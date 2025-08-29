Most Expensive Cricket Items Sold Ever: From Don Bradman’s Cap to MS Dhoni’s World Cup Bat; Check Price Here

Sports memorabilia has enormous emotional, cultural, and historical significance that often extends beyond the sport itself. Cricket has a rich history of accomplishments, memorable moments, and the creation of some of the most priceless items ever offered for sale at auction. These treasured objects, which include anything from legendary bats to legendary baggy greens, not only capture memorable moments on the field but also sell for huge amounts of money. Shane Warne’s Baggy Green Cap Auction Price: A$1,007,500 (Rs 5.79 crore) Shane Warne shocked the cricket community in 2020 by auctioning off his cherished Baggy Green cap. He auctioned the cap in order to generate money for Australian bushfire relief. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased the cap for an astounding A$1,007,500. The bank made sure it was on display across the country rather than being kept in the locker in order to raise more money for the relief fund. Warne's charity and his unparalleled spin magic are immortalized by the headgear, which is now kept in the Bradman Museum in Bowral.

Bradman's First Test Cap Auction Price: A$450,000 (Rs 2.59 crore) One of the most important objects in cricket history is the legendary Don Bradman's first Test cap, which he wore during the 1928–29 series against England. The unique artifact, which was sold for approximately A$450,000 at auction in 2020, marks the modest beginning of a career that would go on to define cricketing excellence. It is considered by collectors to be the beginning of "The Don's" amazing journey from a young rookie to the best batsman the sport has ever seen, with an enduring average of 99.94. Most Expensive Cricket Items Sold Ever Some of the most famous cricketers have auctioned their memorabilia for record prices. Check the names in the table given below:

Expensive Cricket Items Cricketer Auction Price Baggy Green Cap (for bushfire relief, 2020) Shane Warne A$1,007,500 First Test Cap (1928–29 series vs England) Sir Donald Bradman A$450,000 Baggy Green (1946–47 Ashes series) Sir Donald Bradman A$438,500 Baggy Green (1948 “Invincibles” farewell tour) Sir Donald Bradman £170,000 Bat used to hit 2011 World Cup winning six MS Dhoni £100,000 Bible of Cricket Collection Books £84,000 Bat used for six sixes in an over (1968) Sir Garfield Sobers £54,257 Bat used for record 365 runs (1958) Sir Garfield Sobers £47,475 Bradman’s Baggy Green Auction Price: A$438,500 (Rs 2.52 crore) Recently, Sir Donald Bradman's Baggy Green, which he wore during the 1946–47 Ashes series, was acquired by the National Museum of Australia, preserving cricket's greatest legacy. In that series, the Don scored 680 runs at an incredible average of 97.14. This cap, which sold for A$438,500 at auction, is one of just 11 Bradman baggy greens that are known to exist. It is a priceless national asset that symbolizes not just his brilliance as a cricketer but also Australia's post-war comeback.

Bradman's Baggy Green Auction Price: A$438,500 (Rs 2.52 crore) Recently, Sir Donald Bradman's Baggy Green, which he wore during the 1946–47 Ashes series, was acquired by the National Museum of Australia, preserving cricket's greatest legacy. In that series, the Don scored 680 runs at an incredible average of 97.14. This cap, which sold for A$438,500 at auction, is one of just 11 Bradman baggy greens that are known to exist. It is a priceless national asset that symbolizes not just his brilliance as a cricketer but also Australia's post-war comeback. Bradman's Last Tour Cap Auction Price: £170,000 (Rs 2.02 crore) Another precious artifact is Bradman's Baggy Green from his 1968 farewell tour of England, which is renowned as the "Invincibles" tour. He was bowled for a duck in his last innings of this trip, despite needing just four runs to reach a Test average of 100. In 2003, the cap brought £170,000 to a collector in the United Kingdom. It is more than a piece of memorabilia; it is a moving memory of cricket's most human moment. MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup Bat Auction Price: £100,000 (Rs 1.19 crore) The six that MS Dhoni hit to seal India's 2011 World Cup victory after 28 years is one of the most emotional sporting moments. The bat used in that historic event was purchased by R K Global Shares & Securities Ltd. at auction for £100,000. It was the priciest cricket bat ever sold at the time. In addition to its cost, the willow symbolizes a generation's most treasured athletic experience, national pride, and Dhoni's renowned composure under pressure.

Bible of Cricket Collection Auction Price: £84,000 (Rs 99.75 lakh) Often referred to as the "Bible of Cricket," Wisden's Cricketers' Almanack sold for an incredible £84,000 in 2008 for a whole set that included all 144 of its editions from 1864 to 2007. The unusual index issues in the collection made it extremely sought-after by both collectors and cricket historians. The Almanack, which documents the development of cricket from its infancy to the current professional age, is more than just its market value; it is a time capsule of cricketing history. Sir Garfield Sobers' Six Sixes in an Over Bat Auction Price: £54,257 (Rs 64.43 lakh) In a 1968 first-class match against Malcolm Nash of Glamorgan, Sir Garfield Sobers made cricket history by hitting six straight sixes in an over. When the bat that dealt those historic smashes went up for auction in 2000, it brought £54,257. For cricket fans, it represents the strength and boldness of Sobers, who is perhaps the best all-round player in the game. Not only did the sale honor the record, it also preserved the attacking cricket attitude that Sobers personified.