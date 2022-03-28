CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022: Most Important Topics in Physics, Chemistry & Bio| CBSE Board Exams

Check the most important topics to be revised in Physics, Chemistry & Biology here before going for your CBSE Board Class 12 Term 2 exams 2022.

CBSE Board Exams (Term 2) will begin on April 26, 2022. The exams are to be conducted in two shifts. Students are advised to go through their syllabus thoroughly and revise well for their exams. Check the most important topics that need to be covered before CBSE Class 12 Board exams for Science. The parts of science discussed below are Physics, Chemistry, Biology. Check the main topics of these three subjects here:

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Important Physics Topics

Check the most important topics of Physics below. Students must be sure to revise these topics before they go to their exams.

Chapter: Electromagnetic Waves EM waves Displacement Current Nature of EM waves Chapter: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Image formation by spherical mirrors Image formation by spherical lenses Power and combination of lenses Total internal reflection Natural phenomenon due to light (Definition and Numericals) Refraction through a Prism (Ray diagram, Numericals and Derivation) Eye Microscope Telescope Chapter: Wave optics Incoherent and coherent waves addition Reflection and refraction of plane waves using the Huygen principle Interference and Young’s double-slit experiment Diffraction of light Polarisation by scattering Resolving power of optical Instruments Chapter: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Photoelectric effect de Broglie hypothesis Davisson and Germer experiment Einstein photoelectric equation Chapter: Atoms Atomic spectra Electron Orbits de-Broglie explanation of Bohr’s postulate Bohr Model of a Hydrogen atom Line spectra of a Hydrogen atom Chapter: Nuclei Nuclear binding energy Radioactivity Radioactive decays Chapter: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Intrinsic semiconductors Extrinsic semiconductors p-n Junction diode p-n Junction in reverse bias and forward bias n-p-n and p-n-p transistor Junction diode as a rectifier Zener diode as a voltage regulator Transistor as an amplifier Logic gates Chapter: Communication Systems Elements of communication system Propagation of em waves Basic terminologies of electronic communication system Amplitude modulation

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Chemistry Topics

Check important topics of Chemistry to be revised before the exams:

Chapter: Electrochemistry Redox reactions (prepare definition with examples, corrosion is an example of a redox reaction) Conductance in electrolytic solutions (One marks questions are expected) Specific and molar conductivity (Numerical problems are expected, theoretical questions related to SI units are also expected) Variations of conductivity with concentration (Theoretical question can be asked) Kohlrausch's Law (Numerical problems are expected) Electrolysis and law of electrolysis (Faradays’ laws are also important) Dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells (Theoretical question can be asked) Lead accumulator (Theoretical question can be asked) EMF of a cell (Numerical problems are expected) Standard electrode potential (Very important) Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells Relation between Gibbs energy change and emf of a cell Fuel cells (Theoretical questions are expected) Corrosion (One should remember chemical equations) Chapter: Chemical Kinetics Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous) Factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst Conceptual questions are expected Order and molecularity of a reaction (Very important) Rate law and specific rate constant (Very important) Integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first-order reactions) Concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment) The activation energy (Very important, effect of temperature) Arrhenius equation (Very important) Chapter: Surface Chemistry Adsorption - physisorption and chemisorption (Very important) Factors affecting adsorption of gases on solids Conceptual questions are expected Catalysis Homogenous and heterogeneous activity and selectivity Enzyme catalysis colloidal state distinction between true solutions Colloids and suspension Lyophilic, lyophobic multi-molecular and macromolecular colloids (Very important) Properties of colloids Tyndall effect (Very important) Brownian movement (Very important) Electrophoresis Coagulation Emulsion - types of emulsions Chapter: d and f Block Elements Electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals General trends in properties of the first-row transition metals – metallic character ionization enthalpy (very important) oxidation states (very important) ionic radii colour catalytic property magnetic properties interstitial compounds (very important) alloy formation Preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4 Lanthanoids - Electronic configurationOxidation states Chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences Actinoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids Chapter: Coordination Compounds Ligands Coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes ( very important) IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds Bonding, Werner's theory VBT (very important) CFT (very important) Structure and stereoisomerism (very important) Chapter: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature Nature of carbonyl group Methods of preparation Physical and chemical properties Mechanism of Nucleophilic addition (very important) Reactivity of alpha hydrogen in Aldehydes: Uses Carboxylic Acids Nomenclature Acidic nature Methods of preparation (very important) Physical and chemical properties (very important) Uses Chapter: Organic compounds containing Nitrogen Amines: Nomenclature Classification Structure Methods of preparation (most important) Physical and chemical properties Uses Identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines (very important)

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Important Biology Topics

Check the most important Biology Topics below

Chapter: Human Health and Disease Pathogens: parasites causing human diseases and their control Basic concepts of immunology - vaccines: cancer, HIV and AIDs Adolescence Drug and alcohol abuse Chapter: Microbes in Human Welfare Household food processing Industrial production Sewage treatment Energy generation and microbes as biocontrol agents and biofertilizers Antibiotics - production and judicious use Chapter: Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Genetic engineering (Recombinant DNA technology). Chapter: Biotechnology and its Applications Application of biotechnology in health and agriculture Human insulin and vaccine production Stem cell technology Gene therapy Genetically modified organisms - Bt crops; Transgenic Animals; biosafety issues, biopiracy and patents Chapter: Organisms and Populations Organisms and environment Habitat and niche Population and ecological adaptations Population interactions-mutualism, competition, predation, parasitism Population attributes - growth, birth rate and death rate, age distribution Chapter: Biodiversity and Conservation Concept of biodiversity Patterns of biodiversity Biodiversity conservation Hotspots Endangered organisms Red Data Book Biosphere reserves, national parks, sanctuaries and Ramsar sites

