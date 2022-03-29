CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022: Most Important Topics In History & Geography| CBSE Term 2 

CBSE Class 12 History and Geography Term 2 Exams would be conducted on 10th June and 18th May 2022 respectively. The students of Arts background have an idea of the vast syllabus of History and geography subjects both and are currently in revision mode. Less than a month is left for CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Exams to begin now. So, Jagran Josh has made an attempt to lessen the burden on the students. We bring you the most important topics you must study before going for your Term 2 exams.
CBSE Class 12 History Term 2: Most Important Topics
Take a look at the CBSE History important topics below. Candidates must not just study these topics but also the other topics that are in their syllabus. All we mean to say here is that these topics must not be skipped.
|
Kings and Chronicles
|
The Mughals and Their Empire
|
Production of Chronicles
|
Use of Persian
|
Manuscripts
|
Paintings
|
Colonialism and The Countryside (Pages 257-274)
|
Key concepts
|
Zamindars, Jotedars etc.
|
The Bombay Deccan
|
Deccan Riots Commission
|
Rebels and the Raj
|
The revolt of 1857 and its representation Pattern of Rebellion
|
Leaders
|
Awadh revolt
|
The vision of unity
|
Repression – 1857
|
Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement
|
Do Not Skip Anything In This Section
|
Framing the Constitution
|
Constituent Assembly
|
Steps in Framing
CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Most Important Geography Topics
Check the most important geography topics to be studied before going to the Class 12th Term 2 Geography exam below.
|
Fundamentals of Human Geography
|
Human Activities
|
Human Geography (Nature and Scope)
|
The World Population (Distribution, Density and Growth)
|
Population Composition
|
Human Development
|
Primary Activities
|
Secondary Activities
|
Tertiary and Quaternary Activities
|
Transport and Communication
|
International Trade
|
Human Settlements
|
Transport and Communication
|
Land transport
|
Water transport
|
Air transport
|
Oil and gas pipelines
|
Satellite communication and cyberspace
|
India: People and Economy
|
Resources and Development
|
Planning In India
|
Mineral and energy resources
|
Population: Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition
|
Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems
|
Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal
|
Urbanization, rural-urban migration; problems of slums
