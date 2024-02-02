KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Focus
Quick Links

GK Questions with Answers on Car Brands

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Aug 29, 2025, 17:24 IST

GK Questions with answers on Car brands covers questions on different car types and brands. Test your automotive knowledge by attempting this quiz now!

GK Questions with Answers on Car Brands
GK Questions with Answers on Car Brands

This is a general knowledge quiz on various car brands which will test your knowledge of the automobile industry. This quiz will be highly beneficial for automobile enthusiasts and those interested in gaining knowledge of various cars.

Let’s start!

GK Questions with Answers on Car Brands

1. Which car brand is known for producing Mustang models of cars?

(a) Chevrolet

(b) Ford

(c) Dodge

(d) Toyota

Correct Answer: (b) Ford

Explanation: Mustang is an iconic sports car produced by the automobile manufacturer Ford.

2. Which car brand is known for producing Accord models of cars?

(a) Honda

(b) Hyundai

(c) Subaru

(d) Nissan

Correct Answer: (a) Honda

Explanation: Honda, a Japanese car manufacturer, is known for Honda Accord cars, which are midsize sedans with high fuel efficiency.

3. The headquarter of Audi is situated in which country?

(a) Switzerland

(b) United Kingdom

(c) Germany

(d) Austria

Correct Answer: (c) Germany

Explanation: Audi has its headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany.

Also Read: GK Quiz on Mountains of the World

4. Which car brand is renowned for its luxury vehicles, like the "S-Class" sedan?

(a) Audi

(b) Cadillac

(c) Mercedes-Benz

(d) Jaguar

Correct Answer: (c) Mercedes-Benz

Explanation: Mercedes-Benz is the manufacturer of the ultra-luxury sedan S-Class.

5. The "Cayenne" model of car is produced by which car manufacturer?

(a) Porsche

(b) Ferrari

(c) Lamborghini

(d) Bugatti

Correct Answer: (a) Porsche

Explanation: Cayenne is a sports car manufactured by Porsche.

6. Which of the following is not produced by Chevrolet?

(a) Camaro

(b) Punto

(c) Corvette

(d) Equinox

Correct Answer: (b) Punto

Explanation: Punto is a hatchback model produced by Fiat Motors.

7. Corolla is a model owned by which car brand?

(a) BMW

(b) Nissan

(c) Subaru

(d) Toyota

Correct Answer: (d) Toyota

Explanation: Toyota, a Japanese automobile giant, is the manufacturer of Corolla, a compact car.

8. Aventador models are produced by which car brand?

(a) Porsche

(b) Ferrari

(c) Lamborghini

(d) Bugatti

Correct Answer: (c) Lamborghini

Also Read:  GK Quiz on Books and Authors

Explanation: Lamborghini is known for super cars like Aventador, Gallardo and Huracan.

9. Which of the following is not an SUV?

(a) Carrera

(b) Tata Safari

(c) Range Rover

(d) Mitsubishi Pajero

Correct Answer: (a) Carrera 

Explanation: Carrera is a sports car manufactured by Porsche.

10. Which car brand produces the "Elantra" model?

(a) Hyundai

(b) Kia

(c) Mitsubishi

(d) Subaru

Correct Answer: (a) Hyundai

Explanation: Elantra is a model produced by Hyundai Motors, based in South Korea.

If you loved this presentation, check out some brain games in the recommended reading section and enhance your knowledge.

Recommended Reading

Genius IQ Test: Find which coin will reach the bottom of the bucket in 4 seconds

Test your visual prowess by finding six hidden faces in the picture in 9 seconds!

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News