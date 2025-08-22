CBSE Class 11 Physics Term 1 Important Topics 2025: Half-yearly exams are around the corner, and students must be looking for the important topics to have a last-minute preparation before the exam. Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Check this article to know about the important topics of Physics so that you can score well in the exam. To prepare for Term 1, the students need to focus on the key topics from the latest syllabus to prepare effectively.
CBSE Class 11th Physics Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure
Students can check the course structure below:
|
Unit–I
|
Physical World and Measurement
|
23
|
|
Chapter–1: Units and Measurements
|
|
Unit-II
|
Kinematics
|
|
|
Chapter–2: Motion in a Straight Line
|
|
|
Chapter–3: Motion in a Plane
|
|
Unit–III
|
Laws of Motion
|
|
|
Chapter–4: Laws of Motion
|
|
Unit–IV
|
Work, Energy and Power
|
17
|
|
Chapter–5: Work, Energy and Power
|
|
Unit–V
|
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
|
|
|
Chapter–6: System of Particles and Rotational Motion
|
|
Unit-VI
|
Gravitation
|
|
|
Chapter–7: Gravitation
|
|
Unit–VII
|
Properties of Bulk Matter
|
20
|
|
Chapter–8: Mechanical Properties of Solids
|
|
|
Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Fluids
|
|
|
Chapter–10: Thermal Properties of Matter
|
|
Unit–VIII
|
Thermodynamics
|
|
|
Chapter–11: Thermodynamics
|
|
Unit–IX
|
Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
|
|
|
Chapter–12: Kinetic Theory
|
|
Unit–X
|
Oscillations and Waves
|
10
|
|
Chapter–13: Oscillations
|
|
|
Chapter–14: Waves
|
|
Total
|
70
Important Units and Topics for Class 11 Physics Half-Yearly Examination
The following are the key units and chapters from the 2025 syllabus which are important for the Half-yearly exam preparation:
|
Unit Number
|
Unit Name
|
Important Topics Included
|
Marks Weightage
|
Unit I
|
Physical World and Measurement
|
Concepts of physics, scientific methods, units and measurements, and errors in measurements
|
23
|
Unit II
|
Kinematics
|
Motion in a straight line, motion in a plane (vectors, motion in two dimensions)
|
24
|
Unit III
|
Laws of Motion
|
Newton’s laws, friction, circular motion
|
14
|
Unit IV
|
Work, Energy and Power
|
Work done by a force, kinetic and potential energy, conservation of energy
|
17
Why Focus On These Units?
You might be thinking, Why have we mentioned these units? Well, these units are from the core basics of Physics and are essential for understanding the principles of the subject.
CBSE Class 11 Exam Preparation Tips
-
Make sure to practise from the NCERT books daily. The paper is made from NCERT books only.
-
Prepare short notes for quick revision that can help you with learning important formulas and equations.
-
It is also important to practise the diagrams that are in in book. These diagrams can help you get good marks in the exam.
-
Solve mock tests and previous year’s papers for better practice.
-
Don’t forget the revise the derivations.
By focusing on these topics, students can prepare for their exam and also achieve a good score. Regular practice, a clear understanding of the concepts, and revising the formulas will help you perform better.
