Top 5 Largest Districts in India: Three of them are in Rajasthan

India is a large country with twenty-eight states and nine union territories. According to the most recent data, India has 725 districts in total, with Gujarat's Kutch district being the largest in terms of land. Leh, located in Ladakh, is India's second-largest district. Being the world's most populous nation, India is known to have a number of states and districts with sizable populations. India has always been a large country in terms of territory. Geographically speaking, it includes some of the largest districts. The ten largest districts in India are listed below according to their respective territorial areas: Kutch (Gujarat) Area: 45,652 square kilometers Gujarat's Kutch district is regarded as India's largest district in terms of total land area. It has an area of 45,652 square kilometers and is made up of 6 municipalities, 939 villages, and 10 talukas. Not only is the Kutch district home to the Kutchi people, but it is also known to be home to the Indian onager population in the Rann of Kutch, Banni grasslands, and the Great and Little Rann's seasonal marshy wetlands.

Leh (Gujarat) Area: 45,110 square kilometers After Gujarat's Kutch District, the Leh district in Ladakh is regarded as India's second-largest district in terms of land area. With a total area of 45,110 square kilometers, it is among India's ten largest districts in terms of territorial area. Presently, the whole of Ladakh is a Union Territory of India. There are nine Union Territories in India, and the Union Territory of Ladakh consists of only two districts: Leh and Kargil. Largest Districts in India

Here is a table of the largest districts in India based on their geographical area, along with the state they are in. District State Area (in sq km) Kutch Gujarat 45,652 Leh Ladakh 45,110 Jaisalmer Rajasthan 38,401 Bikaner Rajasthan 30,247.90 Barmer Rajasthan 28,387 Jodhpur Rajasthan 22,850 Anantapur Andhra Pradesh 19,130 Nagaur Rajasthan 17,718 Kurnool Andhra Pradesh 17,658 Prakasam Andhra Pradesh 17,626

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) Area: 38,401 square kilometers With a total area of 38,401 square kilometers, Jaisalmer is the third-largest district in the nation after Leh. Despite being the largest district in Rajasthan in terms of land, it is also thought to be the least populated, with a population of just 6.7 lakh. The city of Jaisalmer is situated in the Thar Desert, also referred to as the vast Indian desert. One of the most popular tourist destinations for tourists nowadays is the Jaisalmer area of Rajasthan. Every year, a large number of people go from all over the nation and the world to this location. Bikaner (Rajasthan) Area: 30,247.90 square kilometers In terms of area, the district of Bikaner is the second largest in the state of Rajasthan. It is the fourth largest district in India and is encircled by the state's other four districts: Nagaur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Ganganagar. Its area is 30,247.90 square kilometers. The rat temple of Karni Mata in Deshnok, Bikaner, is renowned worldwide for its uniqueness. The Indira Gandhi Canal passes through the district.