Top 10 Indian States with Most Number of Districts: Bihar is not in Top Three; Check Other Names

Aug 28, 2025, 18:33 IST

Discover the Indian states with the most districts, from Uttar Pradesh with 75 districts to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Learn how these administrative divisions reflect the states' size, population, and diverse needs.

With 28 states and 8 Union territories, India is a huge and diversified country with distinct administrative systems, geographical characteristics, and cultural legacies. The division of districts among the states of India is one of the most distinctive features of its administrative structure. Districts are the fundamental administrative divisions that enable grassroots administration and public service provision.

Some Indian states are notable for having a large number of districts, which reflects their size, population density, and administrative needs. 

The state with the most Districts

With 75 districts, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India and the largest by number of districts. It is highly significant politically and socially and is well-known for its rich history, culture, and varied landscape. The state is one of the most powerful areas in the nation, and its broad administrative system reflects its sizable population and diverse socioeconomic makeup.

List of Top 10 States with Most Districts in India

Check the table below to know the names of the states along with the number of districts they are divided into:

Based on the image you provided, here is a table of Indian states with their number of districts and population.

S.No.

State/Union Territory

No. of districts

Population

1

Uttar Pradesh

75

199,812,341

2

Madhya Pradesh

55

72,626,809

3

Rajasthan

41

68,548,437

4

Bihar

38

104,099,452

5

Tamil Nadu

38

72,147,030

6

Maharashtra

36

112,374,333

7

Assam

35

31,205,576

8

Gujarat

33

60,439,692

9

Telangana

33

35,003,674

10

Chhattisgarh

33

25,545,198

Most Number of Districts in Uttar Pradesh

Number of Districts: 75

The most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh, is made up of 18 divisions and 75 administrative districts. In addition, the Maha Kumbh Mela District, a temporary 76th district, was established in December 2024 to host the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2025. The interim district remained in effect until March 31, 2025, after which it was combined with the Prayagraj district. It includes four tehsils: Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur, and Karchana, as well as 67 villages and the Parade area.

Madhya Pradesh: Number of Districts

Number of Districts: 55

Known as the "Heart of India," Madhya Pradesh holds a crucial position both geographically and administratively. With 55 districts and a terrain that varies from green woods to vast plateaus, Madhya Pradesh has a wide range of administrative needs.

Number of Districts in Rajasthan

Number of Districts: 41

Rajasthan, India's largest state by area, is divided into 7 tehsils and 41 administrative districts. The state's vast expanse and rich historical legacy are managed through this extensive administrative structure. The districts are further organized into a variety of subdivisions to facilitate effective governance. The state's administrative system works to address the varied needs of its populace, from the arid desert regions to the bustling urban centers.

Number of Districts in Bihar

Number of Districts: 38

Known for its agricultural environment, religious significance, and old history, Bihar is located in eastern India. Bihar's administrative structure, which consists of 38 districts, is a reflection of both its historical past and its dense population.

