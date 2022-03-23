Are NCERT Books Enough For Preparation For CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams? [Term 2 CBSE Exam 2022]

In the article below, know if NCERT books are enough for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam preparation or a student needs more books than them? CBSE Term 2 Exams are about to start on April 26, 2022.

CBSE Board exams are to be conducted from April 26, 2022. Students are preparing for their exams now that the CBSE Date Sheet for class 10th and 12th have been announced. But are NCERT Books which are recommended by CBSE enough for the Boards? Are these lean books enough for all subjects of CBSE Board classes 10 and 12? Let us find it out below.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2022: Why to Read NCERTs?

NCERT books are fundamental books of the CBSE Board. These books have all the information that is required by any CBSE student of classes 10 and 12.

These books are being read by all CBSE Board students since class 6th, which is why it is easy to follow and understand the language of these books.

NCERT Books are strictly based on the syllabus of the CBSE Board. This is the reason, the students reading NCERT books do not have to go anywhere else to check the syllabus. For class 10th and 12th students, following the syllabus and studying according to it is mandatory.

NCERT Books provide in-depth knowledge in easy language. Unlike complicated guides and huge books, NCERT books language is easier to understand and remember. In case one wants to enhance his/her knowledge, one can read other books in addition to the NCERTs, but must never skip NCERT.

Sometimes questions like fill in the blanks, one-word answers etc are asked directly quoting the language of NCERT books which is easier for the Board class students to remember and attempt. It helps students score good marks in their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams.

Thus studying from NCERT is good for CBSE board students.

Are NCERTs Enough For 10th, 12th Board Exams?

In a word, No! But only for some subjects like physics, chemistry and mathematics or biology, which is why NCERT itself has brought additional books consisting of numerical problems called NCERT exemplar books. These books provide the students with all the numerical problems they could face in their exams related to each chapter of the particular subject. Students must solve these before going for their exams as well. In case, there is no exemplar book for any subject, a student must understand that CBSE would not expect you to know much beyond the NCERT book to appear for the exam.

Thus it is safe to say that NCERT books in some subjects may be less for the students considering the numerical part only. Otherwise, the books give enough knowledge about the subject they are for. So students must stick to NCERT books for their 10th and 12th board exams.