MP Full Form: What is Member of Parliament, Know its Functions, Role & Responsibilities

MP Full Form: The full form of MP is Member of Parliament. They are elected officials who serve in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha in India. MP play an essential role in passing laws, highlighting key national matters, and representing the concerns of their constituencies. They are appointed through general elections or the electoral college of elected members of the State Assembly, depending on the house. In simple terms, MP serve as the link between the government and the people. Continue reading to learn more about the MP full form, along with eligibility, roles & responsibilities, and other details.

MP Full Form: What is the full form of MP in Politics

The term MP stands for Member of Parliament. MP are representatives who serve in the Indian Parliament, which comprises the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. To be eligible for MP of Lok Sabha, an individual should be at least 25 years old, a voter for any Indian constituency, and must be a citizen of India. The eligibility criteria for becoming a Rajya Sabha MP require the candidate to be at least 30 years old and an Indian citizen. The MP are primarily responsible for passing laws of the country and ensuring the executive carries out its obligations satisfactorily.