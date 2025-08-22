WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
CBSE Class 11 Physics Important Topics 2025: Physics is an important subject for students. Those who want to pursue higher studies in engineering and science must understand this subject. This article covers some of the most important topics that are essential for the Physics Term 1 exam. 

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 22, 2025, 17:09 IST
CBSE Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Exam 2025: Chapter-Wise Important Topics And Study Tips

CBSE Class 11 Physics Term 1 Important Topics 2025: Half-yearly exams are around the corner, and students must be looking for the important topics to have a last-minute preparation before the exam. Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check this article to know about the important topics of Physics so that you can score well in the exam. To prepare for Term 1, the students need to focus on the key topics from the latest syllabus to prepare effectively. 

CBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure

Students can check the course structure below: 

Unit–I

Physical World and Measurement

23

 

Chapter–1: Units and Measurements

 

Unit-II

Kinematics

 

 

Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line

 

 

Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane

 

Unit–III

Laws of Motion

 

 

Chapter–4: Laws of Motion

 

Unit–IV

Work, Energy and Power

17

 

Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power

 

Unit–V

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

 

 

Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

 

Unit-VI

Gravitation

 

 

Chapter–7: Gravitation

 

Unit–VII

Properties of Bulk Matter

20

 

Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids

 

 

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

 

 

Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter

 

Unit–VIII

Thermodynamics

 

 

Chapter–11: Thermodynamics

 

Unit–IX

Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

 

 

Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory

 

Unit–X

Oscillations and Waves

10

 

Chapter–13: Oscillations

 

 

Chapter–14: Waves

 

Total

70

Important Units and Topics for Class 11 Physics Half-Yearly Examination

The following are the key units and chapters from the 2025 syllabus which are important for the Half-yearly exam preparation:

Unit Number

Unit Name

Important Topics Included

Marks Weightage

Unit I

Physical World and Measurement

Concepts of physics, scientific methods, units and measurements, and errors in measurements

23

Unit II

Kinematics

Motion in a straight line, motion in a plane (vectors, motion in two dimensions)

24

Unit III

Laws of Motion

Newton’s laws, friction, circular motion

14

Unit IV

Work, Energy and Power

Work done by a force, kinetic and potential energy, conservation of energy

17

Why Focus On These Units?

You might be thinking, Why have we mentioned these units? Well, these units are from the core basics of Physics and are essential for understanding the principles of the subject. 

CBSE Class 11 Exam Preparation Tips

  • Make sure to practise from the NCERT books daily. The paper is made from NCERT books only. 

  • Prepare short notes for quick revision that can help you with learning important formulas and equations. 

  • It is also important to practise the diagrams that are in in book. These diagrams can help you get good marks in the exam. 

  • Solve mock tests and previous year’s papers for better practice. 

  • Don’t forget the revise the derivations. 

By focusing on these topics, students can prepare for their exam and also achieve a good score. Regular practice, a clear understanding of the concepts, and revising the formulas will help you perform better. 

