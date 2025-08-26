Smallest Countries in Europe: What do you think of when you envision Europe as a continent? Maybe big cities like London or Paris, or big, beautiful countries like Germany or Spain. But did you know that some of the smallest countries in the world are also on the map of this continent? People often call these small European countries "microstates," and they have a lot more power than their size would suggest. Recent official data shows that they are not only interesting from a geographical point of view, but they also have unique places in history and politics today. These small European countries show that size isn't everything. They range from the world's smallest sovereign state to mountainous principalities. Which is the Smallest Country in Europe? Vatican City, a small city-state in Rome, Italy, is the smallest country in Europe. Not only is it the smallest country in Europe, but it is also the smallest sovereign state in the world, with an area of only 0.44 square kilometers (0.17 square miles). The Pope is in charge of it, and it is the spiritual and administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church.

Check Out: List of 7 Most Colourful Mountains in the World (Updated) List of 5 Smallest Countries in Europe by Area Here are the top five names among the smallest European countries. Rank Name of Small Country in Europe Area (in km²) 1 Vatican City 0.44 2 Monaco 2.02 3 San Marino 61 4 Liechtenstein 160 5 Malta 316 1. Vatican City Vatican City, Courtesy - BBC Vatican City is a small part of Rome, which makes it a very special place. It is one of the least populated capitals in the world, with a population of about 882 in 2024. It has a lot of power around the world because it is the home of the Pope and the Roman Catholic Church, even though it is small. Recent reports from the Associated Press say that Pope Leo XIV has been actively calling for peace and asking people to fast and pray for an end to the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine. The country also hosts the shortest railway network in the world, primarily for ferrying goods, and is home to the famous Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica.

2. Monaco Monaco City, Europe,Courtesy - Wikipedia Nestled on the French Riviera, Monaco is the second smallest country in Europe. The House of Grimaldi rules this constitutional monarchy, which is known for its opulent casinos, stunning harbor, and the Formula One Grand Prix that takes place every year. The country's total area is 2.02 square kilometers (0.78 square miles), a size that has been extended by land reclamation from the sea over the years. With a population of over 38,000, Monaco is the most densely populated country in the world. 3. San Marino San Marino, Courtesy - Tripadvisor The Republic of San Marino is a landlocked country completely surrounded by Italy. It's widely considered the oldest surviving sovereign state and constitutional republic in the world, founded in A.D. 301. Its area is 61 square kilometers (24 square miles). San Marino made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by becoming the smallest country to ever win an Olympic medal. Tourism and banking are very important to the country's economy, and it has a long history of staying neutral in international conflicts.

4. Liechtenstein Liechtenstein, Courtesy - Tripadvisor Liechtenstein is a constitutional monarchy with a prince at the head. It is in the Alps between Switzerland and Austria. Its area is 160 square kilometers (62 square miles). The country is known for its stunning mountain landscapes and for being a hub for financial services. A recent report from Bloomberg indicated that Liechtenstein's LGT, a private banking group, made a significant investment in Teneo, a global CEO advisory firm, in a deal that valued the company at $2.3 billion. The country also operates in a customs union with Switzerland and uses the Swiss franc as its currency. 5. Malta Malta, Courtesy - Wikipedia An archipelago in the central Mediterranean Sea, Malta is the fifth smallest country in Europe. With an area of 316 square kilometers (122 square miles), it is a full member of the European Union. Malta has a long and interesting history because of its strategic location and the many cultures that have affected it over the years. The Times of Malta recently reported on ongoing debates about planning reform and environmental issues, as well as a new partnership between a health company and the Malta Premier League. The country's beautiful beaches and old temples make it a popular place for tourists to visit.