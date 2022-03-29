JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022: Most Important Topics In History & Geography| CBSE Term 2 

Check the most important topics in History and Geography to be covered before going for the CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Board exams 2022 here. Also, find other resources here as well. 

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 17:12 IST
CBSE Class 12 Term 2- History & Geography
CBSE Class 12 Term 2- History & Geography

CBSE Class 12 History and Geography Term 2 Exams would be conducted on 10th June and 18th May 2022 respectively. The students of Arts background have an idea of the vast syllabus of History and geography subjects both and are currently in revision mode. Less than a month is left for CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Exams to begin now. So, Jagran Josh has made an attempt to lessen the burden on the students. We bring you the most important topics you must study before going for your Term 2 exams. 

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2)! Download PDF Of CBSE Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2022: Most Important Topics In Economics, Accountancy & Business Studies| CBSE Board Term 2

CBSE Class 12 History Term 2: Most Important Topics 

Take a look at the CBSE History important topics below. Candidates must not just study these topics but also the other topics that are in their syllabus. All we mean to say here is that these topics must not be skipped. 

Kings and Chronicles

The Mughals and Their Empire

Production of Chronicles

Use of Persian

Manuscripts

Paintings

Colonialism and The Countryside (Pages 257-274)

Key concepts

Zamindars, Jotedars etc.

The Bombay Deccan

Deccan Riots Commission

Rebels and the Raj

The revolt of 1857 and its representation Pattern of Rebellion

Leaders

Awadh revolt

The vision of unity

Repression – 1857

Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement

Do Not Skip Anything In This Section

Framing the Constitution

Constituent Assembly

Steps in Framing

ALSO READ|

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2021-22: CBSE Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 History (Term 2) Important 3 Marks Questions! Practice For CBSE 12th History Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2: Most Important Geography Topics

Check the most important geography topics to be studied before going to the Class 12th Term 2 Geography exam below. 

 

Fundamentals of Human Geography

Human Activities

Human Geography (Nature and Scope)

The World Population (Distribution, Density and Growth)

Population Composition

Human Development

Primary Activities

Secondary Activities

Tertiary and Quaternary Activities

Transport and Communication

International Trade

Human Settlements

Transport and Communication

Land transport

Water transport

Air transport

Oil and gas pipelines

Satellite communication and cyberspace

India: People and Economy

Resources and Development

Planning In India

Mineral and energy resources

Population: Distribution, Density, Growth and Composition

Geographical Perspective on selected issues and problems

Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal

Urbanization, rural-urban migration; problems of slums

Also Read|

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2022: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Exam 2022: Most Important Topics in Physics, Chemistry & Bio| CBSE Board Exams

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.