CBSE Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

CBSE Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: The CBSE Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is a crucial tool for students getting ready for their mid-term tests. These sample papers help students check how well they understand the topics and get used to the exam format and the kinds of questions they might see in their final exams. By practicing with these papers, students can find out what they are good at and what they need to work on. This helps them prepare better for the end term exam. These question papers help students understand the exam pattern, identify key topics, and become familiar with the types of questions that might appear in the exams. Students can easily find and download these papers from the below mentioned link, making them a useful way to test themselves and review what they've learned. These sample papers by experts are designed to help the students for their Half Yearly exam. In this article we have covered all the topics and important questions so that students can check and practice to score well. After viewing all the questions students can download the PDF for sample paper and solutions.

Check: CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2025-26 CBSE Class 11 Physics Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 General Instructions: Total Questions & Sections: The paper contains 35 compulsory questions spread across five sections (A, B, C, D, and E) . All sections must be attempted.

Question Breakdown Section A: 18 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), including Assertion and Reason types, worth 1 mark each . Section B: 7 questions worth 2 marks each . Section C: 5 questions worth 3 marks each . Section D: 3 long questions worth 5 marks each . Section E: 2 case study-based questions worth 4 marks each .

Internal Choice: While there is no overall choice, some questions within Sections B, C, D, and E offer an internal choice . You only need to attempt one of the options in these questions.

Tools: The use of calculators is not allowed. Logarithm tables may be used if required.

Section A 1. Convert 5 N to Dynes.

(a) 500000 Dynes (b) 500 Dynes (c) 5 Dynes (d) 0.5 Dynes 2. Body, thrown upwards with some velocity, reaches the maximum height of 20 m. Another body with double the mass thrown up, with double the initial velocity, will reach a maximum height of (a) 40m (b) 50m (c)80m (d) 160m 3. If the linear momentum is increased by 50%, then kinetic energy will increase by

(a) 50% (b) 100%(c) 125% (d) 25% 4. 5. A mass M splits in to two parts m and (M-m), which are separated by a certain distance. The ratio m/M which maximizes the gravitational force between the parts is (a) 1: 4 (b) 1: 3 (c) 1: 2 (d) 1: 1 6. Two equations of two SHM y = a Sin (ωt–α) and y = a Cos (ωt–α). The phase difference between the two is (a) 0° (b) α° (c) 90° (d) 180° 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. Two equations of two SHM y = a Sin (ωt–α) and y = a Cos (ωt–α). The phase difference between the two is

(a) 0° (b) α° (c) 90° (d) 180° 12. The door of a running refrigerator inside a room is left open. The correct statement out of the following ones is (a) The room will be cooled slightly

(b) The room will be warmed up gradually

(c) The room will be cooled to the temperature inside the refrigerator

(d) The temperature of the room will remain unaffected 13. At the upper most of a projectile, its velocity and acceleration at an angle of (a) 0° (b) 45° (c) 90° (d) 180° For question numbers 11, 12, 13 and 14, two statements are given-one labelled Assertion (A) and the other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the codes (a), (b), (c) and (d) as given below. a) Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A b) Both A and R are true but R is NOT the correct explanation of A