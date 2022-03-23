What Are CBSE Subject Codes For Class 12th Along With Subject Names (Term 2)?

CBSE Board Class 12 Term 2 exams would begin from April 26, 2022. There are a lot of subjects in CBSE for class 12th students which is why we have listed the subjects by their codes so that it becomes easier for the students to look for them. Know the subject code and assessment pattern followed by CBSE below.
Related|
Are NCERT Books Enough For Preparation For CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams? [Term 2 CBSE Exam 2022]
CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Exam 2022 (Term 2): File, Project & Viva- How To Score Good Marks In Practicals?
(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam 2022: File, Project & Viva- How To Score Good Marks In Practicals!
CBSE Subject Codes With Names: Term 2 Exam
Check the table below to know the code for each subject offered by CBSE Board for class 12th Term 2 Exams 2022.
|
Subject Code
|
Name
|
001
|
English Elective
|
301
|
English Core
|
002
|
Hindi Elective
|
302
|
Hindi Core
|
003
|
Urdu Elective
|
303
|
Urdu Core
|
022
|
Sanksrit Elective
|
322
|
Sanskrit Core
|
104
|
Punjabi Elective
|
105
|
Bengali
|
106
|
Tamil
|
107
|
Telugu
|
189
|
Telugu Telangana
|
108
|
Sindhi
|
109
|
Marathi
|
110
|
Gujarati
|
111
|
Manipuri
|
112
|
Malayalam
|
113
|
Odia
|
114
|
Assamese
|
115
|
Kannada
|
116
|
Arabic
|
117
|
Tibetian
|
118
|
French
|
120
|
German
|
121
|
Russian
|
123
|
Persian
|
124
|
Nepali
|
125
|
Limboo
|
126
|
Lepcha
|
192
|
Bodo
|
193
|
Tangkhul
|
194
|
Japanese
|
195
|
Bhutia
|
196
|
Spanish
|
197
|
Kashmiri
|
198
|
Mizo
|
ACADEMICS ELECTIVES(GROUP A)
|
027
|
History
|
028
|
Political Science
|
029
|
Geography
|
030
|
Economics
|
031
|
Carnatic Music Vocal
|
032
|
Carnatic Music Mel. Ins
|
033
|
Carnatic per. Ins. Mridangam
|
034
|
Hindustani Music
|
035
|
Hindustani Music Mel Ins
|
036
|
Hindustani Per.Ins.
|
037
|
Psychology
|
039
|
Sociology
|
041
|
Mathematics
|
241
|
Applied Mathematics
|
042
|
Physics
|
043
|
Chemistry
|
044
|
Biology
|
045
|
Biotechnology
|
046
|
Engineering Graphics
|
048
|
Physical Education
|
049
|
Painting
|
050
|
Graphics
|
051
|
Sculpture
|
052
|
Applied / Commercial Art
|
054
|
Business Studies
|
055
|
Accountancy
|
056
|
Kathak Dance
|
057
|
Bharatnatyam Dance
|
058
|
Kuchipudi Dance
|
059
|
Odissi Dance
|
060
|
Manipuri Dance
|
061
|
Kathakali Dance
|
064
|
Home Science
|
065
|
Informatics Practices
|
083
|
Computer Science
|
066
|
Entrepreneurship
|
073
|
Knowledge tradition & Practices of India
|
074
|
Legal Studies
|
076
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
|
Skills Elective (Group-S)
|
801
|
Retail
|
802
|
Information Technology
|
803
|
Web Application
|
804
|
Automative
|
805
|
Financial Markets Management
|
806
|
Tourism
|
807
|
Beauty & Wellness
|
808
|
Agriculture
|
809
|
Food Production
|
810
|
Front Office Operations
|
811
|
Banking
|
812
|
Marketing
|
813
|
Health care
|
814
|
Insurance
|
816
|
Horticulture
|
817
|
Typography & Computer Application
|
818
|
Geospatial Technology
|
819
|
Electrical Technology
|
820
|
Electronic Technology
|
821
|
Multi-Media
|
822
|
Taxation
|
823
|
Cost Accounting
|
824
|
Office Procedures & Practices
|
825
|
Shorthand (English)
|
826
|
Shorthand (Hindi)
|
827
|
Air Conditioning & Refrigeration
|
828
|
Medical Diagnosis
|
829
|
Textile Design
|
830
|
Design
|
831
|
Salesmanship
|
833
|
Business Administration
|
834
|
Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
835
|
Mass Media Studies
|
836
|
Library & Information Science
|
837
|
Fashion Studies
|
841
|
Yoga
|
842
|
Early Childhood
|
843
|
Artificial Intelligence(New)
CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Assessment Pattern
The assessment scheme followed by CBSE consists of theory, internal assessment and practical components as per syllabus. Board is developing a more learning outcome-based assessment in the place of textbook driven assessment. So in the sample papers as well one can see that there are more life-based questions than theory or factual questions. Here is when case studies come into the picture.
[Term 2] CBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2022 (New): Science and Maths- Download PDF Today!
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 (CBSE Class 10, 12) OUT: How To Apply For Revaluation On cbse.gov.in?