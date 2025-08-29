What is the Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Exams: Check IAS, CAPF, ESE, NDA, CDS and ESE Exam Age Limit & Qualification Details

Eligibility for UPSC Exams: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts numerous national-level exams to hire eligible and suitable candidates for various posts like IAS/IPS/IFS, Assistant Commandants (Group A), Medical Officers, Geo-Scientist, etc. Aspirants should review the UPSC exam eligibility in terms of age, qualifications, and nationality before applying for the respective post. Those found ineligible at any stage of recruitment will be disqualified. Read on to learn more about the eligibility for UPSC exams and other relevant information for reference purposes. What is the Eligibility for UPSC Exams? Understanding the eligibility for UPSC exams can help aspirants assess whether they meet the required qualifications and are suitable for the desired post. Popular UPSC Exams include Civil Service Exams, CAPF, Engineering Services Exam, NDA, CDS, CMS, etc. To appear for these exams, aspirants must fulfil certain eligibility criteria outlined by the commission. These criteria cover factors like nationality, age limit, qualifications, and the number of attempts permitted. The eligibility requirements vary depending on the specific UPSC exam and the post for which a candidate is applying. Thus, they should carefully read the notification for their chosen UPSC exams before submitting the applications.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Eligibility Union Public Service Commission conduct the Civil Services Exam to recruit candidates for reputed roles like IAS, IPS, IFS, etc. The selection process includes prelims, mains, and an interview. Before applying, candidates should meet the eligibility for UPSC exams for this post. Below is the UPSC CSE age limit, qualification, nationality, and number of attempts for reference purposes. Nationality For the IAS, the IFS and the IPS: (1) The candidate must be a citizen of India. (2) For other services, a candidate must be either: (a) a citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Age Limit 21-32 years Age Relaxation SC/ST: 5 years, OBC: 3 years Educational Qualification Graduation Degree Number of Attempts General: 6 SC/ST: Unlimited OBC: 9 PwBD: 09 for GL/EWS/OBC and Unlimited for SC/ST

UPSC CAPF Eligibility Criteria Union Public Service Commission releases applications for multiple openings of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). To be eligible for these posts, applicants should ensure they fulfil the following conditions in terms of age, qualification, nationality, and other parameters: Nationality Citizen of India Gender Male and Female candidates Age Limit 20-25 years Educational Qualification Bachelor’s degree UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria UPSC invites applications to fill up various Group-A/B Services/posts under different categories through the Engineering Services Examination. Applicants eyeing this post should make sure they satisfy the eligibility for UPSC exams before filling out the applications. Let’s discuss the UPSC ESE age limit, qualification, nationality, and other details.

Nationality A candidate must be either: (a) a citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently setting in India Age Limit 21-30 years (with age relaxations) Educational Qualification Degree in Engineering UPSC CMS Eligibility Criteria Union Public Service Commission organises the Combined Medical Services Examination for the recruitment of Medical Officers, Assistant Divisional Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer and other posts. Applicants must verify their eligibility for UPSC exams prior to applying. Mentioned below are the UPSC CMS age limit, qualification, nationality, and other factors.

Nationality Applicant must be either: (a) a Citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Age Limit 32 years Educational Qualification Passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam Eligibility Union Public Service Commission organises the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination to hire applicants for posts like Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist, Scientist ‘B’, etc. Before applying, applicants should ensure they satisfy all the eligibility requirements prescribed by the exam authorities. Check below the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam age limit, qualification, and more.

Nationality A test-taker must be either: (a) a Citizen of India, or (b) a subject of Nepal, or (c) a subject of Bhutan, or (d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. or (e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Age Limit 21-32 years Educational Qualification Master's Degree in a relevant field UPSC NDA Eligibility Union Public Service Commission conducts the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NA/NDA) twice a year. This examination is held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA. Applicants must fulfil the eligibility for UPSC exams to be considered under this recruitment drive. Learn about the NDA age limit, academic qualifications, nationality, and more.

Nationality Applicant should be unmarried male/female and must be : (i) a citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India. Age Limit 16.5 years to 19.5 years Educational Qualification 12th Passed Candidates UPSC CDS Eligibility Union Public Service Commission conducts the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) twice a year for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers’ Training Academy. Before filling out the applications, you should fulfil the CDS age limit, qualification, and nationality requirements.Neglecting this requirement can result in the candidature being rejected.