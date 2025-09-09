MPESB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 339 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Official Notification, Last Date and More

MPESB Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for 339 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until September 23, after which no applications will be accepted. The application correction window will remain open till September 28.
As per the official schedule, these 339 posts are to be filled in various technical and non-technical fields. Graduates aged between 18 and 40 years can submit their applications via the direct MPESB Apply Online Link provided below.
MPESB Recruitment 2025
MPESB has invited online applications for the Group 2 Sub Group 3 recruitment to fill 339 vacancies across 28 posts. The last date to apply online is 23 September, while the application correction window will remain open until 28 September. The exam is scheduled to commence on 28 October. The selection of candidates will be based on a written exam followed by a skill test.
|
MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Total Vacancy
|
339
|
Salary/ Pay Scale
|
Varies Post Wise
|
Notification Date
|
2 September 2025
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB Apply Online 2025 Date
MPESB issued the notification for MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group 3) Combined Recruitment Test on 2nd September. The exam will begin from October 28 onwards.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Date
|
2 September
|
Apply Start Date
|
9 September
|
Apply Last Date
|
23 September
|
Last Date to Modify Application Form
|
28 September
|
Exam Date
|
Start From 28 October
MPSEB Apply Online 2025 Link
The MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Apply Online has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access the direct apply online link provided below.
MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Application Link 2025 Active
Steps to Apply Online for MPESB Recruitment 2025
-
Visit the official website of MPESB – esb.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link for Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025.
-
Register yourself by providing basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.
-
After registration, log in using the generated username and password.
-
Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and other required details.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other documents as per the specifications.
-
Pay the application fee online through net banking, debit card, or credit card.
-
Review all the details carefully before submitting the form.
-
Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.
-
Take a printout of the final submitted application form for future reference.
MPESB Application Fee 2025
Candidates need to pay the application fee as per their category while submitting the MPESB online form. The category-wise fee details are given below:
|
Category
|
Fees
|
General/ Other State
|
Rs. 500
|
SC/ ST/ EWS/ OBC/ PWD
|
Rs. 250
