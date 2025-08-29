MP Full Form: What is Member of Parliament, Know its Functions, Role & Responsibilities

MP Full Form: The full form of MP is Member of Parliament. They are elected officials who serve in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha in India. MP play an essential role in passing laws, highlighting key national matters, and representing the concerns of their constituencies. They are appointed through general elections or the electoral college of elected members of the State Assembly, depending on the house. In simple terms, MP serve as the link between the government and the people. Continue reading to learn more about the MP full form, along with eligibility, roles & responsibilities, and other details.
MP Full Form: What is the full form of MP in Politics
The term MP stands for Member of Parliament. MP are representatives who serve in the Indian Parliament, which comprises the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. To be eligible for MP of Lok Sabha, an individual should be at least 25 years old, a voter for any Indian constituency, and must be a citizen of India. The eligibility criteria for becoming a Rajya Sabha MP require the candidate to be at least 30 years old and an Indian citizen. The MP are primarily responsible for passing laws of the country and ensuring the executive carries out its obligations satisfactorily.
How to Become an MP: Eligibility Criteria for MP
A candidate must fulfil certain eligibility requirements to become a member of parliament in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha in India. Given below is a quick overview of these eligibility requirements for reference purposes.
Should be a citizen of India.
Must be at least 25 years old for Lok Sabha MP and 30 years old for Rajya Sabha MP.
Must be mentally sound and not declared a criminal.
To become an MP of the Lok Sabha, you should be enrolled as a voter in any constituency across India.
Should not be under any debt and capable of fulfilling financial obligations.
Should not be employed in any office of profit under the Indian Government.
Must fulfil any additional criteria as may be specified by laws passed by Parliament.
Roles and Responsibilities of MPs
Apart from knowing MP full form and eligibility, you should also be familiar with the roles and responsibilities of MP to understand their contribution:
MP are responsible for creating and approving laws of the country.
Rajya Sabha MP are responsible for safeguarding the interests and state rights against the Union government.
To express the views and needs of their people in the Parliament of India.
To ensure the executive carries out its obligations satisfactorily
MP are responsible for approving and monitoring the government’s proposed revenue and expenses.
On what Ground is an MP Disqualified?
Apart from knowing MP full form, eligibility and roles, you should also check the disqualification grounds to understand who cannot become a member of parliament. Knowing these disqualification rules also pinpoints the importance of honesty, financial discipline, and legal adherence for aspiring Parliament members. An individual cannot qualify as a Member of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha if they:
Employed in any office of profit under the Indian Government.
Declared as Mentally Unfit.
Declared bankrupt and unable to repay debts.
He/she is not a citizen of India.
Disqualified as per the law passed by the Parliament.
Convicted for encouraging hatred or conflict among different groups.
Convicted for accepting or offering bribes.
MP Full Form FAQs
Question 1: What is MP full form?
Answer: The full form of MP is Member of Parliament.
Question 2: Who can become a Member of Parliament?
Answer: Individuals should be Indian citizens and must be at least 25 years old for Lok Sabha MP and 30 years old for Rajya Sabha MP to be eligible.
