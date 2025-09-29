List of U.S. States by Unemployment Rate, Check Here!

U.S. States by Unemployment Rate: The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) publishes monthly and annual figures via its Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) programme. As of August 2025, the U.S. average unemployment rate stood at approximately 4.3%, according to reports from USA Facts. Moreover, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate (1.9 %) and the District of Columbia had the highest (6.0 %).

In this article, you will learn what the unemployment rate by state looks like, who is most affected, when the data is collected, where in the US rates are highest and lowest, why the differences exist, and how the rates have evolved.

Which State Has the Highest Unemployment Rate?

The District of Columbia recorded the highest unemployment rate at 6.0% and surpassed all U.S. states. Among the states, California had one of the highest rates at 5.5%, which is followed closely by Nevada at 5.4%. Therefore, these elevated figures highlight the economic challenges in these regions.