Top 10 Indian States with Most Number of Districts: Bihar is not in Top Three; Check Other Names

With 28 states and 8 Union territories, India is a huge and diversified country with distinct administrative systems, geographical characteristics, and cultural legacies. The division of districts among the states of India is one of the most distinctive features of its administrative structure. Districts are the fundamental administrative divisions that enable grassroots administration and public service provision. Some Indian states are notable for having a large number of districts, which reflects their size, population density, and administrative needs. The state with the most Districts With 75 districts, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India and the largest by number of districts. It is highly significant politically and socially and is well-known for its rich history, culture, and varied landscape. The state is one of the most powerful areas in the nation, and its broad administrative system reflects its sizable population and diverse socioeconomic makeup.

List of Top 10 States with Most Districts in India Check the table below to know the names of the states along with the number of districts they are divided into: Based on the image you provided, here is a table of Indian states with their number of districts and population. S.No. State/Union Territory No. of districts Population 1 Uttar Pradesh 75 199,812,341 2 Madhya Pradesh 55 72,626,809 3 Rajasthan 41 68,548,437 4 Bihar 38 104,099,452 5 Tamil Nadu 38 72,147,030 6 Maharashtra 36 112,374,333 7 Assam 35 31,205,576 8 Gujarat 33 60,439,692 9 Telangana 33 35,003,674 10 Chhattisgarh 33 25,545,198

Number of Districts: 75 The most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh, is made up of 18 divisions and 75 administrative districts. In addition, the Maha Kumbh Mela District, a temporary 76th district, was established in December 2024 to host the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2025. The interim district remained in effect until March 31, 2025, after which it was combined with the Prayagraj district. It includes four tehsils: Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur, and Karchana, as well as 67 villages and the Parade area. Madhya Pradesh: Number of Districts Number of Districts: 55 Known as the "Heart of India," Madhya Pradesh holds a crucial position both geographically and administratively. With 55 districts and a terrain that varies from green woods to vast plateaus, Madhya Pradesh has a wide range of administrative needs.