Top 10 Indian States with Most Number of Districts: Bihar is not in Top Three; Check Other Names

With 28 states and 8 Union territories, India is a huge and diversified country with distinct administrative systems, geographical characteristics, and cultural legacies. The division of districts among the states of India is one of the most distinctive features of its administrative structure. Districts are the fundamental administrative divisions that enable grassroots administration and public service provision.
Some Indian states are notable for having a large number of districts, which reflects their size, population density, and administrative needs.
The state with the most Districts
With 75 districts, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state in India and the largest by number of districts. It is highly significant politically and socially and is well-known for its rich history, culture, and varied landscape. The state is one of the most powerful areas in the nation, and its broad administrative system reflects its sizable population and diverse socioeconomic makeup.
List of Top 10 States with Most Districts in India
Check the table below to know the names of the states along with the number of districts they are divided into:
Based on the image you provided, here is a table of Indian states with their number of districts and population.
|
S.No.
|
State/Union Territory
|
No. of districts
|
Population
|
1
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
75
|
199,812,341
|
2
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
55
|
72,626,809
|
3
|
Rajasthan
|
41
|
68,548,437
|
4
|
Bihar
|
38
|
104,099,452
|
5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
38
|
72,147,030
|
6
|
Maharashtra
|
36
|
112,374,333
|
7
|
Assam
|
35
|
31,205,576
|
8
|
Gujarat
|
33
|
60,439,692
|
9
|
Telangana
|
33
|
35,003,674
|
10
|
Chhattisgarh
|
33
|
25,545,198
ALSO READ: Top 10 Largest Prisons in the World: Name and their Capacity
Most Number of Districts in Uttar Pradesh
Number of Districts: 75
The most populous state in India, Uttar Pradesh, is made up of 18 divisions and 75 administrative districts. In addition, the Maha Kumbh Mela District, a temporary 76th district, was established in December 2024 to host the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in 2025. The interim district remained in effect until March 31, 2025, after which it was combined with the Prayagraj district. It includes four tehsils: Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur, and Karchana, as well as 67 villages and the Parade area.
Madhya Pradesh: Number of Districts
Number of Districts: 55
Known as the "Heart of India," Madhya Pradesh holds a crucial position both geographically and administratively. With 55 districts and a terrain that varies from green woods to vast plateaus, Madhya Pradesh has a wide range of administrative needs.
ALSO READ: Jurassic Park now in India: Fossil Discovered in Rajasthan belongs to this Era…
Number of Districts in Rajasthan
Number of Districts: 41
Rajasthan, India's largest state by area, is divided into 7 tehsils and 41 administrative districts. The state's vast expanse and rich historical legacy are managed through this extensive administrative structure. The districts are further organized into a variety of subdivisions to facilitate effective governance. The state's administrative system works to address the varied needs of its populace, from the arid desert regions to the bustling urban centers.
Number of Districts in Bihar
Number of Districts: 38
Known for its agricultural environment, religious significance, and old history, Bihar is located in eastern India. Bihar's administrative structure, which consists of 38 districts, is a reflection of both its historical past and its dense population.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation