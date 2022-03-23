What Are CBSE Subject Codes For Class 12th Along With Subject Names (Term 2)?

Check the subject names along with subject codes for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exam 2022 below. Also, know about the assessment pattern of the CBSE Board below.

CBSE Board Class 12 Term 2 exams would begin from April 26, 2022. There are a lot of subjects in CBSE for class 12th students which is why we have listed the subjects by their codes so that it becomes easier for the students to look for them. Know the subject code and assessment pattern followed by CBSE below.

Related|

Are NCERT Books Enough For Preparation For CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams? [Term 2 CBSE Exam 2022]



CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical Exam 2022 (Term 2): File, Project & Viva- How To Score Good Marks In Practicals?



(Term 2) CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical Exam 2022: File, Project & Viva- How To Score Good Marks In Practicals!



CBSE Subject Codes With Names: Term 2 Exam

Check the table below to know the code for each subject offered by CBSE Board for class 12th Term 2 Exams 2022.

Subject Code Name 001 English Elective 301 English Core 002 Hindi Elective 302 Hindi Core 003 Urdu Elective 303 Urdu Core 022 Sanksrit Elective 322 Sanskrit Core 104 Punjabi Elective 105 Bengali 106 Tamil 107 Telugu 189 Telugu Telangana 108 Sindhi 109 Marathi 110 Gujarati 111 Manipuri 112 Malayalam 113 Odia 114 Assamese 115 Kannada 116 Arabic 117 Tibetian 118 French 120 German 121 Russian 123 Persian 124 Nepali 125 Limboo 126 Lepcha 192 Bodo 193 Tangkhul 194 Japanese 195 Bhutia 196 Spanish 197 Kashmiri 198 Mizo ACADEMICS ELECTIVES(GROUP A) 027 History 028 Political Science 029 Geography 030 Economics 031 Carnatic Music Vocal 032 Carnatic Music Mel. Ins 033 Carnatic per. Ins. Mridangam 034 Hindustani Music 035 Hindustani Music Mel Ins 036 Hindustani Per.Ins. 037 Psychology 039 Sociology 041 Mathematics 241 Applied Mathematics 042 Physics 043 Chemistry 044 Biology 045 Biotechnology 046 Engineering Graphics 048 Physical Education 049 Painting 050 Graphics 051 Sculpture 052 Applied / Commercial Art 054 Business Studies 055 Accountancy 056 Kathak Dance 057 Bharatnatyam Dance 058 Kuchipudi Dance 059 Odissi Dance 060 Manipuri Dance 061 Kathakali Dance 064 Home Science 065 Informatics Practices 083 Computer Science 066 Entrepreneurship 073 Knowledge tradition & Practices of India 074 Legal Studies 076 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Skills Elective (Group-S) 801 Retail 802 Information Technology 803 Web Application 804 Automative 805 Financial Markets Management 806 Tourism 807 Beauty & Wellness 808 Agriculture 809 Food Production 810 Front Office Operations 811 Banking 812 Marketing 813 Health care 814 Insurance 816 Horticulture 817 Typography & Computer Application 818 Geospatial Technology 819 Electrical Technology 820 Electronic Technology 821 Multi-Media 822 Taxation 823 Cost Accounting 824 Office Procedures & Practices 825 Shorthand (English) 826 Shorthand (Hindi) 827 Air Conditioning & Refrigeration 828 Medical Diagnosis 829 Textile Design 830 Design 831 Salesmanship 833 Business Administration 834 Food Nutrition & Dietetics 835 Mass Media Studies 836 Library & Information Science 837 Fashion Studies 841 Yoga 842 Early Childhood 843 Artificial Intelligence(New)

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Assessment Pattern

The assessment scheme followed by CBSE consists of theory, internal assessment and practical components as per syllabus. Board is developing a more learning outcome-based assessment in the place of textbook driven assessment. So in the sample papers as well one can see that there are more life-based questions than theory or factual questions. Here is when case studies come into the picture.

[Term 2] CBSE Class 12th Syllabus 2022 (New): Science and Maths- Download PDF Today!

CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 (CBSE Class 10, 12) OUT: How To Apply For Revaluation On cbse.gov.in?

