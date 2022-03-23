JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

What Are CBSE Subject Codes For Class 12th Along With Subject Names (Term 2)?

Check the subject names along with subject codes for CBSE Class 12 Term 2 exam 2022 below. Also, know about the assessment pattern of the CBSE Board below. 

Created On: Mar 23, 2022 13:02 IST
CBSE Subject Names With Codes- 12th
CBSE Board Class 12 Term 2 exams would begin from April 26, 2022. There are a lot of subjects in CBSE for class 12th students which is why we have listed the subjects by their codes so that it becomes easier for the students to look for them. Know the subject code and assessment pattern followed by CBSE below. 

CBSE Subject Codes With Names: Term 2 Exam

Check the table below to know the code for each subject offered by CBSE Board for class 12th Term 2 Exams 2022. 

Subject Code

Name

001

English Elective

301

English Core

002

Hindi Elective

302

Hindi Core

003

Urdu Elective

303

Urdu Core

022

Sanksrit Elective

322

Sanskrit Core

104

Punjabi Elective

105

Bengali

106

Tamil

107

Telugu

189

Telugu Telangana

108

Sindhi

109

Marathi

110

Gujarati

111

Manipuri

112

Malayalam

113

Odia

114

Assamese

115

Kannada

116

Arabic

117

Tibetian

118

French

120

German

121

Russian

123

Persian

124

Nepali

125

Limboo

126

Lepcha

192

Bodo

193

Tangkhul

194

Japanese

195

Bhutia

196

Spanish

197

Kashmiri

198

Mizo

ACADEMICS ELECTIVES(GROUP A)

027

History

028

Political Science

029

Geography

030

Economics

031

Carnatic Music Vocal

032

Carnatic Music Mel. Ins

033

Carnatic per. Ins. Mridangam

034

Hindustani Music

035

Hindustani Music Mel Ins

036

Hindustani Per.Ins.

037

Psychology

039

Sociology

041

Mathematics

241

Applied Mathematics

042

Physics

043

Chemistry

044

Biology

045

Biotechnology

046

Engineering Graphics

048

Physical Education

049

Painting

050

Graphics

051

Sculpture

052

Applied / Commercial Art

054

Business Studies

055

Accountancy

056

Kathak Dance

057

Bharatnatyam Dance

058

Kuchipudi Dance

059

Odissi Dance

060

Manipuri Dance

061

Kathakali Dance

064

Home Science

065

Informatics Practices

083

Computer Science

066

Entrepreneurship

073

Knowledge tradition & Practices of India

074

Legal Studies

076

National Cadet Corps (NCC)

Skills Elective (Group-S)

801

Retail

802

Information Technology

803

Web Application

804

Automative

805

Financial Markets Management

806

Tourism

807

Beauty & Wellness

808

Agriculture

809

Food Production

810

Front Office Operations

811

Banking

812

Marketing

813

Health care

814

Insurance

816

Horticulture

817

Typography & Computer Application

818

Geospatial Technology

819

Electrical Technology

820

Electronic Technology

821

Multi-Media

822

Taxation

823

Cost Accounting

824

Office Procedures & Practices

825

Shorthand (English)

826

Shorthand (Hindi)

827

Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

828

Medical Diagnosis

829

Textile Design

830

Design

831

Salesmanship

833

Business Administration

834

Food Nutrition & Dietetics

835

Mass Media Studies

836

Library & Information Science

837

Fashion Studies

841

Yoga

842

Early Childhood

843

Artificial Intelligence(New)

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Assessment Pattern

The assessment scheme followed by CBSE consists of theory, internal assessment and practical components as per syllabus. Board is developing a more learning outcome-based assessment in the place of textbook driven assessment. So in the sample papers as well one can see that there are more life-based questions than theory or factual questions. Here is when case studies come into the picture. 

