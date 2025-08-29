KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

What is the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Exams: Check IAS, CAPF, ESE, NDA, CDS and ESE Exam Age Limit & Qualification Details

By Sunil Sharma
Aug 29, 2025, 17:40 IST

Learn everything about the eligibility for UPSC exams on this page. Popular UPSC Exams include Civil Service Exams, CAPF, Engineering Services Exam, NDA, CDS, CMS, etc. 12th pass/Graduates who fall under the specified age group can apply for these exams. Check here the eligibility for UPSC exams in terms of age, qualification, and more.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Exams
What is the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Exams

Eligibility for UPSC Exams: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts numerous national-level exams to hire eligible and suitable candidates for various posts like IAS/IPS/IFS, Assistant Commandants (Group A), Medical Officers, Geo-Scientist, etc. Aspirants should review the UPSC exam eligibility in terms of age, qualifications, and nationality before applying for the respective post. Those found ineligible at any stage of recruitment will be disqualified. Read on to learn more about the eligibility for UPSC exams and other relevant information for reference purposes.

What is the Eligibility for UPSC Exams?

Understanding the eligibility for UPSC exams can help aspirants assess whether they meet the required qualifications and are suitable for the desired post. Popular UPSC Exams include Civil Service Exams, CAPF, Engineering Services Exam, NDA, CDS, CMS, etc. To appear for these exams, aspirants must fulfil certain eligibility criteria outlined by the commission. These criteria cover factors like nationality, age limit, qualifications, and the number of attempts permitted. The eligibility requirements vary depending on the specific UPSC exam and the post for which a candidate is applying. Thus, they should carefully read the notification for their chosen UPSC exams before submitting the applications. 

UPSC Civil Services Exam Eligibility

Union Public Service Commission conduct the Civil Services Exam to recruit candidates for reputed roles like IAS, IPS, IFS, etc. The selection process includes prelims, mains, and an interview. Before applying, candidates should meet the eligibility for UPSC exams for this post. Below is the UPSC CSE age limit, qualification, nationality, and number of attempts for reference purposes.

Nationality

For the IAS, the IFS and the IPS:

(1) The candidate must be a citizen of India.

(2) For other services, a candidate must be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit

21-32 years

Age Relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years, OBC: 3 years

Educational Qualification

Graduation Degree

Number of Attempts

General: 6

SC/ST: Unlimited

OBC: 9

PwBD: 09 for GL/EWS/OBC and Unlimited for SC/ST

UPSC CAPF Eligibility Criteria

Union Public Service Commission releases applications for multiple openings of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). To be eligible for these posts, applicants should ensure they fulfil the following conditions in terms of age, qualification, nationality, and other parameters:

Nationality

Citizen of India

Gender

Male and Female candidates

Age Limit

20-25 years

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s degree

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria

UPSC invites applications to fill up various Group-A/B Services/posts under different categories through the Engineering Services Examination. Applicants eyeing this post should make sure they satisfy the eligibility for UPSC exams before filling out the applications. Let’s discuss the UPSC ESE age limit, qualification, nationality, and other details.

Nationality

A candidate must be either:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently setting in India

Age Limit

21-30 years (with age relaxations)

Educational Qualification

Degree in Engineering

UPSC CMS Eligibility Criteria

Union Public Service Commission organises the Combined Medical Services Examination for the recruitment of Medical Officers, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer and other posts. Applicants must verify their eligibility for UPSC exams prior to applying. Mentioned below are the UPSC CMS age limit, qualification, nationality, and other factors.

Nationality

Applicant must be either:

(a) a Citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit

32 years

Educational Qualification

Passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Eligibility

Union Public Service Commission organises the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination to hire applicants for posts like Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Scientist ‘B’, etc. Before applying, applicants should ensure they satisfy all the eligibility requirements prescribed by the exam authorities. Check below the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam age limit, qualification, and more.

Nationality

A test-taker must be either:

(a) a Citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit

21-32 years

Educational Qualification

Master's Degree in a relevant field

UPSC NDA Eligibility

Union Public Service Commission conducts the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NA/NDA) twice a year. This examination is held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. Applicants must fulfil the eligibility for UPSC exams to be considered under this recruitment drive. Learn about the NDA age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and more.

Nationality

Applicant should be unmarried male/female and must be :

(i) a citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit

16.5 years to 19.5 years

Educational Qualification

12th Passed Candidates

UPSC CDS Eligibility

Union Public Service Commission conducts the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) twice a year for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers’ Training Academy. Before filling out the applications, you should fulfil the CDS age limit, qualification, and nationality requirements.Neglecting this requirement can result in the candidature being rejected.

Nationality

Applicant must be unmarried and must either be:

(i) a Citizen of India, or

(ii) a subject of Nepal, or

(iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Age Limit

19 to 25 years

Educational Qualification

Graduation Degree

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News