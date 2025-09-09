MPESB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 339 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Official Notification, Last Date and More

MPESB Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for 339 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until September 23, after which no applications will be accepted. The application correction window will remain open till September 28.

As per the official schedule, these 339 posts are to be filled in various technical and non-technical fields. Graduates aged between 18 and 40 years can submit their applications via the direct MPESB Apply Online Link provided below.

MPESB Recruitment 2025

MPESB has invited online applications for the Group 2 Sub Group 3 recruitment to fill 339 vacancies across 28 posts. The last date to apply online is 23 September, while the application correction window will remain open until 28 September. The exam is scheduled to commence on 28 October. The selection of candidates will be based on a written exam followed by a skill test.