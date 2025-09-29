SSC Selection Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Answer Key PDF - Link Here

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 for various categories of posts such as Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level and Graduation & Above Level on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on Septneber 26, 2025. The SSC Phase 13 Response Sheet 2025 is also released alongside the answer key, allowing candidates to cross-check their marked answers with the official answers.

The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 PDF can now be downloaded on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the official answer key by logging into their account with their Registration ID and Password to download their response sheets.

The answer key also allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination The SSC Phase 13 marking scheme includes +2 for correct answers and -0.50 for incorrect ones, with no penalty for unattempted questions.

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Official Notice The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 for Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level and Graduation & Above Level was released on September 26, 2025 fro exam which was conducted between July 24 & August 22, 2025 and August 29, 2025 in the Computer-Based Examination. This release includes both the SSC Phase 13 Response Sheet 2025 and the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their tentative scores. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice. SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Official Notice PDF Download SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Link Active

Candidates can raise objections in case of any discrepancies; the objection window is open until Septmber 30, 2025 (until 6 pm). Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025. SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Active Link SSC Phase 13 2025 Answer Key: Overview The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 was released on the official website on Septmeber 26, 2025. Candidates can download the answer key with registration number and password. The objection window is open till September 30, 2025. Check the table below for the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025.