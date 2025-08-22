UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 7,466 TGT Posts at at uppsc.nic.in - Know Key Dates & Eligibility

WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
UP LT Grade Teacher 2025 Apply Online: The UPPSC has released the LT Grade Teacher notification on 28 July 2025. Candidates can apply online for the LT Grade teacher recruitment through the official website of UPPSC. Get an online application form link for UP LT Grade teacher in this article.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 22, 2025, 17:25 IST
Apply Online for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

UP LT Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has launched the recruitment process for 7,466 LT Grade (Trained Graduate Grade) Assistant Teacher positions across various subjects in UP government schools. Interested candidates can apply online via uppsc.up.nic.in between 28 July 2025 and 28 August 2025. The drive includes male, female, and PwD quotas and introduces a historic 2% reservation for outstanding sportspersons. Candidates must complete One-Time Registration (OTR) before applying. The notification outlines vacancies, eligibility, selection process, fee, and key timelines in detail.

UP LT Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025

The application process for the LT Grade Teacher has been started from 28 July 2025 and the last date to register for this recruitment drive is 28 August 2025. Candidates are advised to register well before time to avoid any last minute hassles and missing the deadlines.

UP LT Grade Teacher OTR Application Form

Candidates who are going to apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 need to first do the One Time Registration (OTR) process. The UPPSC will only accept the applications submitted through the OTR system. Candidates can access the link given below for OTR registration.

UP LT Grade Teacher OTR Form 2025

Register Here

UP LT Grade Teacher Online Form 2025

Those candidates who have completed the OTR process can visit the UPPSC official website- uppsc.nic.in to fill the application form for UP LT Grade teacher recruitment 2025.

UP LT Grade Application Form 2025

Apply Here

How to Apply for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

Candidates must first complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) to get a registration number required for application. After the OTR process is done, candidates can follow the given steps to submit the application form.

Step 1: Firstly, complete the OTR process and then visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.nic.in. 

Step 2: Once registered, log in using OTR credentials.

Step 3: Click the “LT Grade Teacher Online Form 2025” link.

Step 4: Complete the application by providing personal and academic details.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, educational certificates, etc.).

Step 6: Pay the application fee online or via e-challan.

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

UP LT Grade Teacher Application Fee

Candidates can pay the application fee via online mode or through e-challan. The online fee can be paid through internet banking, UPI, credit card/ debit card. Check the UP LT Grade application fee below: 

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC / EWS

₹125

SC / ST

₹65

Persons with Disabilities

₹25

Ex-Servicemen

₹65

UP LT Grade Teacher Eligibility

The candidates who are seeking to apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment must meet the LT Grade Teacher eligibility criteria which is mentioned in the official notification. The eligibility criteria includes the minimum educational qualification and the age limit norms.

UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025

The UPPSC has notified a total of 7,466 posts for the LT Grade Teacher positions across the State of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates must check the category-wise as well as gender-wise detailed breakdown of the vacancy in the official notification.

UP LT Grade Teacher 2025 Recruitment Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

UPPSC LT Grade (TGT) Teacher Recruitment 2025

Conducted By

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Total Vacancies

7,466 (Male: 4,860; Female: 2,525; PwD: 81)

Reservation

2% for outstanding sportspersons (92 male posts, 44 female posts)

Notification Date

Short notice: 15 July 2025; Detailed on: 28 July 2025

Apply Online Start

28 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

28 August 2025

Correction Window

Till 4 September 2025

Selection Process

Written Exam (Prelims & Mains) → Document Verification & Merit

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

