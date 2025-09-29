FMGE 2025: NMC to Close EC 2025 Application window Today by 6 PM; Direct Link Here

FMGE 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will close the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Eligibility Certificate (EC) 2025 Application window today, September 29, 2025 by 6 PM. Indian nationals holding MBBS degrees or equivalent from foreign universities seeking to practice medicine can apply online for FMGE EC 2025 online on the official website at nmc.org.in. Candidates will need to appear and clear the FMGE screening test. Candidates facing issues regarding their EC application can reach out to the NMC through their official emails, eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in.

FMGE EC 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to FMGE EC 2025 here: