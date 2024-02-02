This is a general knowledge quiz on various car brands which will test your knowledge of the automobile industry. This quiz will be highly beneficial for automobile enthusiasts and those interested in gaining knowledge of various cars.

Let’s start!

GK Questions with Answers on Car Brands

1. Which car brand is known for producing Mustang models of cars?

(a) Chevrolet

(b) Ford

(c) Dodge

(d) Toyota

Correct Answer: (b) Ford

Explanation: Mustang is an iconic sports car produced by the automobile manufacturer Ford.

2. Which car brand is known for producing Accord models of cars?

(a) Honda

(b) Hyundai

(c) Subaru

(d) Nissan

Correct Answer: (a) Honda

Explanation: Honda, a Japanese car manufacturer, is known for Honda Accord cars, which are midsize sedans with high fuel efficiency.

3. The headquarter of Audi is situated in which country?