RPSC Model Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for various Posts - Check PDF Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional and model answer key for various posts including Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI,Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer and others. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, in online mode from August 23 to 25, 2025.
All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the detailed answer key from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.However you can download the RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2025 directly through the link given below.
RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download
You can download the provisiona/model answer key for the posts including Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI,Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer and other after clicking the link given below-
|Posts
|Answe Key PDF
|Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.)
|Download PDF
|Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) - Mechanical Engineering
|Dowonload PDF
|Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) - Information Technology Engineering
|Dowonload PDF
|Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) Electronics and Communication Engineering
|Dowonload PDF
|Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) Electrical Engineering
|Dowonload PDF
|Dowonload PDF
How To Download RPSC Answer Key 2025?
- Visit the website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link displaying as "Model Answer Key for various posts" available on the homepage
- You will get the pdf of the answer key for different subjects in a new window.
- Download and save it for future reference.
