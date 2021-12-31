Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022 is available here. Students preparing for Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History board 2022 can plan their studies according to this syllabus.

Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022

S. No. Themes Weightage (in Marks) 7 Theme 9 - Kings and Chronicles 10 8 Theme 10 - Colonialism and The Countryside (HALF)pg-257-274 30 9 Theme 11 - Rebels and the Raj 10 Theme 13 - Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement 11 Theme 15 - Framing the Constitution Total 40 Marks

Term - II Project Work: 10 Marks

Steps involved in the conduct of the project:

Students may work upon the following lines as a suggested flow chart:

Choose a title/topic

↓

Collection of the research material/data

↓

Organization of material/data

↓

Present material/data

↓

Analysing the material/data for conclusion

↓

Draw the relevant conclusion

↓

Presentation of the Project Work

The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:

Month Periodic Work Assessment Rubrics Marks 6-7 December -January Content/data analysis and interpretation.

Conclusion, Limitations, Suggestions, Bibliography, Annexures and overall presentation of the project. Content analysis and its relevance in the current scenario.

Conclusion, Limitations, Bibliography, Annexures and Overall Presentation. 5 8 January/ February Final Assessment and VIVA by both Internal and External Examiners 5 Total 10

Viva-Voce

• At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.

• The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.

• The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.

• In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.

