capital Amaravati and other urban centers efficiently.
9. West Bengal
West Bengal has a highway network of around 15,000 km, connecting Kolkata and other regions to neighboring states and Bangladesh.
10. Haryana
Haryana’s highways total about 14,000 km, supporting its role as a key industrial and agricultural state near Delhi.
Importance of Highway Networks in India
Highways play a critical role in India’s development by enabling smooth transportation of goods and people. States with longer highway networks often see better economic growth, improved logistics, and enhanced connectivity.
Interesting Facts About Indian Highways
-
India has the second-largest road network in the world, with over 6 million kilometers of roads.
-
National Highways make up about 2% of India’s total roads but carry 40% of the traffic.
-
The Golden Quadrilateral connects Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, supporting major economic zones.
-
State highways connect district headquarters and major towns within states.
-
Roads are continuously being upgraded and expanded under schemes like Bharatmala Pariyojana.
