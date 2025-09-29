MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 7,500 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released 7,500 Constable vacancies in Special Armed Forces (SAF) and District Forces (DEF). Eligible candidates can apply online at www.esb.mp.gov.in until 29th September 2025. Check educational qualifications, age limits, application fees, selection process, and vacancies.

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) is recruiting for 7,500 Constable positions in the Special Armed Forces (SAF) and District Forces (DEF). The MP Police Constable 2025 online application is open until 29th September 2025. Candidates should complete and submit their forms before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Apply Online

The online application for MP Police Constable 2025 is now open on the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can also use the direct apply online link provided here. The application portal will remain active until today, 29th September 2025. No applications will be accepted, so candidates must submit their forms on time after this date.

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released 7,500 vacancies for Constable posts in SAF and DEF. Eligible candidates can apply online before 29th September 2025. Check the table below for the overview of MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

Category

Details

Organisation

Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB)

Post Name

Constable

Total Vacancies

7,500

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

www.esb.mp.gov.in

Educational Qualification

Class 10th/10+2 equivalent

Age Limit

18–33 years (as on 29/09/2025)

Notification Date

13th September 2025

Apply Online Start Date

15th September 2025

Last Date to Apply

29th September 2025

Application Correction Window

15th September – 4th October 2025

Exam Date

From 30th October 2025 onwards

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Test, Medical Exam

Salary

Rs. 19,500 – 62,000 (Level 4)

MPESB Police Constable Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can apply for MP Police Constable 2025 through the official website www.esb.mp.gov.in. Use the direct apply online link below. The application portal is open until 29th September 2025. Submit the form on time to avoid last-minute technical issues.

How to Apply for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the MP Police Constable 2025 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering name, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Log in using the registration ID and password received.

Step 5: Fill out the online application form with personal, educational, and other required details.

Step 6: Upload scanned documents, including your photograph and signature, in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 8: Review all details carefully before submitting the form.

Step 9: Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

MPESB Police Constable Application Form 2025

Candidates applying for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 must pay an application fee according to their category. Fees can be paid online via credit/debit card, net banking, or offline via e-challan. Check the details below:

Category

Application Fee (₹)

UR / Other State

500

SC/ST/OBC/EWS (MP Residents only)

250

Departmental Candidates (UR)

200

Departmental Candidates (SC/ST/OBC/EWS)

100

MP Police Constable Vacancy 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has released 7,500 vacancies for the post of Constables in Special Armed Forces (SAF) and District Forces (DEF). Candidates can check the category-wise distribution of vacancies below:

Category

Constable (SAF GD)

Constable (DEF GD)

Total

UR

189

1,836

2,025

OBC

91

884

975

SC

112

1,088

1,200

ST

140

1,360

1,500

EWS

189

1,836

2,025

Total

700

6,800

7,500

MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility requirements set by MPESB in terms of educational qualification, age, and other relaxations.

Educational Qualification

The following are the educational qualifications required for MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

  • General, OBC & SC: Must have passed Class 10th (High School) or an equivalent under the 10+2 system.

  • ST: Must have passed Class 10th or equivalent.

Age Limit (as on 29th September 2025)

The following are the age limit required for MPESB Police Constable Recruitment 2025:

  • Minimum Age: 18 years

  • Maximum Age (General Male): 33 years

  • Maximum Age (Reserved Categories, Women, Ex-Servicemen, Government Employees): 38 years

  • Additional Relaxations: Medal winners and inter-caste married candidates from Madhya Pradesh may receive extra age relaxation.

