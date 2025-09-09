Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
MPESB Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins for 339 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Official Notification, Last Date and More

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 9, 2025, 18:07 IST

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 recruitment 2025 notification released for 339 vacancies. The online registration window will remain open until September 23, while candidates can make corrections to their forms until September 28. Find the direct MPESB apply online link here.

MPESB Apply Online

MPESB Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for 339 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The registration window will remain open until September 23, after which no applications will be accepted. The application correction window will remain open till September 28. 

As per the official schedule, these 339 posts are to be filled in various technical and non-technical fields. Graduates aged between 18 and 40 years can submit their applications via the direct MPESB Apply Online Link provided below.

MPESB Recruitment 2025

MPESB has invited online applications for the Group 2 Sub Group 3 recruitment to fill 339 vacancies across 28 posts. The last date to apply online is 23 September, while the application correction window will remain open until 28 September. The exam is scheduled to commence on 28 October. The selection of candidates will be based on a written exam followed by a skill test.

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025

Recruitment Organization

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)

Total Vacancy

339

Salary/ Pay Scale

Varies Post Wise

Notification Date

2 September 2025

Official Website

esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Apply Online 2025 Date

MPESB issued the notification for MPESB Group 2 (Sub Group 3) Combined Recruitment Test on 2nd September. The exam will begin from October 28 onwards.

Events

Dates

Notification Date

2 September

Apply Start Date

9 September

Apply Last Date

23 September

Last Date to Modify Application Form

28 September

Exam Date

Start From 28 October

MPSEB Apply Online 2025 Link

The MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Apply Online has been activated on the official website. Candidates can access the direct apply online link provided below.

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Application Link 2025 Active

Steps to Apply Online for MPESB Recruitment 2025

  • Visit the official website of MPESB – esb.mp.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link for Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025.

  • Register yourself by providing basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

  • After registration, log in using the generated username and password.

  • Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and other required details.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other documents as per the specifications.

  • Pay the application fee online through net banking, debit card, or credit card.

  • Review all the details carefully before submitting the form.

  • Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.

  • Take a printout of the final submitted application form for future reference.

MPESB Application Fee 2025

Candidates need to pay the application fee as per their category while submitting the MPESB online form. The category-wise fee details are given below:

Category

Fees

General/ Other State

Rs. 500

SC/ ST/ EWS/ OBC/ PWD

Rs. 250

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams.
... Read More

