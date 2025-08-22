Most searched people on Google: In 2025, millions of people across the world turned to Google to search for trending politicians, global leaders, football stars, musicians, and viral celebrities. From Donald Trump’s political dominance to BTS V’s K-pop stardom and Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic drama, these personalities ruled the internet. Here’s the list of the Top 10 Most Searched People on Google in 2025 and the reasons behind their popularity.
1. Donald Trump
The most searched person on Google in 2025 is Donald Trump, with nearly 148 million searches in just one month. His political comeback, controversial decisions as U.S. President, and constant media spotlight ensure he remains at the centre of global attention.
2. Elon Musk
Elon Musk continues to dominate searches as the world’s most followed entrepreneur. From Tesla and SpaceX to X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, and Mars exploration, his bold ventures and outspoken nature make him one of the top searched names in 2025.
3. Taylor Swift
Global pop icon Taylor Swift remains unstoppable in 2025. With her record-breaking Eras Tour, Grammy wins, and massive Swiftie fanbase, she is one of the most searched celebrities worldwide. Her influence extends beyond music, making her a true cultural phenomenon.
4. BTS V (Kim Taehyung)
In the K-pop world, BTS V (Kim Taehyung) is the most searched idol in 2025. He trends across more than 70 countries, including India, thanks to his solo songs, viral Instagram updates, and unique fashion choices that keep fans hooked.
5. Cristiano Ronaldo
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo remains a global search leader. Playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, breaking goal records, and his unmatched social media presence make him one of the most Googled athletes in the world.
6. Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, widely hailed as the GOAT of football, continues to shine at Inter Miami in the U.S. His on-field brilliance, rivalry with Ronaldo, and legacy after the FIFA World Cup keep him trending across continents.
7. Drake
Canadian rapper Drake is one of the most searched musicians of 2025. Known for his chart-topping singles, new album releases, and collaborations, he maintains his place as one of the most influential global artists.
8. Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar grabs global attention with powerful music, thought-provoking lyrics, and his highly publicized rivalries in the rap industry. His cultural impact and fan following make him one of the top Googled rappers this year.
9. Bianca Censori
Architect and fashion influencer Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, went viral for her bold fashion appearances in 2025, especially during the Grammys. Her unique style and constant media buzz pushed her into the list of most searched women on Google.
10. Vinesh Phogat
Representing India on the global stage, Vinesh Phogat became one of the most searched Indians in 2025. Her inspiring performance at the Paris Olympics ended in heartbreak after her disqualification for being slightly overweight, sparking massive national discussions and worldwide curiosity.
