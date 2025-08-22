WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links

RPSC Model Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for various Posts - Check PDF Link Here

RPSC Model Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional and mode answer key for various posts including Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI,Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer  and others. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode from August 23 to 25, 2025. 

ByManish Kumar
Aug 22, 2025, 17:08 IST
RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download
RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional and model answer key for various posts including Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI,Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer and others. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, in online mode from August 23 to 25, 2025.

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the detailed answer key from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.However you can download the RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2025 directly through the link given below.

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download

You can download the provisiona/model answer key for the posts including Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI,Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer and other after clicking the link given below-

Posts  Answe Key PDF
Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) Download PDF
 Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) - Mechanical Engineering  Dowonload PDF
 Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) - Information Technology Engineering  Dowonload PDF
 Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.) Electronics and Communication Engineering  Dowonload PDF
 Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI (Skill, Emp. and Entp. Dept.)  Electrical Engineering  Dowonload PDF
   Dowonload PDF

 How To Download RPSC Answer Key 2025?

  • Visit the website of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the admit card link displaying as "Model Answer Key for various posts" available on the homepage
  • You will get the pdf of the answer key for different subjects in a new window.
  • Download and save it for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News