Most searched people on Google: In 2025, millions of people across the world turned to Google to search for trending politicians, global leaders, football stars, musicians, and viral celebrities. From Donald Trump’s political dominance to BTS V’s K-pop stardom and Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic drama, these personalities ruled the internet. Here’s the list of the Top 10 Most Searched People on Google in 2025 and the reasons behind their popularity. 1. Donald Trump The most searched person on Google in 2025 is Donald Trump, with nearly 148 million searches in just one month. His political comeback, controversial decisions as U.S. President, and constant media spotlight ensure he remains at the centre of global attention. 2. Elon Musk Elon Musk continues to dominate searches as the world’s most followed entrepreneur. From Tesla and SpaceX to X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, and Mars exploration, his bold ventures and outspoken nature make him one of the top searched names in 2025.

3. Taylor Swift Global pop icon Taylor Swift remains unstoppable in 2025. With her record-breaking Eras Tour, Grammy wins, and massive Swiftie fanbase, she is one of the most searched celebrities worldwide. Her influence extends beyond music, making her a true cultural phenomenon. 4. BTS V (Kim Taehyung) In the K-pop world, BTS V (Kim Taehyung) is the most searched idol in 2025. He trends across more than 70 countries, including India, thanks to his solo songs, viral Instagram updates, and unique fashion choices that keep fans hooked. 5. Cristiano Ronaldo Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains a global search leader. Playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, breaking goal records, and his unmatched social media presence make him one of the most Googled athletes in the world. 6. Lionel Messi Lionel Messi, widely hailed as the GOAT of football, continues to shine at Inter Miami in the U.S. His on-field brilliance, rivalry with Ronaldo, and legacy after the FIFA World Cup keep him trending across continents.