RPSC Model Answer Key 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for various Posts - Check PDF Link Here

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional and model answer key for various posts including Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI,Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer and others. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, in online mode from August 23 to 25, 2025.

All those candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the detailed answer key from the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.However you can download the RPSC Sr. Teacher Answer Key 2025 directly through the link given below.

RPSC Answer Key 2025 Download

You can download the provisiona/model answer key for the posts including Vice Principal / Superintendent ITI,Group Instructor/ Surveyor/ Asst. Apprenticeship Advisor, Asst. Fisheries Development Officer and other after clicking the link given below-