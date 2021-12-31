Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022 is available here. It is one of the essential resources for the preparation of the upcoming Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2022. A link to download the PDF of Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022 is given at the end of this article.
Also Check:
CBSE Syllabus: 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th - Revised & Reduced (Term 2 & 1 - Combined): Science, Commerce, Arts!
Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022
|
S. No.
|
Themes
|
Weightage (in Marks)
|
7
|
Theme 9 - Kings and Chronicles
|
10
|
8
|
Theme 10 - Colonialism and The
Countryside (HALF)pg-257-274
|
30
|
9
|
Theme 11 - Rebels and the Raj
|
10
|
Theme 13 - Mahatma Gandhi and
the Nationalist Movement
|
11
|
Theme 15 - Framing the
Constitution
|
Total
|
40 Marks
Term - II Project Work: 10 Marks
Steps involved in the conduct of the project:
Students may work upon the following lines as a suggested flow chart:
Choose a title/topic
↓
Collection of the research material/data
↓
Organization of material/data
↓
Present material/data
↓
Analysing the material/data for conclusion
↓
Draw the relevant conclusion
↓
Presentation of the Project Work
The teacher will assess the progress of the project work in the term II in the following manner:
|
Month
|
Periodic Work
|
Assessment Rubrics
|
Marks
|
6-7
December
-January
|
Content/data analysis and
interpretation.
Conclusion, Limitations,
Suggestions, Bibliography,
Annexures and overall
presentation of the project.
|
Content analysis and its relevance in
the current scenario.
Conclusion, Limitations,
Bibliography, Annexures and Overall Presentation.
|
5
|
8
January/
February
|
Final Assessment and VIVA
by both Internal and External
Examiners
|
5
|
Total
|
10
Viva-Voce
• At the end of the stipulated term, each learner will present the research work in the Project File to the External and Internal examiner.
• The questions should be asked from the Research Work/ Project File of the learner.
• The Internal Examiner should ensure that the study submitted by the learner is his/her own original work.
• In case of any doubt, authenticity should be checked and verified.
For complete details, download CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus from the link given below
Download Term 2 CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022: CBSE Board Exam 2022