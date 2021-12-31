Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022 is available here. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History board 2022 can plan their studies according to this syllabus.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022 is available here. It is one of the essential resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2022. A link to download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article.

S. No.

Themes

Weightage (in Marks)

7

Theme 9 - Kings and Chronicles

10

8

Theme 10 - Colonialism and The

Countryside (HALF)pg-257-274

30

9

Theme 11 - Rebels and the Raj

10

Theme 13 - Mahatma Gandhi and

the Nationalist Movement

11

Theme 15 - Framing the

Constitution
 

Total

40 Marks

Term - II Project Work: 10 Marks

Steps involved in the conduct of the project:

Students may work upon the following lines as a suggested flow chart:

Choose a title/topic

Collection of the research material/data

Organization of material/data

Present material/data

Analysing the material/data for conclusion

Draw the relevant conclusion

Presentation of the Project Work

The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:

Month

Periodic Work

Assessment Rubrics

Marks

6-7

December

-January

Content/data analysis and

interpretation.


Conclusion, Limitations,

Suggestions, Bibliography,

Annexures and overall

presentation of the project.

Content analysis and its relevance in

the current scenario.


Conclusion, Limitations,

Bibliography, Annexures and Overall Presentation.

5

8

January/

February

Final Assessment and VIVA

by both Internal and External

Examiners

  

5
 

Total

  

10

Viva-Voce

• At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.

• The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.

• The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.

• In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.

