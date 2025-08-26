ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: NBEMS Release Soon Response Sheet With PDF at natboard.edu.in; Details Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 26, 2025, 11:38 IST

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key and response sheet will soon be released by NBEMS on natboard.edu.in. Candidates can check their marked responses, correct answers, and estimate scores using the official marking scheme. The release follows a Supreme Court order to ensure transparency. Students can download the PDF and check their performance before results are announced.

NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Soon
NEET PG Answer Key 2025 Soon
Register for Result Updates

NEET PG Answer Key 2025: The NEET PG 2025 answer key will be released soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). As the board has not announced the exact date or time for the release. But once the answer key is out, all students who appeared for the exam can check it on the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

The answer key is being shared because of an order from the Supreme Court on April 29, 2025, this year. The court said that for fair and clear results, NBEMS must publish the raw scores, correct answers, and the normalization formula used in the exam, especially since the test was held in different shifts.

Along with the answer key, students will also be able to see the answers they gave during the exam. Each question’s score will also be shown as per the marking rules given in the NEET PG 2025 Information Bulletin. Check this article for more information.

Click here: NEET PG 2025 Answer Key Notice

Steps to Download NEET PG Answer Key 2025?

Follow these simple steps to download the NEET PG 2025 Answer Key from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “NEET PG 2025” tab or section.

Step 3: Look for the link that says “NEET PG Answer Key 2025” and click on it.

Step 4: You may be asked to log in using your Application ID and Password or Date of Birth.

Step 5: After logging in, the answer key along with your responses will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Click on the download button to save the answer key to your device.

Step 7: If needed, take a printout of the answer key for checking and comparing your answers.

Also read: Telangana Schools Holiday: Government Announces 13-Day Dussehra Festival Starting September 21

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
https://t.me/jagranjoshofficial

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News