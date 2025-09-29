SSC Selection Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Released at ssc.gov.in, Download Answer Key PDF - Link Here

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
By Mohd Salman
Sep 29, 2025, 13:26 IST

The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 is now live allowing candidates to check their response sheets and calculate scores. The SSC Phase 13 answer key has been released for Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level and Graduation exams conducted in August. Candidates can raise objections till September 30. Direct link provided here.

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 for various categories of posts such as Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level and Graduation & Above Level on its official website, ssc.gov.in, on Septneber 26, 2025. The SSC Phase 13 Response Sheet 2025 is also released alongside the answer key, allowing candidates to cross-check their marked answers with the official answers.
The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 PDF can now be downloaded on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can check the official answer key by logging into their account with their Registration ID and Password to download their response sheets.
The answer key also allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase of examination The SSC Phase 13 marking scheme includes +2 for correct answers and -0.50 for incorrect ones, with no penalty for unattempted questions.

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Official Notice

The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 for Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary (10+2) Level and Graduation & Above Level was released on September 26, 2025 fro exam which was conducted between July 24 & August 22, 2025 and August 29, 2025 in the Computer-Based Examination. With the official answer key now live at ssc.gov.in, candidates can finally assess their performance and get a realistic idea of their chances in the recruitment process. This release includes both the SSC Phase 13 Response Sheet 2025 and the provisional answer key, allowing candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their tentative scores. Click on the direct link below to read the official notice.

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 Link Active

The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) conducted between July 24 & August 22, 2025 and August 29, 2025 can now log in and check their marked responses against the official key. Candidates can raise objections in case of any discrepancies; the objection window is open until Septmber 30, 2025 (until 6 pm). Click on the direct link below to download the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025.

SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025

Active Link

SSC Phase 13 2025 Answer Key: Overview

The SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 was released on the official website on Septmeber 26, 2025. Candidates can download the answer key with registration number and password. The objection window is open till September 30, 2025. Check the table below for the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025.

Feature

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post Name

Phase 13 

Exam Dates

July 24 to August 22  and August 29 

Answer Key Release Date

September 26, 2025

Response Sheet Availability

Yes

Objection Window

Opened Until September 30, 2025

Marking Scheme

+2 for correct, -0.50 for incorrect

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

How to Download SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025 PDF

Candidates can download the SSC Phase 13 answer key from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps below to download the SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the “Answer Key” section on the homepage.
  • Select “SSC Phase 13 Answer Key 2025.”
  • Enter your Registration ID and Password to log in.
  • Calculate your marks allot +2 for correct answer and deduct 0.5 marks for wrong answer
  • Download the Answer Key PDF and Response Sheet

