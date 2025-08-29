Today’s School Assembly Headlines (30th August 2025): Rail services in Jammu division suspended, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

30th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
International News for School Assembly
-
Two Microsoft employees were fired after staging a protest over company's ties with Israel in the president’s office.
-
China has invited leaders, including former Australian Premier Dan Andrews, to a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of World War II's end.
-
Thailand's Constitutional Court has removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office over constitutional violations related to a leaked video involving Cambodia's Senate President.
National News for School Assembly
-
President Draupadi Murmu presents SCOPE Eminence Awards 2022-23 to Public Sector Enterprises
-
PM Narendra Modi addresses the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo
-
Election Commission issued notices to nearly 3 lakh people in Bihar for doubtful citizenship
-
Rail services in Jammu division will remain suspended for the next few days
-
Russian oil exports to India surge as refinery damage prompts discounted shipments post-Ukraine drone strikes.
-
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his Asia tour with a visit to Japan, meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo.
Sports News for School Assembly
-
The Indian men's hockey team will face China in the semifinals of the 2025 Asia Cup, with a spot in the final at stake.
-
India faces Tajikistan in the CAFA Championship
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the largest organ in the human body?
Answer: The skin.
-
Question: Which famous scientist developed the theory of relativity?
Answer: Albert Einstein.
-
Question: What is the capital of Canada?
Answer: Ottawa.
-
Question: What is the hardest natural substance on Earth?
Answer: Diamond.
-
Question: What is the process called when a liquid turns into a gas?
Answer: Evaporation.
-
Question: How many continents are there?
Answer: Seven.
-
Question: What is the world's most populous country?
Answer: India.
-
Question: Who was the first female Prime Minister of the UK?
Answer: Margaret Thatcher.
-
Question: What is the chemical symbol for water?
Answer: H2O.
-
Question: What is the name of the galaxy our solar system is in?
Answer: The Milky Way.
Thought of the day:
"The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing."
Word of the day:
Resilience
Meaning: the ability to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness. It's about bouncing back from a setback, disappointment, or challenge. The word comes from the Latin verb resilire, which means "to leap back.”
Example: "The community showed incredible resilience after the natural disaster, working together to rebuild their homes and lives."
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
