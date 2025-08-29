Countries Without Political Parties: Full List with Reasons

Not every country in the world has political parties. In some places, political parties are banned by law, while in others, the system is too small or community-based to need them. Instead, leaders are chosen as individuals, and decisions are often influenced by family ties, traditions, or local communities. Many of these countries are monarchies or very small island nations. Countries with No Political Parties Some countries and territories don't have political parties—either by law or due to their small, nonpartisan political systems. Country/Territory Continent/Region Why No Political Parties (Simple Words) Saudi Arabia Asia (Middle East) Political parties are banned; people run as individuals. United Arab Emirates Asia (Middle East) Political parties are banned; independence is required in elections. Oman Asia (Middle East) Parties are outlawed; political candidates run alone. Kuwait Asia (Middle East) No legal parties; candidates compete individually despite associations. Afghanistan (under Taliban) Asia (Central) All political parties are banned under the current rule. Palau Oceania (Pacific) De facto non-partisan, no parties, though they are allowed; decisions based on clans and family ties. Micronesia (Federated States) Oceania (Pacific) No parties exist; politics is centered around family and local ties. Niue Oceania (Pacific) No political parties; candidates always run as independents. Tuvalu Oceania (Pacific) No parties; candidates represent their island communities. Falkland Islands South America (British Territory) No political parties; elections held on individual merit.

Bahrain : There are a variety of political societies, but major opposition parties are prohibited. Laws prohibit former opposition members from serving on boards or in parliament. Kuwait: Political parties have been prohibited since 1961, even though the constitution permits them. Despite the existence of parliamentary blocs, political organizations are not permitted to pool resources, and candidates for parliament must be independent. Oman: Since October 27, 2019, elections have not been held in this fully monarchical country. The Sultan has all-encompassing authority and performs several important governmental functions. Candidates had to be nonpartisan in the previous elections. Qatar: A constitutional monarchy, the council is chosen by the hereditary emir, who also controls the other institutions of the government. There haven't been any municipal elections since 1999.

Saudi Arabia: National elections and political parties are prohibited from operating in the country. The country is controlled by an absolute monarch; King Salman took the throne in 2016. United Arab Emirates: The UAE is a federal constitutional monarchy with seven hereditary rulers who have total power. The Federal National Council acts as a consultative body in the United Arab Emirates in place of political parties. Vatican City: The Pope is the ultimate legislative, executive, and judicial authority in Vatican City. The Pope, the President of the Governate, and the Cardinal Secretary of State are all part of the absolute elective monarchy that governs the country.