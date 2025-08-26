NEET PG Answer Key 2025: NBEMS Release Soon Response Sheet With PDF at natboard.edu.in; Details Here

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: The NEET PG 2025 answer key will be released soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). As the board has not announced the exact date or time for the release. But once the answer key is out, all students who appeared for the exam can check it on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The answer key is being shared because of an order from the Supreme Court on April 29, 2025, this year. The court said that for fair and clear results, NBEMS must publish the raw scores, correct answers, and the normalization formula used in the exam, especially since the test was held in different shifts.

Along with the answer key, students will also be able to see the answers they gave during the exam. Each question’s score will also be shown as per the marking rules given in the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin. Check this article for more information.