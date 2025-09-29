Asia Cup Winners List 2025
FMGE 2025: NMC to Close EC 2025 Application window Today by 6 PM; Direct Link Here

By Laavanya Negi
Sep 29, 2025, 13:20 IST

FMGE 2025: NMC is closing the application window for the FMGE EC 2025 today, September 29, 2025 at 6 PM. Indian nationals with foreign MBBS degrees who want to practice medicine in India must apply online at nmc.org.in and pass the FMGE screening test.

Key Points

  • FMGE EC 2025 applications to end today, September 29, 2025 by 6 PM.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at nmc.org.in.
  • Candidates will need to reach out to the board officials in case of discrepancies.

FMGE 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will close the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Eligibility Certificate (EC) 2025 Application window today, September 29, 2025 by 6 PM. Indian nationals holding MBBS degrees or equivalent from foreign universities seeking to practice medicine can apply online for FMGE EC 2025 online on the official website at nmc.org.in. Candidates will need to appear and clear the FMGE screening test. Candidates facing issues regarding their EC application can reach out to the NMC through their official emails, eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in and eligibility@nmc.org.in.

FMGE EC 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to FMGE EC 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

FMGE EC Exam 2025 Application 

Exam name 

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Eligibility Certificate (EC)

Board name 

National Medical Commission (NMC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

nmc.org.in

Stream 

Medicine 

Registration last date 

September 29, 2025 by 6 PM

Email 

eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in

eligibility@nmc.org.in

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts a screening test for Indian nationals or Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) with foreign medical degrees who seek to get a license to practice medicine in India.

