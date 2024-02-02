This is a general knowledge quiz on various car brands which will test your knowledge of the automobile industry. This quiz will be highly beneficial for automobile enthusiasts and those interested in gaining knowledge of various cars.
Let’s start!
GK Questions with Answers on Car Brands
1. Which car brand is known for producing Mustang models of cars?
(a) Chevrolet
(b) Ford
(c) Dodge
(d) Toyota
Correct Answer: (b) Ford
Explanation: Mustang is an iconic sports car produced by the automobile manufacturer Ford.
2. Which car brand is known for producing Accord models of cars?
(a) Honda
(b) Hyundai
(c) Subaru
(d) Nissan
Correct Answer: (a) Honda
Explanation: Honda, a Japanese car manufacturer, is known for Honda Accord cars, which are midsize sedans with high fuel efficiency.
3. The headquarter of Audi is situated in which country?
(a) Switzerland
(b) United Kingdom
(c) Germany
(d) Austria
Correct Answer: (c) Germany
Explanation: Audi has its headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany.
4. Which car brand is renowned for its luxury vehicles, like the "S-Class" sedan?
(a) Audi
(b) Cadillac
(c) Mercedes-Benz
(d) Jaguar
Correct Answer: (c) Mercedes-Benz
Explanation: Mercedes-Benz is the manufacturer of the ultra-luxury sedan S-Class.
5. The "Cayenne" model of car is produced by which car manufacturer?
(a) Porsche
(b) Ferrari
(c) Lamborghini
(d) Bugatti
Correct Answer: (a) Porsche
Explanation: Cayenne is a sports car manufactured by Porsche.
6. Which of the following is not produced by Chevrolet?
(a) Camaro
(b) Punto
(c) Corvette
(d) Equinox
Correct Answer: (b) Punto
Explanation: Punto is a hatchback model produced by Fiat Motors.
7. Corolla is a model owned by which car brand?
(a) BMW
(b) Nissan
(c) Subaru
(d) Toyota
Correct Answer: (d) Toyota
Explanation: Toyota, a Japanese automobile giant, is the manufacturer of Corolla, a compact car.
8. Aventador models are produced by which car brand?
(a) Porsche
(b) Ferrari
(c) Lamborghini
(d) Bugatti
Correct Answer: (c) Lamborghini
Explanation: Lamborghini is known for super cars like Aventador, Gallardo and Huracan.
9. Which of the following is not an SUV?
(a) Carrera
(b) Tata Safari
(c) Range Rover
(d) Mitsubishi Pajero
Correct Answer: (a) Carrera
Explanation: Carrera is a sports car manufactured by Porsche.
10. Which car brand produces the "Elantra" model?
(a) Hyundai
(b) Kia
(c) Mitsubishi
(d) Subaru
Correct Answer: (a) Hyundai
Explanation: Elantra is a model produced by Hyundai Motors, based in South Korea.
