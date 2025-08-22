UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025: Apply Online for 7,466 TGT Posts at at uppsc.nic.in - Know Key Dates & Eligibility

UP LT Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has launched the recruitment process for 7,466 LT Grade (Trained Graduate Grade) Assistant Teacher positions across various subjects in UP government schools. Interested candidates can apply online via uppsc.up.nic.in between 28 July 2025 and 28 August 2025. The drive includes male, female, and PwD quotas and introduces a historic 2% reservation for outstanding sportspersons. Candidates must complete One-Time Registration (OTR) before applying. The notification outlines vacancies, eligibility, selection process, fee, and key timelines in detail. UP LT Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025 The application process for the LT Grade Teacher has been started from 28 July 2025 and the last date to register for this recruitment drive is 28 August 2025. Candidates are advised to register well before time to avoid any last minute hassles and missing the deadlines.

UP LT Grade Teacher OTR Application Form Candidates who are going to apply for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 need to first do the One Time Registration (OTR) process. The UPPSC will only accept the applications submitted through the OTR system. Candidates can access the link given below for OTR registration. UP LT Grade Teacher OTR Form 2025 Register Here UP LT Grade Teacher Online Form 2025 Those candidates who have completed the OTR process can visit the UPPSC official website- uppsc.nic.in to fill the application form for UP LT Grade teacher recruitment 2025. UP LT Grade Application Form 2025 Apply Here Download the UP LT Grade Teacher Syllabus

Check the UP LT Grade Teacher Selection Process

UP LT Grade Teacher Salary How to Apply for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

Candidates must first complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) to get a registration number required for application. After the OTR process is done, candidates can follow the given steps to submit the application form. Step 1: Firstly, complete the OTR process and then visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.nic.in. Step 2: Once registered, log in using OTR credentials. Step 3: Click the “LT Grade Teacher Online Form 2025” link. Step 4: Complete the application by providing personal and academic details. Step 5: Upload scanned documents (photo, signature, educational certificates, etc.). Step 6: Pay the application fee online or via e-challan. Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference. UP LT Grade Teacher Application Fee Candidates can pay the application fee via online mode or through e-challan. The online fee can be paid through internet banking, UPI, credit card/ debit card. Check the UP LT Grade application fee below: