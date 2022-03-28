Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022: Most Important Topics in Physics, Chemistry & Bio| CBSE Board Exams

Check the most important topics to be revised in Physics, Chemistry & Biology here before going for your CBSE Board Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022. 

Created On: Mar 28, 2022 16:51 IST
Modified On: Mar 29, 2022 12:51 IST
CBSE Board Exams (Term 2) will begin on April 26, 2022. The exams are to be conducted in two shifts. Students are advised to go through their syllabus thoroughly and revise well for their exams. Check the most important topics that need to be covered before CBSE Class 12 Board exams for Science. The parts of science discussed below are Physics, Chemistry, Biology. Check the main topics of these three subjects here:

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Important Physics Topics

Check the most important topics of Physics below. Students must be sure to revise these topics before they go to their exams.

Chapter: Electromagnetic Waves

EM waves

Displacement Current

Nature of EM waves

Chapter: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

Image formation by spherical mirrors

Image formation by spherical lenses

Power and combination of lenses

Total internal reflection

Natural phenomenon due to light (Definition and Numericals)

Refraction through a Prism (Ray diagram, Numericals and Derivation)

Eye

Microscope

Telescope

Chapter: Wave optics

Incoherent and coherent waves addition

Reflection and refraction of plane waves using the Huygen principle

Interference and Young’s double-slit experiment

Diffraction of light

Polarisation by scattering

Resolving power of optical Instruments

Chapter: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Photoelectric effect

de Broglie hypothesis

Davisson and Germer experiment

Einstein photoelectric equation

Chapter: Atoms

Atomic spectra

Electron Orbits

de-Broglie explanation of Bohr’s postulate

Bohr Model of a Hydrogen atom

Line spectra of a Hydrogen atom

Chapter: Nuclei

Nuclear binding energy

Radioactivity

Radioactive decays

Chapter: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

Intrinsic semiconductors

Extrinsic semiconductors

p-n Junction diode

p-n Junction in reverse bias and forward bias

n-p-n and p-n-p transistor

Junction diode as a rectifier

Zener diode as a voltage regulator

Transistor as an amplifier

Logic gates

Chapter: Communication Systems

Elements of communication system

Propagation of em waves

Basic terminologies of electronic communication system

Amplitude modulation

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2022 (Term 2): Download PDF! CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Chemistry Topics

Check important topics of Chemistry to be revised before the exams:

 

Chapter: Electrochemistry

Redox reactions (prepare definition with examples, corrosion is an example of a redox reaction)

Conductance in electrolytic solutions (One marks questions are expected)

Specific and molar conductivity (Numerical problems are expected, theoretical questions related to SI units are also expected)

Variations of conductivity with concentration (Theoretical question can be asked)

Kohlrausch's Law (Numerical problems are expected)

Electrolysis and law of electrolysis (Faradays’ laws are also important)

Dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells (Theoretical question can be asked)

Lead accumulator (Theoretical question can be asked)

EMF of a cell (Numerical problems are expected)

Standard electrode potential (Very important)

Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells

Relation between Gibbs energy change and emf of a cell

Fuel cells (Theoretical questions are expected)

Corrosion (One should remember chemical equations)

Chapter: Chemical Kinetics

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous)

Factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst

Conceptual questions are expected

Order and molecularity of a reaction (Very important)

Rate law and specific rate constant (Very important)

Integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first-order reactions)

Concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment)

The activation energy (Very important, effect of temperature)

Arrhenius equation (Very important)

Chapter: Surface Chemistry

Adsorption - physisorption and chemisorption (Very important)

Factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids

Conceptual questions are expected

Catalysis

Homogenous and heterogeneous activity and selectivity

Enzyme catalysis colloidal state distinction between true solutions

Colloids and suspension

Lyophilic, lyophobic multi-molecular and macromolecular colloids (Very important)

Properties of colloids

Tyndall effect (Very important)

Brownian movement (Very important)

Electrophoresis

Coagulation

Emulsion - types of emulsions

Chapter: d and f Block Elements

Electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals

General trends in properties of the first-row transition metals –

metallic character

ionization enthalpy (very important)

oxidation states (very important)

ionic radii

colour

catalytic property

magnetic properties

interstitial compounds (very important)

alloy formation

Preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4

Lanthanoids -

Electronic configurationOxidation states

Chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences

Actinoids -

Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids

Chapter: Coordination Compounds

Ligands

Coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes ( very important)

IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds

Bonding,

Werner's theory

VBT (very important)

CFT (very important)

Structure and stereoisomerism (very important)

Chapter: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Aldehydes and Ketones:

Nomenclature

Nature of carbonyl group

Methods of preparation

Physical and chemical properties

Mechanism of Nucleophilic addition (very important)

Reactivity of alpha hydrogen in Aldehydes: Uses

Carboxylic Acids

Nomenclature Acidic nature

Methods of preparation (very important)

Physical and chemical properties (very important)

Uses

Chapter: Organic compounds containing Nitrogen

Amines:

Nomenclature

Classification

Structure

Methods of preparation (most important)

Physical and chemical properties

Uses

Identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines (very important)

CBSE Syllabus (Term 2) Class 12th Chemistry [Download PDF]: CBSE Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Important Biology Topics

Check the most important Biology Topics below

Chapter: Human Health and Disease

Pathogens: parasites causing human diseases and their control

Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines: cancer, HIV and AIDs

Adolescence

Drug and alcohol abuse

Chapter: Microbes in Human Welfare

Household food processing

Industrial production

Sewage treatment

Energy generation and microbes as biocontrol agents and biofertilizers

Antibiotics - production and judicious use

Chapter: Biotechnology: Principles and Processes

Genetic engineering (Recombinant DNA technology).

Chapter: Biotechnology and its Applications

Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture

Human insulin and vaccine production

Stem cell technology

Gene therapy

Genetically modified organisms - Bt crops; Transgenic Animals; biosafety issues, biopiracy and patents

Chapter: Organisms and Populations

Organisms and environment

Habitat and niche

Population and ecological adaptations

Population interactions-mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism

Population attributes - growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution

Chapter: Biodiversity and Conservation

Concept of biodiversity

Patterns of biodiversity

Biodiversity conservation

Hotspots

Endangered organisms

Red Data Book

Biosphere reserves, national parks, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites

Term 2 – CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021-22: Download PDF Today!

(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Exam 2022: File, Project & Viva- How To Score Good Marks In Bio Practicals? Check Expert Advice!

  • NitinApr 3, 2022
    Imp topic likh rakhe h unke bare m bi likh k provide kr do please
    Reply