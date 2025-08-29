KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Countries Without Political Parties: Full List with Reasons

By Vidhee Tripathi
Aug 29, 2025, 14:06 IST

Discover the list of countries with no political parties and learn why they function without them. From Middle Eastern monarchies like Saudi Arabia and UAE to small island nations like Palau and Tuvalu, see how family ties, traditions, and monarchies shape governance.

Not every country in the world has political parties. In some places, political parties are banned by law, while in others, the system is too small or community-based to need them. Instead, leaders are chosen as individuals, and decisions are often influenced by family ties, traditions, or local communities. Many of these countries are monarchies or very small island nations.

Countries with No Political Parties

Some countries and territories don't have political parties—either by law or due to their small, nonpartisan political systems.

Country/Territory

Continent/Region

Why No Political Parties (Simple Words)

Saudi Arabia

Asia (Middle East)

Political parties are banned; people run as individuals.

United Arab Emirates

Asia (Middle East)

Political parties are banned; independence is required in elections.

Oman

Asia (Middle East)

Parties are outlawed; political candidates run alone.

Kuwait

Asia (Middle East)

No legal parties; candidates compete individually despite associations.

Afghanistan (under Taliban)

Asia (Central)

All political parties are banned under the current rule.

Palau

Oceania (Pacific)

De facto non-partisan, no parties, though they are allowed; decisions based on clans and family ties.

Micronesia (Federated States)

Oceania (Pacific)

No parties exist; politics is centered around family and local ties.

Niue

Oceania (Pacific)

No political parties; candidates always run as independents.

Tuvalu

Oceania (Pacific)

No parties; candidates represent their island communities.

Falkland Islands

South America (British Territory)

No political parties; elections held on individual merit.

Bahrain

There are a variety of political societies, but major opposition parties are prohibited. Laws prohibit former opposition members from serving on boards or in parliament.

Kuwait: 

Political parties have been prohibited since 1961, even though the constitution permits them. Despite the existence of parliamentary blocs, political organizations are not permitted to pool resources, and candidates for parliament must be independent.

Oman: 

Since October 27, 2019, elections have not been held in this fully monarchical country. The Sultan has all-encompassing authority and performs several important governmental functions. Candidates had to be nonpartisan in the previous elections.

Qatar: 

A constitutional monarchy, the council is chosen by the hereditary emir, who also controls the other institutions of the government. There haven't been any municipal elections since 1999.

Saudi Arabia: 

National elections and political parties are prohibited from operating in the country. The country is controlled by an absolute monarch; King Salman took the throne in 2016.

United Arab Emirates: 

The UAE is a federal constitutional monarchy with seven hereditary rulers who have total power. The Federal National Council acts as a consultative body in the United Arab Emirates in place of political parties.

Vatican City: 

The Pope is the ultimate legislative, executive, and judicial authority in Vatican City. The Pope, the President of the Governate, and the Cardinal Secretary of State are all part of the absolute elective monarchy that governs the country.

Tuvalu: 

A parliamentary constitutional democracy without official political parties. The prime minister is chosen by the legislature, and although the Parliament elects nonpartisan candidates, unofficial political parties do emerge based on reputations and familial ties.

Important Pointers:

  • In Middle Eastern monarchies like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, and Kuwait, parties are legally prohibited, and individuals compete in their place.

  • Under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, all political parties are banned.

  • In small Pacific Island democracies like Palau, Micronesia, Niue, and Tuvalu, political parties rarely exist even when allowed; instead, family and local allegiances shape politics.

  • The Falkland Islands also operate without parties, often due to their small population and local governance structure. 

