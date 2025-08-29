What is Vada Pav called in English?

Vada Pav in English: Vada Pav is one of the most iconic and beloved street foods of Mumbai, Maharashtra. In English, vada pav is often described as an “Indian burger” or a “spicy potato fritter sandwich”. It is made by placing a golden, deep-fried potato dumpling (vada) inside a soft bread bun (pav), served with flavourful chutneys and sometimes accompanied by a fried green chilli. Affordable, filling, and bursting with flavours, vada pav is more than just food — it is a symbol of Mumbai’s fast-paced lifestyle and street food culture. Origin of Vada Pav Vada pav was invented in Mumbai in the 1960s by street vendors as a quick snack for textile mill workers. At that time, mill workers needed something inexpensive, portable, and filling to keep them energised during long working hours. The idea of combining spicy potato fritters with soft bread gave birth to vada pav. Within no time, it became the most popular street snack of Mumbai. Today, vada pav has become so famous that it is not only sold at roadside stalls but also served in restaurants and global Indian cafés. Some even call it the pride of Maharashtra.

What Is Inside Vada Pav? •Vada (Potato Fritter): The heart of the dish is the potato vada. Mashed potatoes are mixed with onions, garlic, ginger, mustard seeds, curry leaves, chillies, turmeric, and spices. This mixture is then coated with gram flour (besan) batter and deep-fried until crisp and golden brown. The result is a flavourful and spicy dumpling with a crunchy exterior and soft, fluffy inside. •Pav (Bread Bun): The pav is a small, soft, fluffy bread roll introduced to India by the Portuguese. It is lightly toasted with butter before serving, making it warm and soft while giving it a slightly crisp edge. •Chutneys: Vada pav is incomplete without chutneys. A combination of spicy green chutney (coriander-mint), sweet tamarind chutney, and dry garlic chutney is used to add tangy, spicy, and smoky flavors.

•Extras: A fried green chili is often served on the side. This makes the dish extra spicy and adds a kick for those who love strong flavors. Why Is Vada Pav Famous? •Affordable and Filling: Vada pav is known as the poor man’s burger because it is inexpensive yet filling. It can be eaten by anyone, from students to office workers, making it the ultimate street snack. •Mumbai’s Street Food Identity: Just like Delhi is famous for chaat, Mumbai is famous for vada pav. It is considered the soul of the city’s food culture. •Anytime Meal: Vada pav is eaten for breakfast, lunch, evening snack, or even as dinner. It is available 24/7 at many stalls in Mumbai, which is why it is loved by people with busy lifestyles. •Perfect Combination of Flavors: The crispy potato vada, soft pav, spicy chutneys, and fried chili together make a taste that is unique and addictive.

•Global Popularity: In recent years, vada pav has gained attention internationally, often referred to as India’s answer to the burger. It is now served in restaurants across the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. Interesting Facts About Vada Pav •Vada pav is popularly called the “Indian burger” because of its burger-like appearance but with completely Indian flavours. •August 23 is celebrated as World Vada Pav Day, showing its cultural importance beyond just being street food. •There are many creative versions today, such as cheese vada pav, schezwan vada pav, butter vada pav, paneer vada pav, and even grilled vada pav. •Politicians in Maharashtra have used vada pav as a symbol of local pride and identity, often promoting it during campaigns. •Bollywood celebrities and famous cricketers have openly expressed their love for vada pav, making it even more popular.