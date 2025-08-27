What are the 7 Oldest Countries in the World? (Check Updated List)

The idea of a "country" or "nation-state" as we know it today is a fairly new one, which makes it hard to figure out which countries are the oldest. We can make a list of the oldest countries in the World by looking at the most ancient civilizations and political groups that are still around today.
However, this list of the oldest countries takes into account both the founding of a stable political state and a civilization with a long, unbroken cultural history. While many of the oldest European countries have a rich history, the absolute oldest tend to be found in other parts of the world. In fact, some of these nations, such as Egypt and China, have a history stretching back thousands of years.
List of Oldest Countries in the World by Age
The following table presents some of the world's oldest countries, ranked by the approximate date of their founding as a continuous civilization or political entity. The dates often refer to the emergence of a unified state or the beginning of a recognized dynasty.
|
Rank
|
Name of Oldest Country
|
Date of Foundation
|
1.
|
Iran
|
c. 3200 BCE
|
2.
|
Egypt
|
c. 3100 BCE
|
3.
|
China
|
c. 2070 BCE
|
4.
|
Ethiopia
|
c. 980 BCE
|
5.
|
Greece
|
c. 800 BCE
|
6.
|
Japan
|
c. 660 BCE
|
7.
|
San Marino
|
301 CE
How do Countries Come into Existence?
Countries come into existence through a blend of historical, political, and social factors. Some countries, like many in Europe, evolved over centuries from kingdoms and tribal lands as a shared culture and government solidified. Others were formed more recently through wars of independence, treaties, or decolonization, where a people group asserted its right to self-governance. A country needs a government that can keep things in order, a defined territory, a population, and a shared sense of identity.
Which was the First Country in the World?
Egypt is often thought of as the first "country" because it was the first big state with a common culture and territory. Around 3100 BCE, King Menes brought Upper and Lower Egypt together, making a centralized state that lasted for thousands of years. This was the beginning of what we now think of as a nation.
Ancient Egypt, Courtesy - JourneytoEgypt
The discussion about which countries are the oldest in the world is interesting because it shows how complicated history, culture, and national identity can be. Some countries, like San Marino, have been around for a long time because they have been through a lot of political turmoil. Each of these countries has a long and interesting history that still affects the world today.
