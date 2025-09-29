MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 7,500 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) is recruiting for 7,500 Constable positions in the Special Armed Forces (SAF) and District Forces (DEF). The MP Police Constable 2025 online application is open until 29th September 2025. Candidates should complete and submit their forms before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues. MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online The online application for MP Police Constable 2025 is now open on the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can also use the direct apply online link provided here. The application portal will remain active until today, 29th September 2025. No applications will be accepted, so candidates must submit their forms on time after this date. MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released 7,500 vacancies for Constable posts in SAF and DEF. Eligible candidates can apply online before 29th September 2025. Check the table below for the overview of MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Category Details Organisation Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Constable Total Vacancies 7,500 Mode of Application Online Official Website www.esb.mp.gov.in Educational Qualification Class 10th/10+2 equivalent Age Limit 18–33 years (as on 29/09/2025) Notification Date 13th September 2025 Apply Online Start Date 15th September 2025 Last Date to Apply 29th September 2025 Application Correction Window 15th September – 4th October 2025 Exam Date From 30th October 2025 onwards Selection Process Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Exam Salary Rs. 19,500 – 62,000 (Level 4)

MPESB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link Candidates can apply for MP Police Constable 2025 through the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in. Use the direct apply online link below. The application portal is open until 29th September 2025. Submit the form on time to avoid last-minute technical issues. Click Here to Apply Online for MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025? Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the MP Police Constable 2025 online: Step 1: Visit the official website: esb.mp.gov.in. Step 2: Click on the link for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 on the homepage. Step 3: Register by entering name, mobile number, and email ID. Step 4: Log in using the registration ID and password received. Step 5: Fill out the online application form with personal, educational, and other required details.

Step 6: Upload scanned documents, including your photograph and signature, in the prescribed format. Step 7: Pay the application fee online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI. Step 8: Review all details carefully before submitting the form. Step 9: Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference. MPESB Police Constable Application Form 2025 Candidates applying for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must pay an application fee according to their category. Fees can be paid online via credit/debit card, net banking, or offline via e-challan. Check the details below: Category Application Fee (₹) UR / Other State 500 SC/ST/OBC/EWS (MP Residents only) 250 Departmental Candidates (UR) 200 Departmental Candidates (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) 100

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025 The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released 7,500 vacancies for the post of Constables in Special Armed Forces (SAF) and District Forces (DEF). Candidates can check the category-wise distribution of vacancies below: Category Constable (SAF GD) Constable (DEF GD) Total UR 189 1,836 2,025 OBC 91 884 975 SC 112 1,088 1,200 ST 140 1,360 1,500 EWS 189 1,836 2,025 Total 700 6,800 7,500 MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the eligibility requirements set by MPESB in terms of educational qualification, age, and other relaxations. Educational Qualification The following are the educational qualifications required for MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: