CBSE Term 2 Class 12 History Sample Paper (PDF): CBSE Board Exam 2021-22| Check Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme!

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper 2021-22: History Paper Marking Scheme

This Question paper would be divided into four sections -Section A, B, C and D. All of these questions would be compulsory.

Check the section details below:

Section-A: Questions would be Short Answer type questions of 3 marks each. The answer to each question should not exceed 80 words.

Section-B: Question would have Long Answer type questions, carrying 6 marks. The answer to this question should not exceed 150-200 words.

Section-C: Questions would have Case-Based questions, carrying 4 marks each with subparts.

Section-D: Questions would be map-based, carrying 2 marks

There would be no overall choice in the question paper but an internal choice.

CBSE Term 2 History Sample Paper 2021-22: Questions with Answers

Answer the following questions:

Describe the role of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly of India.

Ans. Role of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly of India.

(i) He served as Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

(ii) He pled for the abolition of untouchability

(iii) He wanted “a strong and united Centre’

(iv) He asked for equal rights.

(v) He was in favour of Parliamentary Democracy

(vi) Any other relevant point

Critically analyse the Fifth Report which was submitted to the British Parliament in 1813.

Ans. (i) It was the fifth series of reports on the administration and activities of the East India Company in India.

(ii) It ran into1002 pages of which over 800 pages were appendices that reproduced petitions of zamindars and riots, reports of collectors and districts.

(iii) It contained information on the company’s misrule and maladministration.

(iv) Many British traders wanted a share in Company’s trade in India and emphasised openness for British manufacturers in India

(v) Any other relevant point

Examine the policies adopted by the British towards Paharias during the 18th century.

Ans. (i) British adopted policy of extermination.

(ii) British proposed policy of pacification with Paharia chiefs to ensure proper conduct.

(iii) Paharia went into mountains and deep forests and continued their war against outsiders

(iv) Many Paharia chiefs who accepted allowances came to be perceived as subordinate employees or stipendiary chiefs so they lost their authority within the community.

(v) Any other relevant point

Rumours and Prophecies played a part in moving people to action.’ Explain the statement in the context of the Revolt of 1857.

Ans. (i) There was a rumour that the new cartridges were greased with the fat of cows and pigs which would pollute their castes and religion.

(ii) The rumours about the British trying to destroy the religion of Indians by mixing the bone dust of cows and pigs into the flour

(iii) There was fear and suspicion that the British wanted to convert Indians to Christianity.

(iv) There were rumours that the British had mixed the bone dust of cows and pigs into the flour that was sold in the market.

(v) Prophecy: The response to the call for action was reinforced by the prophecy that British rule would come to an end on the centenary of the Battle of Plassey, on 23 June 1857.

(vi) Any other relevant point

Describe the role of any six prominent leaders of northern India who fought against the British in the Revolt of 1857.

(i) In Kanpur, Nana Sahib, the successor of Peshwa Baji Rao II became the leader of the revolt.

(ii) In Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi Bai assumed the leadership of the uprising.

(iii) In Arrah in Bihar, Kunwar Singh, a local zamindar became leader under popular pressure

(iv) In Lucknow, BIrjis Qadr, the young son of nawab Wajid Ali Shah became the leader of the revolt against the annexation of the state

(v) Gonoo, a tribal cultivator of Singhbhum in Chotanagpur, became a rebel leader of the Kol tribals of the region.

(vi) Shah Mal organized the villagers of Pargana Baroud

(vii) Any other relevant point

Answer the following on your own:

The Quit India movement was genuinely a mass movement bringing into its ambit hundreds of thousands of ordinary Indians. Elucidate the statement with suitable examples.

‘Gandhiji had mobilized a wider discontentment against the British rule in the Salt Satyagraha.’ Elucidate the statement with suitable examples

